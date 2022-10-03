U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

Ampace Is Recharging The Portable Power Station Market.

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace aims to deliver green energy solutions with the ultimate user experience. This all in one solution is a literal dynamic powerhouse.

Ampace P600 Portable Power Station
Ampace P600 Portable Power Station

Portable power stations have been electrifying the market for a few years but Ampace has made this power supply station with more additional features than any other right now.

Off exploring? It has the ability to withstand both freezing and warmer environments with its low and high temperature protection. This makes it perfect for travelers who are really needing that peace of mind in uncharted destinations.

Car battery down and out? No problem Ampace has this covered. It has the ability to recharge a car battery and restart a vehicle when required.

Need more capacity? Ampace is on it. Simply connect Ampace to an additional extended battery to meet all higher capacity needs.

Lights out at home or while on a trip? Whip out Ampace and carry on. It has a handy built in light function and the ability to charge devices whenever it's needed most.

With a built-in 600W (Maximum capability goes up to 1800W with the A-Turbo function) strong inverter, Ampace P600 has the ability to power the most essential outdoor appliances and electronics such as mobile phones, mini freezers, radios, projectors, hairdryers and much more. The only limitation is imagination with this stylish yet rugged, raring to go, portable device.

Product specifications:

  • USB 2 Output Port Fast Charge 18W max

  • USB1*2 Output Port 12W max per port

  • USB-C Output Port 60W max

With 11 input and output ports, Ampace P600 is a must have for any outdoor excursion or expedition. There are multiple options to charge up either with AC, DC or Solar panels. There is an impressive additional purchase 100W solar panel that generates power via sunlight to keep energy juices flowing.

Ampace is expected to be made available in early October, it looks to be igniting the way for this new era of charging on the go.

About Ampace:

Ampace has over 20 years experience in the energy storage industry and is committed to building the world's leading power stations for new-era living, van dwellers, storage systems, high-profile explorers and off-grid life.

Official website of Ampace: https://ampacepower.com/

Amazon:https://www.amazon.com/AMPACE-Portable-Charging-Generator-Optional/dp/B0BFGXHGTV

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/ampacepower

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ampace-is-recharging-the-portable-power-station-market-301637657.html

SOURCE AMPACE

