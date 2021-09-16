AMP Appoints Prominent Strategy and Engineering Executives, Expands Leadership in Battery, Charging and Cloud Solutions Across E-Mobility

- Chief Strategy Officer, Colin McHugh, joins from Amazon; Former Tesla/Zoox/Daimler engineer, Moritz Boecker, named vice president of battery systems; Yoga Parthasarathy appointed director of engineering for India

- AMP's rapidly expanding team is solving the greatest challenges in the world of e-mobility - from electric vehicles, micro-mobility, heavy machinery to hypersonic transportation

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMP – a world leader in connected battery management, charging and cloud technologies that power electric mobility worldwide – today announced the appointment of Colin McHugh (Chief Strategy Officer), Moritz Boecker (Vice President of Battery Systems) and Yoga Parthasarathy (Director of Engineering in India) into key executive roles as the company expands its influence and leadership in enabling mass electrification across the world.

"The addition of three prominent executives from across the technology world is a clear signal of our intent to accelerate innovation and elevate our leadership in driving our proprietary Connected Energy Management System (CEMS) across the e-mobility landscape – combining battery management, charging and cloud technologies to solve the industry's most pressing challenges. Colin joins us from Amazon where he served as the head of finance for Prime Gaming – leading strategy and content valuation for the third largest Prime benefit program, while Moritz comes to us having led engineering teams at Tesla and Zoox, which will make an immediate impact at AMP as we deliver solutions with unrivaled performance and lower costs for manufacturers. To lead our growing engineering efforts in India, Yoga joins us with a stellar record across the energy and e-scooter worlds. I'm very excited to welcome all three to the team." – Anil Paryani – CEO, AMP

Major Brands, High-Voltage Leadership and Engineering.

Chief Strategy Officer, Colin McHugh :

Vice President of Battery Systems, Moritz Boecker :

Director of Engineering (India), Yoga Parthasarathy:

About AMP

AMP is a world leader in connected battery management, charging and cloud technologies that power electric mobility – from micro-mobility, automotive, ridesharing, drones, heavy industrial machinery, to high-speed and hypersonic transportation. The company is led by a team of industry-leading experts – including Anil Paryani, a pioneer in energy management technology – with dozens of patents that have helped shape the modern energy, aerospace and automotive control landscape. Having engineered one of the first-ever Connected Energy Management System (CEMS) solutions, AMP is delivering production-ready, complete ecosystem offerings that already underpin products from the most prominent electric OEMs and future mobility innovators on the planet.

To learn more, visit www.automotivepower.com – and follow us on LinkedIn . #AMPEmpowered

