AMPAM Parks Mechanical appoints Chris Kennedy as Executive Vice President

CARSON, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPAM Parks Mechanical announced today that Chris Kennedy has been appointed as Executive Vice President effective January 16, 2023. In this newly created role, Chris will work with AMPAM co-founder and Chairman Charles "Buddy" Parks to oversee the areas of sales, estimating, and business development and also assist Kevin Dow, CEO, with day-to-day operations of the company.

Chris Kennedy, Executive Vice President at AMPAM Parks Mechanical

Kennedy joins AMPAM after 10 years at Western National Group where he was most recently the Vice President of Pre-Construction. In this role, Chris built world-class teams and created innovative systems to optimize early-stage projects. Prior to this role, Chris served as Director of Construction for Western National where he led teams overseeing the construction of various multi-family projects. Prior to Western National Chris worked at Advent Companies where he gained foundational experience in project management and process optimization.

Chris holds a bachelor's degree in International Business Management from Brigham Young University and a Master of Business Administration from University of California, Irvine. He is a licensed General Building Contractor in the State of California and has previously served on the Board of Directors for Innovative Housing Opportunities, an affordable housing developer in Orange County. He currently serves as the President of South County Waterman's Club – a 501c3 non-profit organization focused on providing local youth with opportunities for growth through team building and community service while instilling the values of integrity and hard work.

AMPAM Parks Mechanical was founded by brothers Buddy and John Parks and has grown to become California's premiere design/build plumbing subcontractor specializing in multifamily residential projects. Notable projects include The Villas as Fashion Island, Neptune Marina, The Resort in Rancho Cucamonga, Tasman Atria in Santa Clara, and the upcoming Ritz Carlton Residences in Newport Beach. With over 1000+ employees, AMPAM is headquartered in Carson, CA with additional offices in Corona, San Diego, and Fremont.

Story continues

Media Contact: amanda.payne@ampam.com

AMPAM Logo

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ampam-parks-mechanical-appoints-chris-kennedy-as-executive-vice-president-301779158.html

SOURCE AMPAM Parks Mechanical