'Among Us' will get 15-player lobbies and a new art style

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

After a lengthy wait, Among Us' latest map, the Airship, is available to download today. With it comes the biggest update developer Innersloth has released for the game to date. Included in the package are a persistent account system and an extensive collection of new hats. However, the studio has even bigger changes planned for the future.

In a blog post detailing today's update, Innersloth says it's working on introducing 15-player lobbies and a revamped art style. Innersloth artist Marcus B has "completely" updated the visual assets to clean up lines and make the animation process easier. "[We] can't wait for you to see that soon," the studio's community director, Victoria Tran, said. 

Innersloth promised to share a more detailed feature roadmap in the future and do a better job of letting the community know what's happening at the studio. With two new hires, it also expects future updates won't take as long to deliver. In the meantime, you can download the Airship on PC, iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch

  • Discord adds audio-only Stage Channels for Clubhouse-like presentations

    Discord is introducing a feature called Stage Channels that allows users to broadcast a live audio conversation to a group of listeners.

  • Siri will no longer have a 'default' voice in iOS 14.5

    For as long as Apple has offered Siri, the digital assistant has defaulted to a female voice in North America. That’s about to change.

  • Microsoft wins 10-year contract supplying AR tech to the US Army

    America's ground-pounders of tomorrow will soon be equipped with custom-built HoloLens headsets as part of a decade-long contract worth nearly $22 billion between the Department of Defense and Microsoft, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

  • Valve is still letting bots invade one of its longest-running games

    'Team Fortress 2' has been nearly unplayable for over nine months.

  • Biden's EPA dismisses dozens of Trump-appointed science advisors

    The agency is looking for 'the best possible scientific insight to support our work.'

  • The new 'Mortal Kombat' movie has been delayed one more week

    The 'Mortal Kombat' movie premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23rd.

  • Watch the trailer for 'Zola,' a Twitter thread turned motion picture

    A24 has shared the first trailer for Zola, a movie that is based on a now-infamous 148-part Twitter thread from 2015.

  • 'Days Gone' headlines April's batch of free PlayStation Plus games

    PS5 owners already have access to the survival horror game via the PS Plus Collection.

  • H&M Pledges Commitment to China After Backlash Over Cotton Decision

    The fashion chain said the temporary closure of more than a third of its stores as a result of the pandemic left it with a loss for the first quarter.

  • Mozambique: Why IS is so hard to defeat in Mozambique

    The jihadists appear to be aiming to create their own self-declared "caliphate".

  • Niantic's new 5G game demo highlights the future of AR gaming

    Niantic has unveiled a new multiplayer AR demo game that it says can handle up to ten times more simultaneous players on 5G.

  • Apple is keeping WWDC free and online-only for 2021

    For the second year in a row, Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference will be completely virtual. The company announced today that the online show will take place between June 7th and 11th — just like last year — and that it will once again be free to all registered developers. “We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play," said Susan Prescott, Apple’s VP of Worldwide Developer Relations.

  • Tesla customers say they've been double-charged for their cars

    Tesla buyers have been reporting that they've been double-charged on cars for recent purchases and have had trouble contacting the company and getting their money back.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

    On Wednesday HBO Max will start streaming its latest monsterverse movie, 'Godzilla vs. Kong.'

  • ByteDance says it is 'bleeding' due to India bank account freeze, no relief from court

    An Indian court on Wednesday granted no relief to China's ByteDance, owner of the TikTok video app, in a case where the company challenged the local tax authority's decision to block its Indian bank accounts, dealing a blow to its operations. Indian authorities in mid-March blocked ByteDance's bank accounts for alleged tax evasion, prompting the company to ask a court to quash the directive which it feared would hurt its operations. All bank accounts are frozen.

  • U.S. dollar share of global FX reserves hits lowest in 25 years in fourth quarter: IMF

    Still, the dollar has the largest share of currency reserves held by global central banks. In the fourth quarter, the dollar posted losses of 4%, its worst showing since June 2017. Global reserves are assets of central banks held in different currencies and are used primarily to support their liabilities.

