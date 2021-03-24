U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,889.14
    -21.38 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,420.06
    -3.09 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,961.89
    -265.81 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,134.27
    -51.42 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.85
    +3.09 (+5.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.30
    +8.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0068 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7200
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,924.72
    -1,216.70 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.35
    -23.16 (-2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,712.89
    +13.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,405.52
    -590.40 (-2.04%)
     

The upcoming 'Among Us' account system is mostly about making the game safer

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

When the latest Among Us map arrives next week, Innersloth will add an persistent account system to the hit game. Although it won't be mandatory to create an account, some features will be locked if you decide not to. The developer said the system is focused on reporting and moderation. There are measures to make Among Us safer for everyone and, in particular, kids. They also help the game comply with regulations in some countries.

You'll need to create an account to change your display name. Otherwise, you'll be in Guest Mode and you'll have to choose a randomized one. You'll also need an account to use the free chat feature or you'll be stuck with preset messages in the Quickchat menu (many players use a third-party voice chat app like Discord, though). Meanwhile, you don't have to worry about a gold rush for usernames. Multiple people can have the same one.

Kids who are under the age of digital consent (13 in most countries) will need permission from a parent or guardian to access free chat, create an account or change their display name. The update will add reporting options for things like inappropriate names and chat, cheating, hacking, harassment and misconduct. Innersloth may temporarily or permanently ban players who violate the code of conduct.

The developer plans to add a friends system later, which could help you avoid having to use invite codes for private lobbies. Eventually, you'll be able to transfer cosmetic items between platforms as well. An option to link multiple accounts (i.e. across Steam, Epic, mobile and Switch) is coming soon.

Recommended Stories

  • Slack tweaks its new DM feature after people call out its harassment potential

    The company is now disabling the option to send someone a message with an invite to chat after several individuals how easy it was to abuse that functionality.

  • Netflix's animated film 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' arrives April 30th

    Netflix has announced that "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" animated film from Into the Spider-Verse's Lord & Miller will arrive on April 30th.

  • 'Auto Chess' is coming to PS5 with haptic feedback

    'Auto Chess' is coming to the PS5 on March 30th, and soon it's adding a Training Camp to assist new players.

  • Tesla now accepts Bitcoin in the US

    As it promised earlier this year, Tesla now accepts payment in Bitcoin, according to Tesla's website and a tweet from CEO Elon Musk.

  • 'Final Fantasy XI' reboot for mobile has been canceled

    The Final Fantasy XI reboot that Square Enix was developing with Nexon, a South Korean-Japanese publisher focusing on online games for PC and mobile, has officially been canceled.

  • MyZone’s hybrid fitness tracker breaks free of the chest strap

    MyZone has announced an upgraded heart-rate tracker that doesn’t have to wrap around your torso to track your workouts and activity. The MZ-Switch is apparently the first device in the world that monitors both PPG (photoplethysmography) and ECG (electrocardiography) readings for more accurate activity monitoring with less “blind spots”.

  • 'Rocket League Sideswipe' is coming to iOS and Android

    Psyonix hopes to bring 'Rocket League Sideswipe' to iOS and Android later this year.

  • How to make your podcast stand out from the crowd

    You have all the gear and a great idea. Now what? Four industry experts weigh in with their pro tips on how to turn your podcast into a career.

  • Mark Zuckerberg proposes a 'thoughtful reform' of Section 230

    He said platforms should have to prove they have systems in place to identify and remove unlawful content.

  • Nintendo's upgraded Switch may use NVIDIA DLSS for 4K gaming

    Nintendo's next Switch may use an NVIDIA GPU that supports Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) that will allow it to output higher-quality graphics.

  • A strong Intel is what the tech industry needs right now

    Intel can now show that it has a plan. It hasn’t chosen the easiest route, but it’s one that, if executed properly, can lead it back to the top. And its vision will most likely be welcomed — let’s hope it can actually follow through.

  • Researchers developed an AI backpack system to guide vision-impaired wearers

    The system uses a 4K spatial camera and Intel tech for image processing.

  • Grab a subscription to Disney+ while it's still $70 a year

    Save $10 by snagging a yearly subscription to Disney+ before a price increase on Friday, March 26th.

  • Fans react to Pokémon Go creator’s announcement about upcoming mobile game: ‘I can see this blowing up’

    Niantic is collaborating with Nintendo once again to make a Pikmin AR game.

