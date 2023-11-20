AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 18, 2023

Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to AmpliTech Group’s Quarterly Investor Update Call where the company will discuss its Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, today’s conference is being recorded. And I would now like to turn the conference over to AmpliTech’s Director of Investor Relations, Shan Sawant. Please, go ahead.

Shan Sawant: Thank you. And thanks everyone for joining today’s call to review the recent progress of AmpliTech’s initiatives and to answer investor questions. On the call today are AmpliTech’s Founder and CEO, Fawad Maqbool; the company’s COO, Jorge Flores; and the company’s CFO, Louisa Sanfratello. Following initial management comments, we’ll open the call up to investor questions. An archived replay of today’s call will be posted to the IR section of AmpliTech’s website. And just a reminder, this call is taking place on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Remarks to follow and answers to questions include statements that the company believes to be forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The forward-looking statements generally include words such as anticipate, believe, expect and words of similar importance. Likewise, statements that describe future plans, objectives, or goals are also forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks that could cause actual results to be materially different than expected, and such risks include, among many others, matters that the company has described in its press releases and in its filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. Except as described in these filings, the company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements, which are made as of today’s date. With that, let me turn the call over to our CEO, Fawad Maqbool.

Story continues

A close up of an engineer typing at a quantum computing station in a modern office space.

Fawad Maqbool: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our Q3 2023 investors call. Today, we’ll review our performance in the third quarter and discuss the company’s growth outlook and market opportunities. As anticipated for the third quarter, we reported revenue of $3.4 million and gross profit of $1.5 million. Our gross profit margin was 43.8%, slightly lower than the previous quarter, primarily due to lower sales volumes on our semiconductor package distribution side. This trend is reflective of broader adjustments across the entire semiconductor industry and in line with the industry estimates, we anticipate an uptick in semiconductor material sales beginning in 2024. This is a market study that indicates growth in the next year for all semiconductor sales.

Most recently, our Spectrum and Specialty divisions, each booked nearly $1 million each over a span of the last three months. On the LNA side, Wells Fargo analysts recently highlighted the continual need for carriers to invest in higher capacity networks driven by the growth -- growing mobile data consumption and the rapid proliferation of additional 5G devices. This ongoing growth in wireless network usage underpins our strategic focus and aligns with our product development initiatives. Despite near-term industry challenges, we remain steadfast and on track with our five-year strategic plan. Our loss from operations stood at about $887,000 (sic) [$887,700], of which $425,000 was from our continuing investments in new product development, including new 5G wireless infrastructure, quantum cryogenic and MMIC products.

See also 15 Biggest Drone Companies in the World and 15 Best High Volume Penny Stocks To Buy.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.