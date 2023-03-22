U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,936.97
    -65.90 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,030.11
    -530.49 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,669.96
    -190.15 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.36
    -50.38 (-2.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.92
    +0.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.40
    +32.30 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    +0.69 (+3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0861
    +0.0089 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    +0.0050 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3840
    -1.0760 (-0.81%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,384.51
    -617.91 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    596.25
    -19.70 (-3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

AMPAM Parks Mechanical appoints Chris Kennedy as Executive Vice President

PR Newswire
·2 min read

CARSON, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPAM Parks Mechanical announced today that Chris Kennedy has been appointed as Executive Vice President effective January 16, 2023.  In this newly created role, Chris will work with AMPAM co-founder and Chairman Charles "Buddy" Parks to oversee the areas of sales, estimating, and business development and also assist Kevin Dow, CEO, with day-to-day operations of the company.

Chris Kennedy, Executive Vice President at AMPAM Parks Mechanical
Chris Kennedy, Executive Vice President at AMPAM Parks Mechanical

Kennedy joins AMPAM after 10 years at Western National Group where he was most recently the Vice President of Pre-Construction.  In this role, Chris built world-class teams and created innovative systems to optimize early-stage projects.  Prior to this role, Chris served as Director of Construction for Western National where he led teams overseeing the construction of various multi-family projects.  Prior to Western National Chris worked at Advent Companies where he gained foundational experience in project management and process optimization.

Chris holds a bachelor's degree in International Business Management from Brigham Young University and a Master of Business Administration from University of California, Irvine.  He is a licensed General Building Contractor in the State of California and has previously served on the Board of Directors for Innovative Housing Opportunities, an affordable housing developer in Orange County.  He currently serves as the President of South County Waterman's Club – a 501c3 non-profit organization focused on providing local youth with opportunities for growth through team building and community service while instilling the values of integrity and hard work.

AMPAM Parks Mechanical was founded by brothers Buddy and John Parks and has grown to become California's premiere design/build plumbing subcontractor specializing in multifamily residential projects.  Notable projects include The Villas as Fashion Island, Neptune Marina, The Resort in Rancho Cucamonga, Tasman Atria in Santa Clara, and the upcoming Ritz Carlton Residences in Newport Beach.  With over 1000+ employees, AMPAM is headquartered in Carson, CA with additional offices in Corona, San Diego, and Fremont.

Media Contact: amanda.payne@ampam.com

AMPAM Logo
AMPAM Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ampam-parks-mechanical-appoints-chris-kennedy-as-executive-vice-president-301779158.html

SOURCE AMPAM Parks Mechanical

Recommended Stories

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Medical Properties (MPW): Should You Buy?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Medical Properties (MPW) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on Two U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor indicates that more than 60% of Comerica and U.S. Bancorp deposits are uninsured.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • First Republic shares fall sharply as Yellen says Treasury will not insure all deposits

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -As beleaguered First Republic Bank considers its options, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday there is no discussion on insurance for all deposits, making a "bull case" scenario more difficult for the stock. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among the banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares, which dropped 15.5% to end at $13.33 on Wednesday.

  • The Fed Has Overseen a Remarkable Transfer of Wealth From Bondholders to Taxpayers

    The same dynamics that have left some banks reeling have handed taxpayers a windfall. The Fed will have to navigate them, David Beckworth writes.

  • Elon Musk says what he thinks the Fed should do with interest rates

    Elon Musk on late Monday offered his opinion on what the Federal Reserve should do with its benchmark interest rate. The Fed's FOMC is meeting for two days this week.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply lower after Powell warns inflation fight continues

    Wall Street gyrated to end sharply lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25 basis point policy hike, while hinting that it was on the verge of pausing future increases in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector. The three major U.S. stock indexes, which were mostly directionless prior to the Fed announcement, jumped higher then deflated as investors digested the accompanying statement and Chair Jerome Powell's subsequent Q&A session. "The market was encouraged when it heard that the Fed had considered pausing completely and then it was disappointed when Powell clarified that their hands weren’t tied and that they can keep raising rates if they need to," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • Should You Chase the Semiconductor Stocks in 2023?

    The semiconductor stocks are outperforming the S&P 500 this year. Is it too late to get in?

  • Ford Inches Toward a Big Reveal of Losses From EV Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s Jim Farley was told recently of a survey that found investors overwhelmingly believe legacy automakers can’t be cost competitive with Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s Hands“I’m with them,” t

  • How Do I Avoid Paying Tax on Dividends?

    Dividends are payments that some companies make to shareholders to reward them for investing in them. Dividends can provide regular, predictable income to investors who also preserve the chance of profiting from price appreciation. Dividends can qualify for advantageous capital … Continue reading → The post How Do I Avoid Paying Tax on Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • U.S. Bancorp Dispels Doom Scenarios

    The regional bank says it's not facing a bank run as investors fear risk of contagion after Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

  • Strength Seen in Truist Financial Corporation (TFC): Can Its 9.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Rivian Stock Is Trading Terribly. Wall Street Thinks It’s Time for an Activist.

    Rivian shares continue to trade around the level of cash on the balance sheet, leaving investors to ask: What gives?

  • An economist who correctly predicted the Great Financial Crisis says the world’s central banks have chosen ‘class war over financial stability’

    The Fed and other central banks want to bring down inflation at all costs. Is it worth it?

  • One S&P 500 Stock Is Beating Bitcoin This Year. It’s Not Tesla or Meta.

    ‘s performance this year has trounced nearly every name in the stock market—except for one. Bitcoin began January around $16,500 and topped $28,750 on Wednesday, its highest level since June. A 74% year-to-date gain puts the digital asset far ahead of the which is down around 2%, and the which up about 5%, over the same period.

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.

  • Five Key Takeaways From Fed’s March Decision to Raise Rates a Quarter Point

    Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and statement on Wednesday: Federal Open Market Committee votes unanimously to raise benchmark rate by 25 basis points, as forecast, to target range of 4.75%-5%; second straight hike of that size following December's 50 basis-point hike and the four straight 75 basis-point moves before that “Dot plot” of rate forecasts shows 5.1% median estimate for end-2023, unchanged from last update in December; end-2024 projection rises