  • India’s First Unicorn Plans U.S. IPO at Value of Up to $15 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- InMobi Pte, which provides mobile-advertising services globally, is planning to list in the U.S. by the end of the year, according to a person familiar with the plan, potentially the first among a slew of Indian startups targeting initial public offerings.The tech upstart, India’s first private company to reach unicorn status with venture funding, could kick off the IPO process in a few weeks, when its board is set to meet to consider a listing, said the person, who asked not to be identified talking about a confidential matter. The offering size could be as large as $1 billion, valuing InMobi at $12 billion to $15 billion, the person said.A successful debut could make InMobi the first of India’s unicorns to directly list in a U.S. stock exchange, highlighting the country’s shift beyond information technology and outsourcing services. The sale would be a windfall, at least on paper, for InMobi’s biggest backer SoftBank Group Corp., which owns about 40% of the company.InMobi is about three months from filing an S-1 statement, a registration document submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and plans an IPO roadshow after that, said the person. Among the banks in talks to work on InMobi’s listing are JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc., said the person.An InMobi spokesman declined to comment.The pandemic has been a boon for ad-technology companies including InMobi as it has accelerated a shift to mobile in gaming, video streaming and shopping. Advertisers have been quick to follow and capitalize on the trend.InMobi, which operates in markets including China, the U.S., South Korea, Australia and India, uses algorithms to deliver targeted advertising to users’ phones. The company also helps advertisers create ads and monetize site traffic, providing real-time reports on campaign performance.Harvard Business School alum Naveen Tewari, now 43, co-founded InMobi in 2007 with fellow engineering and business-school peers after a brief stint as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. It became India’s first unicorn in 2011.Dozens of other Indian tech startups have reached $1 billion in valuation since. Of these, several including Walmart Inc.-owned online retailer Flipkart Online Services Pvt and food-delivery startup Zomato Pvt are said to plan listings in India or the U.S.InMobi, based in Bangalore, said as far back as 2017 that it was operationally profitable and in 2019 stated that it was targeting $1 billion in gross revenue that year. It competes with Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google in a digital-advertising market expected to reach $579 billion in 2021, according to a forecast by ad-agency network Dentsu.In December, Tewari’s other startup Glance Digital Experience Pvt received $145 million from Google and Mithril Capital at a valuation of more than $1 billion, making it his second unicorn. Glance, majority-owned by InMobi, was started less than two years ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Macro Traders Couldn’t Care Less About Dollar Debasement Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- It turns out the roaring reflation trade of 2021 is lifting one boat in particular in the foreign-exchange market -- the almighty dollar.The greenback is wrapping up its best quarter in a year, with an almost 3% gain that’s allowed it to recoup roughly half its 2020 loss. The recovery has been fueled by a key trend gripping financial markets in the past few months: signs of strong U.S. growth that are driving a surge in Treasury yields relative to global peers.For investors scouring the currency universe for opportunities, America’s massive economic-stimulus efforts and the staggering deficits they’ve produced, far from being an albatross for the dollar, have turned into a boon. That’s because they’ve created a backdrop where expectations for U.S. growth and inflation are rebounding to levels not seen in years, while many other major economies appear to be stuck in neutral, at least in part because of sputtering vaccination campaigns.There’s a clear way to grasp the stunning shift in investors’ assessment of who’s going to emerge most quickly from the throes of the pandemic -- through rate differentials. