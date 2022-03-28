'Among Us' back online following a DDoS attack this weekend

After a weekend of connection issues , Among Us is back online. “Ok servers look stable and good now!” developer Innersloth tweeted on Monday at 3:37PM ET. “Hopefully the sabotages don't come back – will keep u updated if anything changes.”

now get back to your tasks — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) March 28, 2022

For much of the weekend, Among Us players in North America and Europe could not connect to the game’s servers to play the popular Mafia-style title. When the connection issues first started, Innersloth blamed the problem on a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. According to the game’s official Twitter account, the attack began late Friday afternoon, and it seemed to take most of the weekend for Innersloth’s small team to address the situation. “Can’t believe I’m working on a Saturday right now, I was supposed to go and get a croissant,” the studio said in one poignant but lighthearted tweet.