Amormino, Matthes honored by ProMedica

MONROE — Two ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital employees, Cassandra Amormino and Brooke Matthes, earned ROSE and DAISY awards for the second quarter.

Cassandra Amormino, monitor technician in the intensive care unit, received the ROSE award after responding to an urgent call that helped to safe a person's life. ROSE stands for Recognizing Outstanding Service and Excellence.

Amormino

Cassandra’s nomination read: “We often hear, ‘She responded to the call.’ Cassie truly embodied this statement when she answered the phone and responded to the needs of a caller in crisis. On Jan. 10, the ICU received a call from a person that stated they were suicidal. Cassie stayed on the phone with the caller and continued to talk to him while other ICU staff helped to prompt questions to find out their location. Cassie kept him calm while talking and was able to ensure he were safe until the police arrived at the home. Cassie stepped up and was the voice this individual needed to make it through this situation and receive the help he desperately needed. We are so proud of her and the way she handled this situation. She is very humble and thankful to the ICU staff who helped her through this situation, but she saved this individual’s life.”

Matthes

Brooke Matthes, BSN, RN, central resource center, received the DAISY award. She was nominated by a family that appreciated the care that was given to their father. DAISY is an acronym for diseases attacking the immune system.

Brooke’s nomination read: “Hands down the best we have ever encountered! Her kindness is contagious. The love and devotion she shows to her patients and their families is a rare gem! She took amazing care of my father during his stay. This hospital should be grateful to have such an asset to helping this hospital regain a respectable name! Thank you, Brooke, we wish we could take you home with us."

The ROSE Award was established in 2020 by ProMedica to recognize outstanding non-nursing employees who provide outstanding patient services.

"The DAISY Award is presented to a nurse to celebrate the extraordinary compassion they provide patients and their families every day," ProMedica said. "The award began in 1999 and is dedicated to the life of Patrick Barnes who was hospitalized for eight weeks after having a dangerously low blood platelet count. His family appreciated the compassionate care he received and wanted to do something to recognize those who provided care on a day-to-day basis."

Anyone in the community can submit a nomination for the ROSE and DAISY Awards. At the end of each quarter, a committee reviews the nominations and selects the recipients.

To nominate an extraordinary nurse for a DAISY award, visit, jotform.us/92584454876170.

