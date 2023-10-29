Amphenol's (NYSE:APH) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.22

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of January to $0.22. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.1% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Amphenol's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Amphenol was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 13.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 27%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Amphenol Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.105, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 24% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Amphenol has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 21% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Amphenol's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments.

