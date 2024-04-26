Amphenol Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.9% to hit US$3.3b. Amphenol reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.87, which was a notable 17% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

After the latest results, the 15 analysts covering Amphenol are now predicting revenues of US$13.8b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 7.8% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 4.7% to US$3.56. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$13.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.36 in 2024. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.5% to US$122per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Amphenol, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$138 and the most bearish at US$90.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 11% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 11% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 5.7% per year. So although Amphenol is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Amphenol following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Amphenol analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of Amphenol's balance sheet, and whether we think Amphenol is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

