U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,348.00
    +7.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,289.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,712.75
    +59.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.10
    +6.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.12
    -0.52 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.50
    +17.20 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    +0.37 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5650
    -0.0150 (-0.95%)
     

  • Vix

    19.27
    -0.73 (-3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6710
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,179.96
    -1,787.91 (-3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,311.70
    -21.07 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.42
    +1.19 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Amperity Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

·4 min read

CEO and Founder Kabir Shahani Named One of 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for enterprise consumer brands, today announced Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Amperity's CEO and Co-Founder, Kabir Shahani, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit beginning today, Wednesday, Oct.13 and running through Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at the Montage Healdsburg in Healdsburg, Calif.

(PRNewsfoto/Amperity)
(PRNewsfoto/Amperity)

Goldman Sachs selected Kabir Shahani as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. A serial entrepreneur, Kabir co-founded Amperity in 2016 to help consumer brands unify customer profiles across disparate systems and sources and glean insights to deliver better customer experiences and stronger business outcomes. That same year, the company launched the first version of Amperity CDP, now the number one enterprise customer data platform for providing intelligent capabilities across data management and unification, analytics and insights, and activation.

Last month, Amperity launched Amperity 4.0, the latest evolution of its award-winning CDP platform with enhanced features that enable customers to tackle new challenges. These include the death of the third-party cookie; increasing consumer demand for real-time, personalized experiences; and internal teams' desire to collaborate on enterprise-wide customer data initiatives with modern, easy-to-use technology that doesn't sacrifice data governance. The company serves many of the world's most-loved brands, including Patagonia, Alaska Airlines, Lucky Brand, Crocs, J. Crew, Brooks Running, Seattle Sounders FC, and many more.

"I'm humbled to be recognized for the work we are doing to help brands better know their customers to provide more personalized experiences at scale," said Kabir Shahani, CEO and co-founder at Amperity. "It's also a privilege to stand alongside other entrepreneurs whom I greatly respect and who are each working to transform their respective industries and help customers in new and innovative ways."

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Kabir as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Kabir Shahani
As co-founder and CEO of Amperity, Kabir Shahani started the company with the vision of using data and software to unleash the potential of marketers and analysts with the world's leading consumer brands. Appature, his previous venture, was acquired in 2012 by IMS Health after six years in the cloud-based software market. Earlier in his career, Kabir was named one of BusinessWeek's Best Young Tech Entrepreneurs of 2009 and was awarded the U.S. SBA Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2012. He has a bachelor's in informatics from the University of Washington.

About Amperity
Amperity is the leading Enterprise CDP trusted by the world's most loved brands to accelerate their shift to first-party customer relationships. Amperity has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class, real-time customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Tapestry, Lucky Brand, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Crocs, Servco Automotive Retail, First Hawaiian Bank, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amperity-honored-by-goldman-sachs-for-entrepreneurship-301398854.html

SOURCE Amperity

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to Unveil Plan to Ease Supply-Chain Problems

    U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil a plan to ease the supply-chain problems that are weighing on the economic recovery and may threaten the holiday season, according to a senior White House official. Biden will meet Wednesday afternoon with executives from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as Walmart (ticker: WMT), FedEx (FDX), UPS (UPS), Target (TGT), and union representatives and industry lobbies. The ports will run round-the-clock operations, and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union has indicated that its members accept working extra shifts.

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • Apple Finally Falls Victim to Never-Ending Supply Chain Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names from Toyota to Samsung forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Year

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.

  • Oracle Plans to Open 14 New Cloud Data Centers in Major Global Push

    The 14 new facilities, planned to open in the next year, will increase Oracle's capacity by almost 50%.

  • Kroger entering two new regions with newest Ocado centers

    Kroger Co. is entering two new regions of the country with its latest round of Ocado automated fulfillment center expansion.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Oil Refiners Have Gotten a Boost from the Power Crunch. It Won’t Last.

    "There's some fears around what happens later in the winter,” says Citi analyst Prashant Rao.

  • EQT CEO says pipelines, LNG could help ease global energy crisis

    The global energy crisis may be taking place far from the Pittsburgh region, but the CEO of the country's largest natural gas producer says part of the answer is close to home.

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • Here's Why Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

    The decent performance at Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the...

  • Kroger to expand in South Florida with grocery delivery

    Kroger Co., the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., will open its first grocery delivery centers in South Florida just months after its arrival in the Sunshine State. As part of Kroger Delivery, the Cincinnati-based grocer (NYSE: KR), and its partner, the U.K.-based Ocado Group, will power up two "smaller-sized" automated customer fulfillment centers in the tri-county area that employ robotics to fulfill same- and next-day orders. From there, Kroger says its customers can receive their deliveries as quickly as 30 minutes after they order from a selection of tens of thousands of fresh foods and other goods.

  • China’s Exports Surge to Record as Demand Outweighs Power Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports surged to a new monthly record in September as strong demand ahead of year-end holidays and rising prices outweighed the effect of power shortages across the country.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasAr

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Are Ford's Chip Supplies Finally Improving?

    The automaker's good September sales numbers suggest the chip shortage might be easing, but concerns linger.

  • Why I Like Disney Stock Better Than Netflix Right Now

    Disney and Netflix have very different streaming strategies, but Disney has far more potential for growth.

  • Apple’s Balancing Act in China Gets Trickier During Xi’s Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In less than a year, China has upended the world’s largest internet sphere, throwing its biggest players from Alibaba to Tencent into a tailspin with a storm of regulatory measures to loosen their stranglehold over data and content. Yet Apple Inc., the largest of them all and an American icon, has sailed through mostly unscathed.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Li

  • Invesco says it facilitated tie-up talks between India's Reliance and Zee

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Invesco said on Wednesday it facilitated talks between India's Reliance Industries and Zee Entertainment earlier this year on a possible tie-up, revealing for the first time that India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, was interested in the television giant. But the U.S. investment firm rejected allegations from Zee that it was resorting to double standards by objecting to a potential merger with Sony Group's India unit with terms similar to those discussed with Reliance.

  • Barclays opens 5,000-strong Glasgow campus in bid for top tech talent

    Barclays has opened a new 'campus' site in Glasgow, comprising workspace, amenities and a street food market, as it aims to lure top software engineering talent to the hub in the new world of hybrid working. The campus in Tradeston, Glasgow will house Barclays' technology, operations and functions teams, as part of a new global strategy of clustering tech workers in campus sites that combine workspace with other amenities to make them more appealing. "I'm asked all the time how we are doing in the war for talent for investment bankers, and my answer is I don't have any problem there, my worry is the war for talent for engineers," Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley told Reuters.