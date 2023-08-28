Ampol's (ASX:ALD) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) has announced that on 27th of September, it will be paying a dividend ofA$0.95, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 6.5%, which is lower than the average for the industry.

Ampol's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 365% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 56%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand rapidly. Assuming the dividend continues along the path it has been on, the payout ratio could get to 83% which is certainly still sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.40 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of A$2.25. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Ampol's EPS has declined at around 28% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Ampol (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Is Ampol not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

