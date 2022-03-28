U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,575.52
    +32.46 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,955.89
    +94.65 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,354.90
    +185.60 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.06
    +0.08 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.49
    -10.41 (-9.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.10
    -32.10 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    -0.58 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3092
    -0.0097 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7720
    +1.7120 (+1.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,029.52
    +2,070.78 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,106.46
    +25.44 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

'Among Us' back online following a DDoS attack this weekend

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Innersloth

After a weekend of connection issues, Among Us is back online. “Ok servers look stable and good now!” developer Innersloth tweeted on Monday at 3:37PM ET. “Hopefully the sabotages don't come back – will keep u updated if anything changes.”

For much of the weekend, Among Us players in North America and Europe could not connect to the game’s servers to play the popular Mafia-style title. When the connection issues first started, Innersloth blamed the problem on a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. According to the game’s official Twitter account, the attack began late Friday afternoon, and it seemed to take most of the weekend for Innersloth’s small team to address the situation. “Can’t believe I’m working on a Saturday right now, I was supposed to go and get a croissant,” the studio said in one poignant but lighthearted tweet.

Following its meteoric rise in popularity at the start of the pandemic, Among Us has seen its fair share of disruptive attacks. Before this weekend’s DDoS attack, the most significant incident involved a hacker named Eris Loris who targeted the game with a spam campaign that may have affected as many as 5 million players.

