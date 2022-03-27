A massive DDoS attack leaves ‘Among Us’ unplayable in North America and Europe

Since late Friday afternoon, Among Us developer Innersloth has been trying to contain a DDoS attack against both its North American and European servers, leaving the popular game unplayable for many. “Service will be offline while the team works on fixing it, but might take a bit, hang tight! Sorry!” Innersloth said on Friday in a tweet spotted by Eurogamer .

servers are still down while we work to fix the DDoS sabotage



they may come on/off but will update u when we think they're stable, sorry!!! pic.twitter.com/vMmb74ttbJ — Among Us 🚨 servers down (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2022

As of the writing of this article, Innersloth has managed to restore some servers, but the situation does not appear to be fully resolved with the game’s official Twitter account still stating “Among Us servers down” in its profile. “Can’t believe I’m working on a Saturday right now, I was supposed to go and get a croissant,” Innersloth said in one particularly desperate-sounding update over the weekend.