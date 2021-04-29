U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,211.47
    +28.29 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,060.36
    +239.98 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,082.55
    +31.52 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,295.46
    -8.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.87
    -0.14 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.90
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2124
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3942
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9200
    +0.3230 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,398.14
    -1,065.82 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,269.64
    -5.49 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.48
    -2.19 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

'Among Us' heads to PS4 and PS5 later this year

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Among Us, the most adorable game to make you murder your friends since Towerfall, is heading to PlayStation 4 and PS5 later this year. The game will feature cross-play capabilities and online multiplayer, and it comes with a platform-exclusive skin, hat and pet inspired by classic PlayStation franchise Ratchet & Clank. The exclusives, it should be noted, are cute as hell.

Developer Inner Sloth announced the new edition during Sony's State of Play livestream today. Among Us is a smash-hit indie game that first landed on mobile devices and PC in 2018, and it's since come to Nintendo Switch. It's slated to hit Xbox Series X and S in 2021

Among Us recently received its largest update yet, including the launch of a new map, the Airship.

Recommended Stories

  • Locker Room will relaunch as Spotify Greenroom

    CEO Daniel Ek announced the rebranding during the latest episode of the company's For the Record podcast.

  • Real-life 'Disaster Girl' turns her meme into a $500,000 NFT

    The “Disaster Girl” photo that sparked a thousand memes is the latest to make it big all over again as an NFT.

  • Ford, BMW and Honda cut production due to global chip crisis

    Car makers Ford, Honda and BMW have reportedly joined tech companies Apple and Samsung in flagging production cuts caused by the global chip shortage.

  • Amazon made more profit during the pandemic than in the past three years

    Amazon made more profit during the pandemic than in the past three years combined.

  • PS5 sales surge despite semiconductor shortage

    Sony shipped 7.8 million PlayStation 5s between the new console’s November 2020 launch and the end of March, with demand outstripping supply, the company said in its latest financial reports.Why it matters: The video game business has boomed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but a shortage of semiconductors threatened to slow down the manufacturing of new game consoles, including the PS5.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“Supply has not been able to keep up with extremely strong demand for PS5, although constraints on the supply of components, especially semiconductors, is expected to continue this fiscal year,” Sony chief financial officer Hiorki Totoki said in a livestreamed conference for media and investors.Sony nevertheless expects to sell more than 14.8 million PS5s between April 1 and the end of March 2022, beating the wildly successful PlayStation 4 over a similar timeframe in its lifecycle. The big picture: Sony, like rivals Microsoft and Nintendo, launch new consoles every seven years or so. That initially led to high expectations for fall 2020, when new PlayStations and Xboxes were set for release. But the onset of COVID-19 led to uncertainty. The PS5 and rival Xbox Series X have been hot since their November launches, constantly selling out.Amazon is out of stock of either new console right now. Over on eBay. The ostensibly $500 PS5 is listed for $700 and way higher. Between the lines: Sony also reported record income for its gaming division, which includes consoles, games and services, at some 342 billion yen ($3 billion) for the past year. To help fuel its PlayStation business, Sony announced plans to increase spending on game development by 20 billion yen ($184 million).Sony’s game-development prowess was always strong, but kicked into overdrive in the PS4 generation, as it produced numerous game-of-the-year contenders such as “God of War” and “Ghost of Tsushima,” from U.S. based studios Sony Santa Monica and Sucker Punch. But a recent downsizing of its critically acclaimed Tokyo game studio had prompted questions about potential issues with Sony’s game development.The bottom line: In gaming, one party’s success is usually another’s misfortune. Not so right now. Microsoft also reported strong Xbox numbers yesterday and Nintendo’s Switch business remains a rocket ship. For gaming’s biggest players, COVID has introduced some obstacles, but has largely made them even bigger players in entertainment.The Axios Gaming newsletter will launch on May 3. Sign up for it here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Dashlane's $24 Essentials plan lets you to access your passwords on two devices

    Password manager Dashlane has introduced a new essentials tier to its pricing structure.

