U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,919.25
    +27.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,704.10
    +186.45 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,742.63
    +106.98 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.52
    +24.61 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.02
    +0.39 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.50
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.13 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1040 (+2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2360
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,467.34
    +247.79 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.54
    +5.47 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Ampersand Capital Partners' Marina Pellón-Consunji Recognized by GrowthCap as a 2022 Top 40 under 40 Growth Investor

·2 min read

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand is proud to announce that Marina Pellón-Consunji, a Partner at the firm, has been recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investor by GrowthCap.  GrowthCap selected the awardees based on the depth of their deal experience, ability to help the companies in which they invest, collaborative work style and progression towards firm and industry leadership roles.

Marina Pellón-Consunji Partner Ampersand Capital Partners’ Marina Pellón-Consunji Recognized by GrowthCap as a 2022 Top 40 under 40 Growth Investor (PRNewsfoto/Ampersand Capital Partners)
Marina Pellón-Consunji Partner Ampersand Capital Partners’ Marina Pellón-Consunji Recognized by GrowthCap as a 2022 Top 40 under 40 Growth Investor (PRNewsfoto/Ampersand Capital Partners)

"I am proud to be part of the Ampersand team and the decades of experience we bring in helping build middle market healthcare companies into market leaders," said Ms. Pellón-Consunji. "I believe our unique blend of skills and focused experience has proven valuable to our portfolio companies. It is an honor to partner with innovative founder-entrepreneurs in growing their businesses and contributing to their success."

Ms. Pellón-Consunji joined Ampersand in 2013 and helped open the firm's European office in 2017. At Ampersand, she has leveraged her scientific background to lead investments in growing life sciences and healthcare companies while supporting management teams to define and execute growth strategies. These growth initiatives have included facility buildouts, geographic expansions, new product development and M&A. Ms. Pellón-Consunji's portfolio company responsibilities have included Vibalogics, Brammer Bio, Genewiz, LakePharma, ProtaGene, Genoptix, and Gyros PTI.  She holds a degree in Biological Chemistry from Wellesley College and prior to joining Ampersand worked in biochemistry laboratories at Harvard Medical School.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

The recognition presented herein is from a third-party that is not affiliated with Ampersand Capital Partners. Ampersand Capital Partners submitted nominations to be considered for the GrowthCap Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2022 award. The third-party independently assessed nominees based on multiple criteria. The awards and designations presented are the opinion of the third-party conferring the award or designation and not of Ampersand Capital Partners. Recognitions by third-parties are not indicative of future performance. Ampersand Capital Partners paid a fee to participate and/or distribute the results. The receipt of compensation influences and is likely to present a potential material conflict of interest, relating to any granted award or designation. There can be no assurance that other providers or surveys would reach the same conclusions as the foregoing. For additional details on the award selection criteria and methodology, please visit https://growthcapadvisory.com/growthcaps-top-40-under-40-growth-investors-of-2022/

Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. (PRNewsfoto/Ampersand Capital Partners)
Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. (PRNewsfoto/Ampersand Capital Partners)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ampersand-capital-partners-marina-pellon-consunji-recognized-by-growthcap-as-a-2022-top-40-under-40-growth-investor-301718284.html

SOURCE Ampersand Capital Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars following Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses why Bed Bath & Beyond stock is soaring on Tuesday.

  • Why Frontline Stock Is Soaring While Euronav's Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) had skyrocketed more than 25% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Euronav's (NYSE: EURN) stock price had plunged more than 15%. Driving the big move in the oil tanker stocks was the termination of their merger agreement. Frontline has abandoned its bid to acquire rival oil tanker Euronav.

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While There "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • What Makes Transocean (RIG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Transocean (RIG) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • Is Plug Power (PLUG) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • 4 Steel Producer Stocks to Buy From a Promising Industry

    A recovery in automotive demand, strength in non-residential construction and an expected rebound in steel prices should enable the Zacks Steel Producers industry to thrive. NUE, STLD, TMST and ZEUS are set to gain from favorable industry fundamentals.

  • Why Riot Platforms Is Absolutely Skyrocketing Today

    As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    AbbVie Inc.'s ( NYSE:ABBV ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $1.48 on 15th of...

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth-focused money manager is making moves, with her ETFs already beating the market again in 2023 after terrible returns the two previous years.

  • Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed at $42.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day.

  • Several Top Rivian Executives Depart the Electric-Vehicle Startup

    The exits of executives, including Rivian’s supply-chain head, have come amid the company missing 2022 production targets.

  • Mormon Church’s 15 Biggest Stock Positions

    In this article, we will take a look at Mormon Church’s 15 biggest stock positions. To see more such companies, go directly to Mormon Church’s 5 Biggest Stock Positions. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the Mormon Church, has over $40 billion worth of stocks positions as of the end of the […]

  • How High Can Boeing Stock Go From Here? Check the Chart.

    Boeing stock slipped on Jan. 10 after an analyst downgrade. Here's how high it can go from here.

  • Will Pinterest Stock Hit $100 in 2023?

    At $24 per share, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is trading well below the all-time high of $89.90 it reached in 2021. Can Pinterest recover its former glory? Pinterest has enough advantages in its corner to deliver better returns to investors.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Down 40%+ That Could Skyrocket in 2023

    Last year was brutal for the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Rising interest rates created two headwinds for the industry. Meanwhile, higher rates made lower-risk investments like government bonds and bank CDs more attractive to income-focused investors, causing REIT stock prices to fall to compensate investors for their higher-risk profiles.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • Down 62% in This Bear Market, Can Carnival Stock Recover in 2023?

    According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has fallen by 62% since the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022. Could the cruise line operator's shares make a comeback in 2023? All cruises were put on hold in the early stages of the pandemic, and while those ships have now resumed sailing, operators including Carnival, the world's biggest cruise line operator, have struggled to recover from their extended pause.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap