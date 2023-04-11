Amplify to Restart California Oil Field After 2021 Offshore Pipe Spill

(Bloomberg) -- Amplify Energy Corp. is preparing to restart a crude oil field off California’s coast after shutting down following an oil spill from a connecting pipeline in 2021.

The driller has taken initial steps to restore its offshore Beta field after getting approvals from regulators, the company said on its website. The company began filling its connecting San Pedro Bay Pipeline near Long Beach over the weekend and will finish in two weeks. Operations have been shuttered after vessels damaged the pipeline, causing the discharge of about 595 barrels of crude.

Amplify’s restart activities come at a time when there has been growing scrutiny of pipeline disasters, including last year at TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone pipeline.

Federal approvals and $85 million in compensation from the ships that struck Amplify’s pipeline “substantially concludes a very challenging last 18 months,” said Martyn Willsher, company’s president and chief executive officer.

(Corrects first paragraph to remove characterization of spill.)