  • Sony begins selling the PS5 in China

    Sony has officially launched the PlayStation 5 in China ahead of Microsoft's Xbox consoles.

  • Facebook jumpstarts newsletter ambitions with $5 million for indie writers

    The company will prioritize reporters who plan to cover marginalized communities.

  • UK says 'self-driving' cars could be allowed by the end of 2021

    The UK government has announced that basic self-driving cars with automated lane-keeping system (ALKS) could arrive on British roads by the end of 2021.

  • Instagram tries to take on Clubhouse with audio-only livestreams

    Facebook has introduced a new feature inside of Instagram Live that allows you to turn off your phone’s camera when broadcasting.

  • Twitter quickly gained a lot of new users in 2020 thanks to the pandemic

    Twitter just posted earnings for the first quarter of 2021, and it sheds a light on how much the company grew during the ongoing pandemic. On average, Twitter had 199 million daily active users in Q1 2021, up almost 20 percent compared to the 166 million Twitter counted one year ago, when the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic had recently become clear.

  • Samsung's profits rose in Q1, but the chip shortage looms over Q2

    Samsung's consumer electronics profits hit a new record high for Q1, but the company warned investors that sales will slow in Q2 due to component shortages.

  • Bebe Rexha's 10 Minute Beauty Routine For a Light Look

    Bebe Rexha shows us how she keeps her skin snatched in her 10 minute beauty routine. She shares some of her favorite beauty tips from her own skincare journey. She also shares how she has fallen in love with parts of herself that once made her insecure. Find out how Bebe gets her iconic eyebrows and more in 10 minutes.

  • Justin Bieber Summer Tour Will Be Postponed Until 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

    A Justin Bieber tour that was scheduled to begin June 2 and run through the summer has been pushed back into 2022, with an official announcement likely to come soon, sources tell Variety. Postponement of at least some of the dates, if not the entire tour, has seemed like a fait accompli for months. It’s […]

  • The Ascend is a robotic knee brace on a budget

    Bay Area startup Roam Robotics has a less intensive and expensive means of getting folks with mobility issues back on their feet. It’s called the Ascend and it’s a sub-$10k exoskeletal knee brace for everybody.

  • Linksys' first WiFi 6E routers are now available to buy

    Linksys has launched its first WiFi 6E-certified systems.

  • Gadgets that make great Mother's Day gifts

    Here's a list of gadgets that will make great Mother's Day gifts, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • NYPD stops using Boston Dynamics' robodog following backlash

    The police force canceled its $94,000 lease and will return the robot to the company.

  • Ford slumps 10% after being hit by chip shortage, drags down rival GM, suppliers

    Analysts said the chip shortage is getting worse as Ford also reduced its full-year earnings before interest and taxes outlook even after handily beating Wall Street's profit estimate for the first quarter, helped by pricing gains. "Ford joins a growing chorus saying the semiconductor issue won't be resolved until 2022," RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak wrote in a note. The chip shortage has forced U.S. automakers to cut production of less profitable vehicles, while allowing them to raise prices on their most profitable ones as demand surges, offsetting the production loss.

  • New chairman Horta-Osorio well-schooled for Credit Suisse tests

    Antonio Horta-Osorio will need to draw deeply on the lessons he learned in turning around British bank Lloyds when he joins Credit Suisse as its new chairman on Friday. As one of Europe's longest-serving bank CEOs, he has received plaudits for bringing Lloyds back from the brink in 2011, when in an interview this month he said it was "about to die" after having to be bailed out during the financial crisis. At Credit Suisse another one of banking's toughest jobs awaits "AHO", as the 57-year-old was known at Lloyds, dealing with damage from both the implosion of U.S. investment firm Archegos and the ramifications of the insolvency of British supply chain finance firm Greensill.