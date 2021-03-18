'Among Us' map The Airship arrives on March 31st

Among Us fans have had to wait patiently to play a new map, but that wait is nearly over. Innersloth will release The Airship as part of a free update you'll be able to download on March 31st. Announced last year at The Game Awards, the map features new tasks for you and your crewmates to complete. It will also allow you to decide what room you start in, adding some variety to the gameplay. If all of that wasn't enough, the update will also add a preliminary system for account moderation and some new hats to thank players for their patience.

📢 MARCH 31 📢#TheAirship is coming.



this NEW map is our biggest one yet, including:

• all new tasks

• different starting rooms

• preliminary account system

• more!!!



wake up ur crew it's almost time to eject impostors



🗞️ Dev log: https://t.co/bWP008pKmr pic.twitter.com/ZcTZFjsu3n — Among Us ✨ New map - MARCH 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 18, 2021

Innersloth also published a lengthy blog post detailing some of the things that have been going on at the studio over the last few months and why it's taken so long to push out new updates. In short, it comes down to a combination of factors that involve the game's unexpected popularity and the small size of the team. The post alludes to situations like the one the studio had to face last October when as many as 5 million players fell victim to a spam attack from a hacker named "Eris Loris." Whatever the team at Innersloth was working on at the time, it had stop and put out fires like that. That wasn't easy for the team. But moving forward, it promises to be more transparent about what's going on behind the scenes.