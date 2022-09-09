U.S. markets closed

Amphoteric Surfactant Market Size to Grow by USD 1.65 billion, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand for personal care products is driving the amphoteric surfactant market growth. However, factors such as the availability of substitutes may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Amphoteric Surfactant Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Amphoteric Surfactant Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The amphoteric surfactant market size is expected to grow by USD 1.65 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report

Amphoteric Surfactant Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The amphoteric surfactant market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To help businesses improve their market position, the amphoteric surfactant market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alfa Chemistry, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Ele Corp., Elementis Plc, EOC Group, Esteem Industries Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corp., Navdeep Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., NOF Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Oxiteno SA, PCC SE, Pilot Chemical Co., Stepan Co., and The Lubrizol Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Amphoteric Surfactant Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Amphoteric Surfactant Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist amphoteric surfactant market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the amphoteric surfactant market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the amphoteric surfactant market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of amphoteric surfactant market vendors

Related Reports

Low Foam Surfactants Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rhamnolipids Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Amphoteric Surfactant Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.45

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alfa Chemistry, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Ele Corp., Elementis Plc, EOC Group, Esteem Industries Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corp., Navdeep Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., NOF Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Oxiteno SA, PCC SE, Pilot Chemical Co., Stepan Co., and The Lubrizol Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Home care and industrial cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alfa Chemistry

  • 10.4 BASF SE

  • 10.5 Clariant International Ltd.

  • 10.6 Croda International Plc

  • 10.7 Ele Corp.

  • 10.8 Elementis Plc

  • 10.9 Evonik Industries AG

  • 10.10 Huntsman International LLC

  • 10.11 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

  • 10.12 Stepan Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amphoteric-surfactant-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-65-billion-apac-to-be-largest-contributor-to-market-growth---technavio-301620132.html

SOURCE Technavio

