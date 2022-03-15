U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Amorphous Polypropylene Terephatalate Market worth $59.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Amorphous Polypropylene Terephatalate Market by Application (Bottles, Films/Sheets, Food Packaging), End-use Industry( Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical) and Region (APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is estimated at USD 41.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 59.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%, between 2021 and 2026. Growth in the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market can primarily be attributed to the increasing use for packaging carbonated soft drinks (CSD), juices, and water; personal care products; and pharmaceuticals; among other products, due to superior mechanical and physical properties offered by it. It is used in various end-use industries, such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverage. The shifting of the manufacturing bases of various companies to the Asia Pacific region has also contributed to the increased demand for amorphous polyethylene terephthalate from this region, thereby fueling the growth of the global amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market.

MnM Logo
MnM Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=49340443

Browse in-depth TOC on "Amorphous Polypropylene Terephatalate Market"

100 – Tables
43 – Figures
171 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/amorphous-polyethylene-terephthalate-market-49340443.html

Bottles is the largest application segment of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into bottles, films/sheets, and food packaging, and others. Because of its high transparency, which is similar to that of glass, amorphous PET is utilised in the manufacture of bottles and packaging.

Food & beverage is the largest end-use segment of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and others. The food & beverage end-use industry segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. Amorphous polyethylene terephthalate is being increasingly used for packaging carbonated soft drinks (CSD), juices, and water.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=49340443

Asia Pacific is the largest market for amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market, in terms of value. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the high economic growth rate of the region and different food habits of people across different countries of the region. In addition, the growing population of the region presents a huge customer base for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products and packaged food & beverages, which, in turn, is expected to lead to the growth of the amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing income of people in this region, the demand for high-end packaging products for food & beverage, and pharmaceutical, has been growing rapidly. Apart from the food & beverage industry, the region also exhibits significant opportunities in the packaging industry, which is expected to drive the market.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Alpek (Mexico), Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd. (China), Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan), and DAK Americas (US) are key players in amorphous polyethylene terephthalate market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=49340443

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Recycled PET Market by Type (Flakes, Chips), Grade (Grade A, Grade B), Source (Bottles & Containers, Films & sheets), Application (Bottles, fiber, Sheets, Strapping), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America)

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/recycled-pte-market-248965407.html

PET Packaging Market by Form (Amorphous PET, Crystalline PET), Pack type (Bottles & jars, Bags & pouches, Trays, Lids/Caps & closures, others), Filling Technology (Hot fill, Cold fill, Aseptic fill, others), Packaging Type (Rigid, Flexible), End-use industry

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pet-packaging-market-192975723.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/amorphous-polyethylene-terephthalate-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/amorphous-polyethylene-terephthalate.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amorphous-polypropylene-terephatalate-market-worth-59-1-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301502688.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

