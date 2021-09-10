U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Amolyt Pharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar and Discuss Results of Phase I Clinical Trial of AZP-3601 on Friday, October 1st at 10:00am ET

Amolyt Pharma
·3 min read

Company recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers of AZP-3601 for the potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specializing in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on AZP-3601, the Company’s lead product candidate for the potential treatment of hypoparathyroidism, on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 10:00 am ET.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL John P. Bilezikian, M.D., Ph.D., College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia University, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical needs for patients with hypoparathyroidism.

Dr. Thierry Abribat, founder and chief executive officer of Amolyt Pharma, will give a corporate update, including an overview of Amolyt Pharma’s pipeline development. Dr. Soraya Allas, vice president of clinical development and regulatory affairs at Amolyt Pharma, will review the results from both the single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose cohorts of the Phase 1 clinical trial of AZP-3601 in healthy volunteers.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the webinar, please click here.

John P. Bilezikian, M.D., PH.D., the Dorothy L. and Daniel H. Silberberg Professor of Medicine and Professor of Pharmacology at the College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia University is Vice-Chair of the Department of Medicine for International Education and Research and Chief, Emeritus, of the Division of Endocrinology. He is Director, Emeritus, of the Metabolic Bone Diseases Program at Columbia University Medical Center. Dr. Bilezikian received his undergraduate degree from Harvard College and his medical training at the Columbia University’s College of Physicians & Surgeons. He completed his internship and residency at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and trained in Metabolic Bone Diseases and in Endocrinology at the National Institutes of Health in the Mineral Metabolism Branch under the tutelage of Dr. Gerald Aurbach. Dr. Bilezikian's major research interests include the clinical investigation of metabolic bone diseases, particularly primary hyperparathyroidism, hypoparathyroidism, and osteoporosis. His studies of parathyroid hormone in these disorders with regard to etiology, clinical manifestations, pathophysiology, mechanisms of skeletal involvement, and therapy are known throughout the world as landmark contributions to our knowledge of these disorders. He has been continuously funded by the NIH since 1974. Over 850 publications speak to these active original investigative initiatives as well as his authorship of many reference sources of endocrinology and metabolic bone diseases.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team’s established expertise in therapeutic peptides to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its portfolio includes AZP-3601, a long-acting PTH analog as a potential treatment of hypoparathyroidism, AZP-3813, a macrocyclic peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly, and AZP-3404, which is undergoing indication selection work. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit www.amolytpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @AmolytPharma.

CONTACTS:
Media:
Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.
LifeSci Communications
ccecchini@lifescicomms.com
+1.646.876.5196

Investors:
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com
+1.617.430.7577


