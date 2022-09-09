Amphoteric Surfactant Market Size to Grow by USD 1.65 billion, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand for personal care products is driving the amphoteric surfactant market growth. However, factors such as the availability of substitutes may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Amphoteric Surfactant Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The amphoteric surfactant market size is expected to grow by USD 1.65 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period.

Amphoteric Surfactant Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The amphoteric surfactant market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To help businesses improve their market position, the amphoteric surfactant market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alfa Chemistry, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Ele Corp., Elementis Plc, EOC Group, Esteem Industries Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corp., Navdeep Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., NOF Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Oxiteno SA, PCC SE, Pilot Chemical Co., Stepan Co., and The Lubrizol Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Amphoteric Surfactant Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Amphoteric Surfactant Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist amphoteric surfactant market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the amphoteric surfactant market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the amphoteric surfactant market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of amphoteric surfactant market vendors

Amphoteric Surfactant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Chemistry, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Ele Corp., Elementis Plc, EOC Group, Esteem Industries Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corp., Navdeep Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., NOF Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Oxiteno SA, PCC SE, Pilot Chemical Co., Stepan Co., and The Lubrizol Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Home care and industrial cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alfa Chemistry

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 Clariant International Ltd.

10.6 Croda International Plc

10.7 Ele Corp.

10.8 Elementis Plc

10.9 Evonik Industries AG

10.10 Huntsman International LLC

10.11 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

10.12 Stepan Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