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields have surged to pre-pandemic heights versus the debt of both Germany and Japan, for example, a phenomenon that’s making it hard to bet against the world’s primary reserve currency.The gap between U.S. and developed-market rates is “too big to be ignored,” said Abdelak Adjriou, a portfolio manager at American Century Investments. “What matters is the growth differentials -- and the growth differentials this year are in favor of the U.S.”Adjriou was among those who entered 2021 bearish on the dollar, a consensus view at the time. For many, the reflation theme and the risk appetite it fueled was a reason to sell the greenback, on the view that better opportunities would arise elsewhere as the global economy revived. The Bloomberg dollar index lost about 5.5% in 2020.As the greenback sank, its share of global currency reserves slid in the fourth quarter to 59.02%, the lowest since 1995, according to International Monetary Fund data released Wednesday.January FlipBut the narrative around the dollar flipped in January, which is when Adjriou says he turned bullish on the greenback versus the currencies of most major economies as Treasury yields took flight.For him, the trigger came when the U.S. 10-year yield finally hit 1%, a level it hadn’t seen since March 2020. That move came in the aftermath of a runoff vote that delivered the Senate to the Democrats and paved the way for another immense federal stimulus plan.Now the Biden administration is pushing for additional spending. Treasury yields are surging accordingly, leaving their global peers in the dust. The U.S. 10-year touched 1.77% Tuesday, the highest since January 2020. The yield on similar-maturity German debt is still below zero, while in Japan it’s barely positive.Read More: Dollar Surge Spurs Leveraged Funds to Capitulate on Short Bets“The U.S. has more growth engines working to their full capacity and that’s helping drive the rate divergence and dollar’s appreciation,” said Shahab Jalinoos, global head of macro trading strategy at Credit Suisse Group AG. Investors “are relatively confident U.S. growth will be robust but have increasing questions about other parts of the world. This backdrop, especially after the dollar’s weakness last year, creates a constellation for generalized dollar strength.”The dollar’s appreciation can be a double-edged sword for the world’s biggest economy. On the one hand, it makes imports cheaper. But it also raises the cost for those abroad looking to purchase U.S. assets and exports, which risks slowing America’s growth rebound.Speculators’ RethinkFor the moment, the widening growth and yield differentials are spurring a wholesale rethink of positioning in some corners of the currency market. Leveraged investors, for example, have flipped to net-long on dollar futures for the first time since November.For investors pondering where yields go next, with Treasuries on track for their worst quarter since 1980 using Bloomberg Barclays data, there’s one crucial consideration: The Fed has signaled that it isn’t about to try to tamp them down, unlike some of its counterparts abroad.Year to date, the greenback has gained versus most Group-of-10 peers. Among the highlights are a roughly 7% advance against the yen and a jump of about 6% gain versus the Swiss franc, two classic, low-yielding havens. It’s up around 4% versus the euro.Read More: How the Reflation Trade Roiled Global Markets in Seven Charts“U.S. exceptionalism has begun to return to the market over the last month or so because of the country’s growth outlook,” said Antony Foster, head of G-10 spot trading at Nomura International. “What we’ve seen recently is faster money like hedge funds and more active corporates beginning to build long dollar positions. The conviction for its weakness has diminished.”Fair ValueValuation could offer a further tailwind for the greenback. Among arguments cited by bond bears last year was that it was expensive. Now the dollar is closest to fair value in five years, according to a Bank for International Settlements metric known as the real effective exchange rate. A year ago, it was overvalued by nearly 20%.The greenback has also cheapened on a trade-weighted basis. A Deutsche Bank AG trade-weighted dollar index has fallen around 9% from a roughly 17-year high reached in March 2020.The path of the Fed remains paramount. While officials have signaled they won’t raise rates at least through 2023, derivatives traders see a risk that the shift could begin as soon as late next year.A report Friday is expected to show a significant pickup in U.S. job growth in March, with the unemployment rate sinking to the lowest in a year.Morgan Stanley predicts the Fed will announce in January the start of a tapering of asset purchases. The bank expects the Fed to reduce the buying gradually and end it by December 2022, before hiking in the third quarter of 2023.“What’s going to be really important for what the market thinks is next for the dollar is the potential for U.S. growth to exceed that of the rest of the world,” said David Adams, head of foreign-exchange research for North America at Morgan Stanley, which turned neutral on the dollar in January after being bearish since late March 2020.“And U.S. interest rates will be a key factor,” he said.