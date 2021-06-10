U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,240.57
    +21.02 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,485.49
    +38.35 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,020.17
    +108.42 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,311.34
    -15.79 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.14
    +0.18 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.70
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    28.13
    +0.13 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2177
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4590
    -0.0300 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4172
    +0.0055 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3400
    -0.2800 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,772.86
    +696.81 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.30
    -23.94 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.18
    +7.17 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     

'Among Us' will borrow from its mod community to stay relevant

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Among Us built its following in part through the sheer number of mods, and Innersloth is clearly hoping that it will keep the excitement up by folding those add-ons into the game. The developer has revealed a roadmap for Among Us that includes more than a few previously mod-only features, including a hide-and-seek mode as well as roles like the sheriff (who can kill impostors) and scientist. These will feel familiar and maybe even slightly behind the curve if you've been using mods for months, but it's still good to see them built into the core game.

There are some other upgrades you'll appreciate, too. The next major update will include 15-player support in case the usual 10 is too modest. In the long term, you can also expect a fifth map, achievements, multi-platform account linking, visor cosmetics and widened console support that will include PlayStation as well as the previously mentioned Xbox support.

There aren't any definite timeframes for these additions. Still, this might be welcome if you're tired of using sometimes-glitchy mods — assuming, of course, you haven't moved on to other games by the time the updates are ready. Among Us was super-relevant at the height of the pandemic when it helped friends keep in touch, but it may be losing its luster as lockdowns end and games like GTA V's role-playing capture more attention.

