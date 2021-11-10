U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,646.71
    -38.54 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,079.94
    -240.04 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,622.71
    -263.84 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,389.58
    -37.71 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.30
    -2.85 (-3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.60
    +20.80 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.40 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1484
    -0.0113 (-0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    +0.1280 (+8.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3408
    -0.0152 (-1.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8900
    +1.0100 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,505.47
    -2,893.96 (-4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,590.65
    -43.05 (-2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.15
    +66.11 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.78
    -178.68 (-0.61%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Ample raises $30M to take battery swapping business to Europe

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Ample, a startup developing battery swapping technology for electric vehicles, has scored another $30 million from The Blackstone Group and Spanish multinational financial services company Banco Santander.

The San Francisco-based company should be at or near unicorn status, considering its valuation back in August was $890 million, according to Pitchbook. Unicorn status means a company that is valued at $1 billion.

The bulk of this round came from The Blackstone Group, who provided $25 million, with Banco providing the remainder. Ample has raised $260 million to date.

Ample’s concept is relatively straightforward: instead of an EV pulling up to a charging station to get more power, the company proposes outfitting vehicles with Ample’s modular battery packs, which can be swapped out at dedicated stations.

Earlier this year, Ample landed a partnership with Uber to use the company's battery swapping stations at a few locations in the Bay Area. Both companies have agreed to extend their partnership to Europe, where Uber aims to electrify half the rides that are booked across seven European capitals – London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Lisbon – by 2025.

Ample cofounder John de Souza told TechCrunch in a statement that the funding will go toward scaling operations. "In order to deploy tens of thousands of vehicles in the near future, we will need to expand our production, deployment, and support functions," he said. "Geographically we will be expanding into Europe next year. The need for scale is being driven both by the market demand and also by the urgency of moving to EVs that was clearly highlighted at COP26."

Ample also scored a partnership with Sally, an EV rental company based in New York City, to deploy the startup’s swapping service across San Francisco, NYC, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Taken together, the two initial partnerships – Uber and Sally – reflect the startup’s focus on fleet companies, for whom time spent recharging an EV battery is time wasted. Ample sees battery swapping as a good solution for individual consumers as well, especially those like apartment-dwellers who may not have reliable access to overnight charging, the company has told TechCrunch in the past.

Recommended Stories

  • Women Voted, and Now It's Time to Deliver On Paid Family Leave

    The U.S. is the only wealthy nation in the world without paid family leave. But it's not too late to invest in women and families.

  • COP26: China and US agree to boost climate co-operation

    The world's two biggest CO2 emitters pledge to co-operate in an announcement at the COP26 summit.

  • Tesla Rebounds After Almost Losing $1 Trillion-Club Membership

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. rallied as dip buyers emerged after the electric-vehicle giant’s valuation briefly sank below the $1 trillion mark.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Farmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticShares climbed 4.3% to $1,067.95 on Wednesday, halting a three-day selloff that wiped out more than $200 billion from its market capitalizat

  • Scammer Who Cheated Buffett’s Berkshire of $340 Million Gets 30 Years for Ponzi Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-owner of a California-based solar company was sentenced to 30 years in prison for running a $1 billion Ponzi scheme that attracted big-name investors, among them Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.Jeff Carpoff’s DC Solar built mobile solar generators for sporting events and music festivals. It burnished its image with investors by wildly inflating the number of generators it had produced.Money poured in through complex deals known as tax-equity funds. Buffett’s company

  • Oil futures suffer first loss in 4 sessions

    Oil futures declined on Wednesday to post their first loss in four sessions. Prices fell sharply on the back of a weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories reported by the Energy Information Administration, and a sharp climb in the ICE U.S. Dollar index also weighed on dollar-denominated prices for oil. Traders also continued to weigh the possibility that the Biden administration will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as the government looks for ways to ease prices of the commodity.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 42% to 50% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow cheaply in order to hire, acquire, and innovate. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found the average annual return for companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 completely trounced the average annual return of companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade span (9.5% vs. 1.6%).

  • Biden Faces Pleas for Oil Export Ban That Would Upend Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden faces growing pressure even from fellow Democrats to address rising gasoline prices with measures such as a ban on oil exports, a move that could upend global markets, discourage shale drilling and end up not helping American drivers that much. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Farmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticI

  • Oil prices suffer first loss in 4 sessions as weekly U.S. crude supplies edge higher, U.S. dollar strengthens

    Oil futures fall on Wednesday, posting their first loss in four sessions, pressured by a weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories, as well as strength in the dollar on the heels of a hotter-than-expected inflation reading.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    PLUG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • Oil Slides Amid Dollar Strength and Surprise U.S. Supply Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined amid a stronger dollar and after a U.S. government report showed a surprise increase in domestic crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Farmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticFutures in New York fell 3.3% on Wednesday, the biggest drop in a week, as a rising dollar weighed on commodities like oil priced in the cu

  • Battery-swapping pioneers Ample discuss partnership with ridesharing giant Uber

    Ample, which specializes in swapping batteries, talks about a push to bring more EVs into Uber's fleet. Khaled Hassounah, CEO and co-founder at Ample, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the slide to electric.

  • Nvidia’s stock is at a stratospheric high — these five catalysts could propel it higher

    Autonomous vehicles and virtual reality are just two segments in which Nvidia will play a larger role.

  • What can you do about rising food prices?

    The maker of everything from Wheat Thins and Triscuits to Oreos and Sour Patch Kids is jacking up prices. Here's what you can do about rising grocery costs.

  • Oil futures pare losses as EIA reports a weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks decline

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 5. That matched the average increase expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Is Gaining Traction

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Monday night, Jim Cramer spoke with Rich Kramer, chairman, president and CEO of Goodyear Tire & Rubber . Kramer said things are looking better with sales up 42% over a year ago with the company's gross margins expanding. Kramer said their new tire sensors can monitor pressure, temperature, wear and load to accurately predict performance characteristics.

  • Pfizer asks the FDA to authorize its COVID booster shot for adults

    Pfizer is urging the U.S. government to approve booster shots against COVID-19 for all Americans aged 18 and up. Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani has the latest.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – EIA Reports 1M Inventory Build, Smaller than Expectations

    On the bullish side, the EIA is reporting that crude oil demand is rebounding faster than supply, pushing prices higher.

  • Got $10,000? Buy These 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Pay 5%

    If you've got $10,000 that you can afford to invest, you should consider buying dividend stocks. Not only can you potentially benefit from a rise in their share prices, but their regular payouts will provide recurring income that can help strengthen your financial position. Two dividend stocks that look particularly attractive today are Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU).

  • Green Thumb sales surge on growing U.S. cannabis demand

    U.S. cannabis producer Green Thumb Industries Inc's third-quarter revenue surged nearly 49% to beat estimates on Wednesday, thanks to more distribution channels and higher traffic at its retail stores. A record number of Americans took to using cannabis products for recreation during last year's months-long lockdowns and now, retail stores are reaping the benefits as both new and old customers visit after pandemic curbs ease.

  • TSMC to build new chip factory in Taiwan's southern city amid shortage

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said on Tuesday it will set up a new chip factory in the island's southern city of Kaohsiung as the world's largest contract chip maker bids to boost production amid a global chip shortage. TSMC, a major Apple supplier, said in a statement the new chip fabrication plant will produce advanced 7-nanometer chips as well as mature 28-nanometer semiconductors. Tech powerhouse Taiwan, home to chip makers like TSMC, has become front and centre of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has shut global auto production lines and impacted consumer electronics makers around the world.