(Adds IMF reserve data in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia’s Top Emitter Plans to Split Off Its Coal Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s AGL Energy Ltd., the nation’s biggest emitter, plans to split off its coal-fired generation into a separate unit as increased renewables generation upends the nation’s electricity landscape.AGL’s decision to separate its fossil-fuel plants is one of the most radical responses yet to Australia’s increased wind and solar generation, which undermined power prices and hurt the company’s profitability. It echoes a global trend to separate dirtier plants, such as when Germany’s largest utilities floated their renewable businesses as separate entities more than five years ago.AGL’s new arm, dubbed with the placeholder “PrimeCo,” would encompass 8.9 gigawatts of installed generation representing a fifth of Australia’s electricity demand, including the company’s coal plants. A second unit, “New AGL,” would be the largest power retailer covering almost a third of Australian households.“AGL is trying to dodge its responsibility to manage the shutdown and rehabilitation of its aging coal burning power stations by hiding its coal assets in a separate business,” Glenn Walker, Greenpeace Australia Pacific senior coal campaigner, said in a statement. “This demerger should be seen for what it is -- an attempt by a company worried about its brand to hide its reputation as the nation’s biggest polluter.”A plan for the separation is slated to be completed by the end of June, AGL said Tuesday in a statement. The company’s shares have fallen 11% after it last month flagged expectations of further drops in wholesale prices.“At our results in February, we talked about how those shaping forces of customer, community and technology were accelerating faster than we had anticipated,” AGL Chief Executive Officer Brett Redman said in an investor presentation on Tuesday. “Coupled with continuing pressure on wholesale electricity prices, if anything that pace has only picked up in the past few weeks.”New AGL would take over the company’s retail units, as well as its hydro portfolio, battery pipeline, some gas units and a stake in the PowAR renewable generation joint venture. PrimeCo would encompass assets including the coal stations and non-PowAR wind.AGL’s revenue from customer markets was A$7.69 billion ($5.87 billion) in 2020, up from A$7.54 billion in 2019, while its revenue from wholesale markets was A$4.34 billion over the same period, down from A$5.56 billion in 2019.AGL will immediately start engaging with stakeholders including investors, regulators and government with a view to confirming further details of the separation, the company said.(Updates with Greenpeace comment in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Slides With Lockdowns Spreading Ahead of OPEC+ Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell the most in roughly a week after France announced it will start a month-long lockdown, while OPEC+ voiced its concerns about the strength of oil demand ahead of an expected decision this week on output.Futures in New York fell 2.3% on Wednesday to the lowest in nearly a week, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying the pandemic is more dangerous than it was in the fall in his address to the nation. The deteriorating near-term demand picture in Europe offset a surprise oil supply draw in the U.S. and other bullish signals pointing toward rising demand as more Americans are vaccinated.“The news out of France is very troubling for the petroleum complex,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “The Covid situation worsening, particularly in Europe, represents a demand hit again, and it’s weighing on prices.”Meanwhile, an OPEC+ panel meeting ended without a policy recommendation ahead of Thursday’s talks where the producer group will decide on production going forward. The OPEC+ alliance is debating whether to revive part of the 8 million barrels of daily output -- about 8% of global supply -- they’re withholding. OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo pointed to the oil market’s recent volatility as “a reminder of the fragility facing economies and oil demand.”“The balance of risks suggests OPEC will steer toward the cautious outcome, delivering sharp deficits and continue to tighten energy markets at a fast clip,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note.Figures from the Energy Information Administration paint the U.S. as a bright spot for demand recovery. U.S. refineries are processing crude at the highest rate in a year. In other parts of the world, the trajectory for fuel consumption remains muddled as evidenced by France’s renewed nationwide lockdown.The demand numbers in the U.S. “were huge and we continue to see improvements there,” said Matt Sallee, portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “It’s pretty consensus to think that gasoline will be strong and jet fuel will be the laggard,” but there’s been positive signs “even on the jet fuel side.”See also: U.S. Oil Demand Is Picking Up as Americans Get Ready to TravelSeparately, Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, is expected to raise its Arab Light official selling price for May supplies by 30 cents a barrel, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of refiners and traders. That’s despite continued flows of Iranian crude into China, and challenging conditions for many Asian refiners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.