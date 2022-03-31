U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,530.41
    -72.04 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,678.35
    -550.46 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,220.52
    -221.76 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.12
    -20.94 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.85
    +0.57 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.50
    -12.70 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.21 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1078
    -0.0084 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7090
    -0.1510 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,817.75
    -1,196.64 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,063.97
    -32.29 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Amplify ETFs Announces Strategic Partnership with Samsung Asset Management

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amplify ETFs
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IWIN
Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs

CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Holding Company LLC (“Amplify”), a Wheaton, IL-based ETF sponsor, today announced that Samsung Asset Management (“Samsung AM”) has made a minority investment in Amplify.

Completion of this transaction represents that Samsung AM, the leading asset manager in Korea, has acquired a 20% equity stake in Amplify through its US-based SPV, ‘Samsung Asset Management U.S. Holdings, Inc.’ With this transaction, Amplify and Samsung AM form a strategic business alliance in the ETF space. Samsung AM obtains exclusivity to provide Amplify products in Asia. In addition, both companies will jointly develop new products and marketing strategies.

Christian Magoon, Amplify CEO and Founder, commented: “We are pleased to begin a strategic business partnership with Samsung Asset Management, a globally-recognized asset manager, giving us exposure to the growing Asian ETF marketplace. Additionally, Amplify will receive significant funding and organizational support from Samsung to accelerate the growth of our business.”

Phillip Suh, CEO of Samsung AM, added: “We expect to be able to offer more innovative investment solutions in Korea as well as in the Asian region through close collaboration with Amplify. Consequently, Samsung builds a strong foundation for growth as a premier global asset manager.”

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Amplify Holding Company LLC on this transaction.

About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.4 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 12/31/2021). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies.

About Samsung Asset Management
Samsung Asset Management is the largest asset manager in Korea, with USD 258 billion in AUM (as of 12/31/2021). With more than 300 investment professionals, the firm offers a full spectrum of investment strategies, across diverse asset classes ranging from equity, fixed income, alternative investments and multi-asset solutions via mutual funds, ETFs, and SMAs. Samsung AM currently has a global presence, with offices in Hong Kong, New York, and London.

Media Contact:
Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
610-228-2098
amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds’ statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.


Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Thursday

    What happened Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have bounced around in March as investors balanced geopolitical risks with near-term catalysts for its growing business. In the first half of the month, shares dropped more than 20%.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher this week, surging as much as 15.7%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain higher was an appearance by its CEO on Jim Cramer's Mad Money to discuss the company's ambitious expansion plans. President and CEO Joth Ricci discussed plans to expand Dutch Bros to more than 4,000 locations nationwide, up from 538 currently.

  • Why Shares of JD.Com, DiDi Global, and Up Fintech Holding Are Falling Today

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed more Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges that could be delisted.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Yet Again Today

    This might not be the "mother of all implosions," but shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are trading down 6.8% at 11:34 a.m. on Thursday, the second consecutive day the stock is heading lower. Yesterday, AMC shares tumbled 12.7%. The movie theater operator began an amazing run higher a little over two weeks ago, more than doubling in value after AMC said it was buying into a gold and silver miner.

  • Why These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Good Buys During a Bear Market

    The one thing that's certain in the stock market is uncertainty. If you're a long-term investor, the day-to-day fluctuations in stock prices shouldn't faze you, but there are ways to still make money, even during bear markets. One way is to own dividend stocks.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Cisco Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSCO ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 27th of April to...

  • Is UiPath Stock a Buy Now?

    UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock price plunged 14% during after-hours trading on March 30 following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report. The automation software developer's revenue rose 39% year over year to $289.7 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $6.5 million. UiPath's headline numbers weren't disastrous, but its stock now trades more than 50% below its IPO price of $56 a share set last April.

  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Earlier today, Nano-X Imaging Limited released financial results for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2021. Erez Meltzer, chief executive officer; and Ran Daniel, chief financial officer, will host this afternoon's call.

  • 2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    After the technology sector's recent meltdown that saw the Nasdaq 100 index plummet by more than 20% and cross the bear market threshold at its nadir, tech stocks have been racing higher. Between March 14 (the Nasdaq's low point) and March 28, the tech-laden index has gained 14%, while the S&P 500 is up almost 9%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up just 5.3%.