Ampla Health opens new clinics amid expansion

Jan. 22—Due to a campus expansion that is currently underway, Ampla Health temporarily closed its Yuba City Medical and Xpress Care office on Jan. 12 and recently opened additional clinics to accommodate new and existing patients.

Two new clinics were opened at 608 J St. in Marysville and 481 Plumas Blvd. in Yuba City on Jan. 15 and another Yuba City clinic is scheduled to open on Friday.

Ampla Health's expansion will feature over 30,000 square feet added to its existing office along with renovations to over 15,000 square feet of space. Along with added space, the updated campus will offer optometry, dental, behavioral health, chiropractic and addiction treatment services on top of its standard medical services.

According to Director of Communications Rocio Valdez, this undertaking will more than double the number of exam rooms at Ampla for both its pediatrics and medical wards. It will also expand the office's capacity to see over 155,000 patient visits per year, she said.

The expansion project is expected to be completed by October this year, but in the meantime, Ampla Health patients will still receive regular care through its new local clinics.

"This is the tip of the spear in development for six counties," said John Fleming, director of planning and development. "We are essentially taking one of our most significant and busiest clinics and relocating our staff and patients."

In preparation for this expansion, Ampla Health purchased a portion of the J Street property in Marysville, which will service the bulk of existing patients. The Marysville clinic features 24 exam rooms to deliver primary health care services, Fleming said. It also features four sets of reception pods for doctors and nurses to handle patient information.

"It's a different workflow than what we're used to, but our corporate office will operate in the same way after renovations. This is essentially our trial run," Fleming said.

The Marysville clinic will also feature an onsite pharmacy, and while the space is readily available, licensing could take another month to go through, Valdez said.

The Yuba City South Plumas Medical clinic located on Plumas Boulevard, while smaller in comparison to its counterpart, still continues Ampla Health's mission of providing medical care to the Yuba-Sutter community, Valdez said. This clinic houses two medical providers as well as a dietician and sees approximately 70 patients per day.

"We are working with whatever we have, but we always keep our patients first," Valdez said.

The North Plumas Medical clinic will host five providers consisting of two cardiologists, two primary care providers and one behavioral health specialist, Valdez said.

With renovations underway, Ampla Health is supplying transportation services for patients struggling to locate their appointments or medical and urgent care services. An Ampla Health vehicle is parked outside the Yuba City Medical and Xpress Care office to direct patients to the new clinics or arrange transportation, Valdez said.

The Ampla Health Marysville clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Walk-in and urgent care services are available from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. on the same days. Yuba City South Plumas Medical clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closes for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

The Yuba City North Plumas Medical clinic is located at 1231 Plumas St. in Yuba City and is scheduled to open on Friday, Valdez said.