  • Smart's airless bike tires use NASA tech to defeat punctures

    NASA-approved startup Smart is using the space agency's smart memory alloy tech in its Metl bike tires.

  • Investing in Alzheimer’s Treatment: Join Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics for Fireside Chat March 30

    Christer Rosén, Chairman-CEO & Founder of Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc, Raymond “Scott” Turner MD, Professor Neurology, Georgetown University (Alzheimer’s scientist) and Mark Dant, Executive Director, Ryan Foundation IPO Edge, in partnership with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, a Florida trade association for financial professionals and ultra high net worth investors, will host a fireside chat […]

  • Phone maker Xiaomi's profit surges as Huawei retreats

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Wednesday reported a 36.7% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, as Android rival Huawei steadily retreats from the global market due to U.S.-led sanctions. Adjusted net profit for the quarter ending Dec. 31 rose to 3.2 billion yuan ($491 million), beating analysts' expectations of 2.9 billion yuan. In the October-December quarter, Xiaomi's shipments in China surged 52% from a year earlier, and the company cornered 15% of the market share.

  • Central bankers note costs of climate action in cautious report

    Central banks need to fight climate change but all policy options on the table come with costly drawbacks, so steps need to be gradual and cautious, an umbrella group of central bankers said on Wednesday, even as the ECB made a plea to act. With climate change posing a growing risk to financial stability, central banks are examining their own role in driving a transformation. Options under study include: skewing asset purchases to benefit green issuers or punish energy intensive firms, curtailing the availability of central bank funding to polluters, or asking banks for larger collateral when they pledge polluting assets.

  • Yellen open to U.S. banks paying dividends, repurchasing stock

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that U.S. banks look healthy enough to be allowed to pay dividends and repurchase stock, an updated view that reflects top economic officials' growing confidence in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Yellen made her comments in a second day of testimony in Congress alongside Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Asked by Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown if she opposed banks paying dividends and buying back stock, Yellen said she was previously opposed to bank stock buybacks, but financial institutions look healthier now and "should have some ability to, abiding by the rules, to make returns to shareholders."

  • Bank of Spain Cuts Outlook as EU Aid Slower Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Spain’s central bank cut its forecast for economic growth this year, saying a weaker-than-expected first quarter and a slow roll out of the European Union’s recovery funds will drag on the pace of recovery.A higher price of oil, a slightly stronger euro and a rise in long-term interest rates also contributed to the Bank of Spain’s downgrade of its baseline scenario for Spanish gross domestic product in 2021 to a 6% expansion. The previous prediction was 6.8%.The Bank of Spain’s message reflects a mounting sense of alarm at the European Central Bank that a slow roll out of the 750 billion-euro ($890 billion) recovery fund will hinder a rebound from the pandemic, which has already been stunted by a chaotic vaccination campaign.The widening gulf between the EU and U.S. economies has forced the ECB to accelerate its bond-buying program to prevent borrowing costs from rising too soon.The downgrade is due to “this weaker start to the year than what we had expected three months ago and also because we’re seeing that the Next Generation EU funds might not be deployed as quickly as we had forecast in December,” Bank of Spain Chief Economist Oscar Arce said on Tuesday.Read more: EU’s Plodding Stirs ECB Concerns as U.S. Delivers StimulusThe Spanish economy probably contracted in the first quarter by 0.4% after authorities put in place tighter restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19, the central bank said.Growth appears to have accelerated somewhat in March, though, as officials relaxed restrictions and the vaccination campaign got underway.Momentum is due to pick up in the second half of the year as more people are vaccinated and EU leaders agree on the final details of the recovery fund, which will allow national governments to begin to invest the funds.Spain and Italy are set to receive the greatest portion of the funds.That faster momentum is expected to carry over into 2022, with the central bank boosting its growth forecast for next year to 5.3% versus a previous estimate of 4.2%.Much of that boost is because more EU funds will be spent in 2022 rather than in 2021, as initially expected.The delay won’t necessarily have an outsize negative impact in the medium-term, if officials use the extra time to design more efficient and effective investment projects, Arce said. The central bank’s baseline scenario assumes that Spaniards will spend much of what they have saved. Officials don’t expect tourism, essential to the country’s economy, to normalize until 2022.(Adds detail in second-to-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.