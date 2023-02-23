U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

Amplifiers Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the amplifiers market are STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated Product Inc, Analog Devices, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Yamaha Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, and Renesas Electronics.

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Amplifiers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248556/?utm_source=GNW


The global amplifiers market is expected to grow from $1.041 billion in 2021 to $1.067 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The amplifiers market is expected to reach $1.069 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.1%.

The amplifiers market consists of sales of current amplifiers, voltage amplifiers, power amplifiers, and other amplifiers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

An amplifier is an electronic device that is used to increase the voltage, current, and power of a signal to produce a proportionally greater amplitude signal at the output. Amplifiers are used in all kinds of audio equipment.

The main types of amplifiers are voltage amplifiers; current amplifiers and power amplifiers.A voltage amplifier is an electronic circuit whose function is to accept an input voltage and produce an output voltage that is a magnified, accurate reproduction of the input voltage.

Inverting amplifiers and non-inverting amplifiers are the different phases of amplifiers that are available in the mono channel, two-channel, four-channel, six-channel, and other channels. The various applications include consumer electronics, automotive, media & entertainment, and others.

The rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products globally contributes to the growth of the amplifiers market.Energy-efficient products use less energy compared to other products and will enhance the level of energy conservation.

Energy-saving power amplifiers are gaining increasing momentum due to their energy-conservative nature, and are highly efficient.These amplifiers are used in the manufacturing of electronic products.

The primary demand for energy-efficient products in India is expected to grow by 1,500 million tons by 2030. Therefore, the rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products is increasing the demand for amplifiers.

A diminished price margin is expected to limit the growth of the amplifiers market.A diminished price margin is the difference between the manufacturing cost and the price at which the product is sold is low.

Due to the highly fragmented industry, the price margin is reduced in the power amplifiers market.For example, increased competition may force a company to reduce its prices to maintain its customer base and market share which results in diminishing revenues and losses that may occur as the cost of the product remains the same.

Therefore, the diminished price margin is one of the factors that hinder the growth of the amplifiers market.

The smart power amplifier (SPA) is a key trend driving the growth of the amplifier market.A smart power amplifier with voltage-tripling is designed to boost audio quality and also increase the efficiency of wireless speakers, watches, phones, and tablets.

In October 2020, Taiwan-based consumer-electronics and computer ICs provider introduced new mono smart amplifier devices, NAU83G10 and NAU83G20, with integrated Controlled Sound (KCS) technology. In comparison to the older, linear model-based smart amplifiers, the NAU83G10 and NAU83G20 belong to a new class of smart amp devices that can produce maximum output at the greater sound quality from smaller speakers with precise speaker protection and real-time speaker diagnostic data.

In October 2020, STMicroelectronics, a Switzerland-based semiconductor manufacturing company acquired SOMOS Semiconductor for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, STMicroelectronics aims to expand its roadmap to RF Front-End for the 5G markets.

SOMOS Semiconductor is a France-based silicon-based power amplifier and RF Front-End Modules (FEM) products manufacturer.

The regions covered in the amplifiers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the amplifiers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The amplifiers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides amplifiers market statistics, including amplifiers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an amplifiers market share, detailed amplifiers market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the amplifiers industry. This amplifiers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248556/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


