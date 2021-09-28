U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

AMP Becomes Exclusive Marketing Partner of Tilray for Aphria Medical Cannabis Brand in Germany

·3 min read
In this article:
CSE: XCX | FSE: C4TA (CNW Group/AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.)
CSE: XCX | FSE: C4TA (CNW Group/AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.)

ERFURT, Germany and BERLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (Frankfurt: C4TA) (ISIN: CA0318961038) (CSE: XCX) ("AMP"), a pharmaceutical supplier of medical and CBD therapeutic wellness cannabis products to German pharmacies, announces it has been appointed as the sole marketing partner for all Aphria branded products imported or cultivated in Germany. Aphria is a medical cannabis brand of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY) ("Tilray") a global pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, production, and distribution.

Aphria logo (CNW Group/AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.)
Aphria logo (CNW Group/AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.)

The new cooperation of AMP with Tilray as their sole marketing partner in Germany for the Aphria brand is based on a supply and marketing agreement with CC Pharma GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray. The conclusion of this agreement is a milestone for AMP in providing a complete catalogue of medical cannabis products for doctors to prescribe to their patients.

AMP's catalogue of Aphria-branded medical products includes Aphria cannabis flowers and extracts with different THC and CBD contents and is being registered for sale with the German Cannabis Agency ("BfArM"). In addition to the Aphria products carried by AMP available to doctors for patient prescriptions, Tilray beginning in July of this year, started cultivating and distributing to pharmacies Aphria medical cannabis flower grown in Germany on behalf of BfArM.

AMP's catalogue of Aphria and other medical cannabis products are available through Tilray's nationwide pharmaceutical distribution network covering 13,000 pharmacies across Germany, in addition to AMP's other supply partnerships with pharmacies and distributors.

AMP and Tilray are planning to hold continuing educational seminars for doctors to advance education about medical cannabis to doctors, pharmacists and other healthcare specialists that prescribe or are involved in the prescription fulfilment of medical cannabis. AMP will also provide information about its complete medical cannabis product catalogue, including Aphria medical products, at the education seminars to doctors.

"Doctors are becoming increasingly familiar with the Aphria medical cannabis brand as it is the only German cultivated medical cannabis flower currently available for patients due to Tilray's commitment to supply Germany with the highest-quality domestically cultivated and imported medical cannabis products for German patients," said Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, President and Director of AMP. "Tilray entrusted AMP as its sole marketing partner for the Aphria medical cannabis brand due to our commitment to training to develop a knowledgable sales team covering major cities but also the small towns and rural regions ensuring that all German patients have access to this medicine as it becomes more commonly prescribed by doctors."

About AMP

AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (formerly AMP German Cannabis Group Inc.) is a supplier of medical cannabis and CBD cannabis products to German pharmacies through its subsidiary AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH, with offices in Erfurt and Berlin, Germany. AMP operates in accordance with the German Narcotic Drug Act (BtMG) and with the regulatory requirements set by the Free State of Thuringia, ensuring products imported by AMP from around the world and sold in Germany meet the European Union - Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) standard.

The AMP Roundtable Series discusses issues about medical cannabis in Germany and is available as a podcast and video. In Episode #2, "Politics and Medical Cannabis in Germany" Dr. Wieland Schinnenburg, MdB (FDP), provides an up-to-date overview of the political issues and challenges facing the medical cannabis industry in Germany. Learn more at www.amp-eu.de/roundtable.

To learn more about the European cannabis industry, download AMP's sponsored report by Prohibition Partners; https://prohibitionpartners.com/reports/the-european-cannabis-report-6th-edition/

For more information, please visit www.amp-eu.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans and milestones and the timing thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

SOURCE AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/28/c3133.html

