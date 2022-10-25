AMPECO Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Businesses Develop and Launch Their Charging Operations with Its EV Charging Management Solution

The EV charging management solution is designed to meet the needs of high-growth customers with its flexibility to integrate existing systems and build tailored solutions on top of its platform

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the global electric vehicle (EV) charging software industry and, based on its findings, recognizes AMPECO with the 2022 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Software Product Leadership Award. The company provides a white-label market-ready solution that helps businesses develop and launch charging operations. AMPECO's solution suits the needs of high-growth customers with its flexibility to integrate existing systems and build tailored solutions on top of its platform. The EV charging management solution includes a backend platform, web portal, and mobile app for drivers. Customers can build and manage a network from a wide range of Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP)-compliant charge points.

AMPECO's hardware-agnostic software solution allows businesses to work with multiple hardware manufacturers and easily grow their network in the future. The platform includes all the features and tools needed to manage chargers at scale. Businesses can rely on its extensive out-of-the-box features to cover public, private, and fleet charging in one software platform. For companies with complex business models or those wanting to build a custom user experience around a specific charging use case, AMPECO provides a comprehensive application programming interface (API) solution. It enables enterprise customers to develop their own features on top of the platform, ensuring the company's success. The cloud-based platform also addresses energy management challenges. For example, it resolves power fluctuations by adjusting power consumption in response to grid demand, thereby maximizing efficiency and customer value.

Robert Camm, a Senior Consultant at Frost & Sullivan, said, "Businesses can rely on AMPECO's extensive out-of-the-box features to cover public, private, and fleet charging in one software platform. For companies with complex business models or those wanting to build a custom user experience around a specific charging use case, AMPECO provides a comprehensive API solution."

AMPECO solution's static and dynamic load management options ensure optimum power distribution and help businesses build complex value propositions, exemplifying customer-led development. Similarly, roaming and smart charging features ensure customers have a scalable management solution in line with their requirements and the industry's needs. The solution benefits large-scale charge point operators with its API-driven platform approach. It allows them to build custom features or integrate EV charging data into their existing systems to secure their competitive advantage and long-term success. The platform offers innovative tariffs and billing plans that support multiple business models. Clients can choose any out-of-the-box payment processor or custom integration with their preferred payment gateway.

"The company is committed to supporting evolving customer requirements, with new features implemented to align with technological developments and industry trends. AMPECO also plans to expand its geographical presence to enhance its excellent customer services," added Camm. For its strong overall performance, AMPECO is recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Product Leadership Award in the Global electric vehicle charging software industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

