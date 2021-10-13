Amperity Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

CEO and Founder Kabir Shahani Named One of 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for enterprise consumer brands, today announced Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Amperity's CEO and Co-Founder, Kabir Shahani, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit beginning today, Wednesday, Oct.13 and running through Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at the Montage Healdsburg in Healdsburg, Calif.

Goldman Sachs selected Kabir Shahani as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. A serial entrepreneur, Kabir co-founded Amperity in 2016 to help consumer brands unify customer profiles across disparate systems and sources and glean insights to deliver better customer experiences and stronger business outcomes. That same year, the company launched the first version of Amperity CDP, now the number one enterprise customer data platform for providing intelligent capabilities across data management and unification, analytics and insights, and activation.

Last month, Amperity launched Amperity 4.0, the latest evolution of its award-winning CDP platform with enhanced features that enable customers to tackle new challenges. These include the death of the third-party cookie; increasing consumer demand for real-time, personalized experiences; and internal teams' desire to collaborate on enterprise-wide customer data initiatives with modern, easy-to-use technology that doesn't sacrifice data governance. The company serves many of the world's most-loved brands, including Patagonia, Alaska Airlines, Lucky Brand, Crocs, J. Crew, Brooks Running, Seattle Sounders FC, and many more.

"I'm humbled to be recognized for the work we are doing to help brands better know their customers to provide more personalized experiences at scale," said Kabir Shahani, CEO and co-founder at Amperity. "It's also a privilege to stand alongside other entrepreneurs whom I greatly respect and who are each working to transform their respective industries and help customers in new and innovative ways."

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Kabir as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Kabir Shahani

As co-founder and CEO of Amperity, Kabir Shahani started the company with the vision of using data and software to unleash the potential of marketers and analysts with the world's leading consumer brands. Appature, his previous venture, was acquired in 2012 by IMS Health after six years in the cloud-based software market. Earlier in his career, Kabir was named one of BusinessWeek's Best Young Tech Entrepreneurs of 2009 and was awarded the U.S. SBA Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2012. He has a bachelor's in informatics from the University of Washington.

About Amperity

Amperity is the leading Enterprise CDP trusted by the world's most loved brands to accelerate their shift to first-party customer relationships. Amperity has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class, real-time customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Tapestry, Lucky Brand, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Crocs, Servco Automotive Retail, First Hawaiian Bank, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com.

