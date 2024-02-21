Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 20, 2024

Amplitude, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.04, expectations were $0.03. Amplitude, Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Yaoxian Chew: Yaoxian Chew, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me here are Spenser Skates, CEO and Co-Founder of Amplitude; and Criss Harms, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. During today's call management will make forward-looking statements including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024. The expected performance of our products, our expected quarterly and long-term growth, investments and overall future prospects. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these statements.

Further information on the risks that could cause actual results to differ is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these statements after today's call, except as required by law. Certain financial measures used in today's call expressed on a non-GAAP basis. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be used in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between this GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included in our earnings press release, which can be found on our Investor Relations website at investors@amplitude.com.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Spenser.

Spenser Skates: Thanks, Yao, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm excited to welcome you to the Amplitude Q4 and 2023 earnings call. We have a lot to share today, and we're going to cover it in 3 main sections. First, our financial results for Q4 and 2023 overall. Second, the maturation of Amplitude in 2023, including an update on innovation and customer wins. And thirdly, our views on 2024. Let's start with the Q4 and full year financial highlights. Our fourth quarter revenue was $71.4 million, up 9% year-over-year. Annual recurring revenue was $281 million, up $8 million from the end of the third quarter. We've grown our customer base to more than 2,700. 511 of those customers pay us more than $100,000 per year, up from 480 at the end of 2022.

We also have 39 who pay us more than $1 million a year, up from 30 at the end of last year. Lastly, we delivered almost 10 percentage points of non-GAAP operating margin expansion year-over-year. We also generated $1.5 million of free cash flow in Q4, and $22 million of free cash flow in 2023. Q4 was our largest quarter for net ARR in 2023 marked by broad-based growth across all customer sizes. It was also the largest quarter of new enterprise logo wins in the company's history. While total churn was still high, it was lower than previous quarters. 2023 was a big year for Amplitude. I'm proud of how the team delivered. First, we made great progress in stabilizing the business, focusing on what we can control, we delivered margin expansion and positive free cash flow even against slowing growth.

