AMP Launches its CBD Brand, CANAVEX® at YES!CON, Germany's Largest Cancer Convention

ERFURT, Germany and BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (Frankfurt: C4TA), ISIN: CA0318961038 (CSE: XCX), a pharmaceutical supplier of cosmetic CBD cannabis products to German pharmacies, announces the launch of its newly developed CBD brand, CANAVEX®, sold in German pharmacies without a doctor's prescription, which are distributed thru AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH.

Canavex Logo (CNW Group/AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.)
Canavex Logo (CNW Group/AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.)

CBD is the most common non-psychoactive component found in the cannabis plant, and it has been found to offer a wide range of benefits.

AMP created CANAVEX® for cosmetic use and sold exclusively by pharmacists without a doctor's prescription. CANAVEX® formulation includes high quality CBD, which is sourced from Germany and EU-GMP compliant, organic hemp seed oil and vitamin E.

CANAVEX®'s initial products are Basic CBD 5, which contains 500mg or 5% CBD and Basic CBD 10, which contains 1,000 mg or 10% CBD and are available in 10 ml sizes.

cbd 5 and cbd 10 (CNW Group/AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.)
cbd 5 and cbd 10 (CNW Group/AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.)

AMP will formally launch the CANAVEX® brand at the 2nd annual YES!CON cancer convention to be held in Berlin on September 18th and 19th, where Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Jens Spahn, Federal Minister of Health (Germany), and 120 other speakers will exchange inspiration, information, ideas, empowerment and lifestyle around the topic of cancer.

Yeswecan!cer Logo (CNW Group/AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.)
Yeswecan!cer Logo (CNW Group/AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.)

YES!CON is organized by "YesWeCan! cer," Germany's largest digital cancer patient platform for patient support and developer of the YES!APP, which helps cancer patients exchange information.

About CANAVEX®

CANAVEX® formulation includes high-quality CBD sourced from Germany and is European Union - Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) compliant and tested for pesticides, microbiology and cannabinoid potency. CANAVEX®'s CBD products contain organic hemp seed oil, vitamin E and are vegan, THC-free and non-GMO. CANAVEX® is sold exclusively by AMP Alternative Medical Products and is available only in German pharmacies.

About AMP

AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (formerly AMP German Cannabis Group Inc.) is a supplier of medical cannabis and CBD cannabis products to German pharmacies thru its subsidiary AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH, with offices in Erfurt and Berlin, Germany. AMP operates in accordance with the German Narcotic Drug Act (BtMG) and with the regulatory requirements set by the Free State of Thuringia, ensuring products imported by AMP from around the world and sold in Germany meet the European Union - Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) standard.

The AMP Roundtable Series discusses issues about medical cannabis in Germany and is available as a podcast and video. In Episode #2, "Politics and Medical Cannabis in Germany" Dr. Wieland Schinnenburg, MdB (FDP), provides an up-to-date overview of the political issues and challenges facing the medical cannabis industry in Germany. Learn more at www.amp-eu.de/roundtable.

To learn more about the European cannabis industry, download AMP's sponsored report by Prohibition Partners; https://prohibitionpartners.com/reports/the-european-cannabis-report-6th-edition/

For more information, please visit www.amp-eu.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans and milestones and the timing thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

AMP Logo (CNW Group/AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.)
AMP Logo (CNW Group/AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.)

SOURCE AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/08/c2290.html

