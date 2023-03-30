U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

Amplity Health's Remote Engagement Center Recognized by J.D. Power for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Amplity Health
·3 min read

Amplity Health's Remote Engagement Center Is Named J.D. Power Certified for Providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience"

LANGHORNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Amplity Health's (Amplity) Remote Engagement Center has once again been recognized by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" as an Outsourcer for Pharmaceutical Phone Support.

Amplity Health's Remote Engagement Center Is Named J.D. Power Certified
Amplity Health's Remote Engagement Center Is Named J.D. Power Certified



Amplity Health, a leading global medical and commercial partner to biopharmaceutical companies, has been providing remote engagement for decades, responding to patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers (HCPs) on behalf of their pharmaceutical clients. Their fourth consecutive J.D. Power recognition is illustrative of their continued dedication to providing a truly outstanding customer service experience.

"I am reminded of the critical role our customer service team plays in the healthcare continuum every time one of Amplity's representatives speaks with a patient on behalf of one of our clients," said Brian O'Donnell, Amplity's Senior General Manager of Commercial Solutions, who is responsible for field and remote engagement strategies and teams for strategic accounts. Some of the feedback* from patients served by the Amplity team includes:

  • "I am so extremely grateful…[they] worked super hard to help us, and it just makes me feel really good…"

  • "[They] were amazing…[they] were very genuine and had a lot of urgency to help…I just think something like that should be recognized."

  • "I've talked with 3 [customer service team members] in the last few days. They were all very caring and thorough…and I want you to know how much that means to me."

Amplity's Remote Engagement Center is designed to provide multiple channels of personalized assistance, including phone, chat, SMS, e-mail, virtual video, and co-browsing for patients and HCPs. This multichannel approach enables prompt access to critical information, including DTC campaign enrollment, case management, adherence and patient support programs, insurance benefits, copay card activation, and reimbursement management.

"COVID brought a radical change in the way that information is requested and disseminated," explained Christina DiBiase, Amplity's Head of Commercial Solutions. "Amplity was at the forefront of that change given our 40+ years of experience in Remote Engagement. Our Remote Engagement solutions allow customers the option to choose how they want to engage at any given time. By having multiple communication channels available, we are able to best serve the needs of our pharmaceutical clients and their customers."

In an effort to share best practices with the industry, Amplity's Remote Engagement experts have produced several freely available pieces of thought leadership:

*Customer testimonials are sourced internally and are not in affiliation with the J.D. Power Certified Customer Service Program

About Amplity Health
Amplity Health delivers tailored medical and commercial solutions that scale throughout the lifecycle of a drug. Amplity is a global authority in scientific stakeholder engagement, go-to-market strategies, and is built upon their belief in the power of face-to-face interaction that nurtures trust with physicians, patients, and payers, allowing for the exchange of complex ideas.

Amplity's core strengths include their proprietary network of stakeholders, influencers, and decision makers who they engage through customized personal and non-personal channels; a foundation of qualitative insights and actionable data that informs every solution they craft and execute; their deep expertise and focus on oncology and specialty therapies; their 1,000+ colleagues who live their EPIIC values including more than 300 who hold advanced credentials; and their global operations that reach into more than 40 countries across 6 continents.

For more information, visit amplity.com. Connect with Amplity on Twitter and LinkedIn. Amplity Health is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.

Contact Information
Gwen Coverdale
Press Relations
gwen.coverdale@amplity.com

SOURCE: Amplity Health

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746568/Amplity-Healths-Remote-Engagement-Center-Recognized-by-JD-Power-for-the-Fourth-Consecutive-Year

