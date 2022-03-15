U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,156.00
    -16.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,809.00
    -135.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,007.75
    -37.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,921.30
    -15.40 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.16
    -5.85 (-5.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.70
    -26.10 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.25 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0054 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.92
    +2.17 (+7.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3022
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8460
    -0.3360 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,402.59
    -652.25 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.13
    -2.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.89
    -98.58 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Amplience raises $100 Million in Growth Capital to Drive Dynamic Commerce Experiences

·5 min read

Powerful commerce experience platform enables forward thinking brands to create commerce experiences without limits

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, the leading commerce experience platform, today announced that it has raised $100 million in Series D funding with an equity investment from Farview Equity Partners, a European growth equity investor, and growth financing from Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm. Existing investor Octopus Ventures also contributed to the capital raise.

(PRNewsfoto/Amplience)
(PRNewsfoto/Amplience)

This round, which brings total investments in Amplience to $180 million, will be used for continued expansion in the US and globally, and to support development and roll-out of 'Dynamic Commerce Experience'. This is on the back of 60 percent plus, year-on-year revenue growth in content management revenues.

There is a growing performance chasm between digital leaders who have invested heavily to build their own customer-centric commerce experience infrastructure, and companies still relying on legacy content management and ecommerce systems. Amplience helps its customers to bridge this gap and accelerate their implementation of a modern commerce experience, through using best-of-breed MACH and composable capabilities without sacrificing either business usability or developer productivity.

"At Amplience, our vision has always been to empower commerce, marketing and technology teams to create digital experiences without limits. We give them the freedom to do more through better tools, more powerful APIs and performant content delivery at commerce scale," said James Brooke, founder and CEO at Amplience. He goes on to say that "As executive members of the MACH Alliance, we're passionate about supporting our customers make the transition to a Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless (MACH) commerce experience architecture. To that end, we are doubling-down on product investment, and in scaling our global go-to market, customer success and expert services teams."

Amplience was founded in 2008 and since then has made its mark by simplifying how content and commerce teams at the world's best brands and retailers, manage and deliver omnichannel commerce experiences. The company has experienced rapid growth in customers, partners, users and revenue and has further expanded into North America, EMEA and APAC.

"When it comes to digital experience, there is a direct correlation between employee satisfaction and great customer outcomes. Our research tells us that 85% of organisations believe that empowering employees leads to greater customer satisfaction, however only 40% of surveyed companies have taken action. It is essential that organizations who aspire to be digital-leaders adopt technology and tools that empower developers and business users. It is the route to revolutionising customer experiences and boosting brand loyalty," commented Marci Maddox, Research Director for IDC's Digital Experience Management Software program.

Guy Sochovsky, Partner and Co-founder of Farview Equity Partners, who recently joined the Amplience board of directors, said: "Farview focuses on investing in growth-oriented enterprise technology companies in Europe. Amplience's mission to reimagine the commerce experience technology stack and user experience using a MACH approach aligns completely with our determination to invest in companies that are disrupting incumbent vendors and re-making the market."

For more information on the Amplience platform, including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com.

About Amplience

Amplience is a commerce experience platform that gives B2B and B2C commerce companies the freedom to win in the modern experience economy. Amplience is developer-powered and business-enabled and built on a MACH architecture which delivers a force multiplier in terms of speed, agility and scalability for creating digital experiences. More than 400 of the world's leading brands use Amplience including Crate & Barrel, Traeger Grills, Ulta Beauty, Coach, OTTO Group, GAP, Currys, Argos and Very Group. Amplience has 200 global employees and has raised $180 million from investors including Farview Equity Partners, Sixth Street and Octopus Ventures. Visit www.amplience.com for more information.

About Farview Equity Partners

Farview Equity Partners specialises in investing in growth-oriented enterprise technology companies in Europe. Founded in 2019, Farview's mission is to empower European enterprise and financial technology companies to grow beyond their current horizons. Farview invests exclusively in SaaS; technology-enabled information and business services; and financial technology companies. The firm makes both minority and control investments that range from €15 to €50 million. In addition to capital, Farview provides targeted support to its portfolio companies, leveraging its deep network, extensive resources and pattern recognition of past successes to help drive differentiated outcomes. For more information, visit: www.farviewequity.com.

About Sixth Street

Founded in 2009, Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $60 billion in assets under management. Sixth Street's direct lending business in Europe leverages the breadth and scale of the entire Sixth Street platform to create financing solutions for leading European companies. Sixth Street uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. The firm has more than 350 team members including over 180 investment professionals operating around the world. For more information, visit our www.sixthstreet.com/sle or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @SixthStreetNews

About Octopus Ventures

For the people and ideas that will change the world, because we believe you can build a better tomorrow by investing in it. We can back you at every stage of your journey, from ideas on a page through to IPO. Each year we deploy more than £200 million across five areas where we see maximum potential for impact: health, fintech, deep tech, consumer and B2B software. With many years of experience and expertise investing in each of these areas, our team can help our portfolio companies scale at speed. For us, investment is about more than money. Being truly invested is about giving time, energy and focus; working with founders to give them the best chance of success. It means a shared commitment to solving the big problems that matter. We've backed the likes of BoughtByMany, Cazoo, Depop, Elvie and WaveOptics, while others have gone on to join forces with the world's largest businesses. We are based in London and New York with a network of partners across the U.S and Asia. Visit octopusventures.com

James Brooke, founder and CEO at Amplience (PRNewsfoto/Amplience)
James Brooke, founder and CEO at Amplience (PRNewsfoto/Amplience)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amplience-raises-100-million-in-growth-capital-to-drive-dynamic-commerce-experiences-301502164.html

SOURCE Amplience

Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese equities deepened on Tuesday as concerns about the country’s ties with Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sent shares on a downward spiral. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evac

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.