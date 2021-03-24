The upcoming 'Among Us' account system is mostly about making the game safer

When the latest Among Us map arrives next week , Innersloth will add an persistent account system to the hit game. Although it won't be mandatory to create an account, some features will be locked if you decide not to. The developer said the system is focused on reporting and moderation. There are measures to make Among Us safer for everyone and, in particular, kids. They also help the game comply with regulations in some countries.

You'll need to create an account to change your display name. Otherwise, you'll be in Guest Mode and you'll have to choose a randomized one. You'll also need an account to use the free chat feature or you'll be stuck with preset messages in the Quickchat menu (many players use a third-party voice chat app like Discord, though). Meanwhile, you don't have to worry about a gold rush for usernames. Multiple people can have the same one.

Kids who are under the age of digital consent (13 in most countries) will need permission from a parent or guardian to access free chat, create an account or change their display name. The update will add reporting options for things like inappropriate names and chat, cheating, hacking , harassment and misconduct. Innersloth may temporarily or permanently ban players who violate the code of conduct.

The developer plans to add a friends system later, which could help you avoid having to use invite codes for private lobbies. Eventually, you'll be able to transfer cosmetic items between platforms as well. An option to link multiple accounts (i.e. across Steam, Epic, mobile and Switch) is coming soon.