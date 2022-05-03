U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES $3M USABC CONTRACT AWARD FOR LOW-COST, FAST-CHARGE SILICON NANOWIRE BATTERY TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

·2 min read

FREMONT, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies today announced it has received a competitively bid, $3 million contract award from the United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC (USABC) in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for low-cost, fast-charge (LCFC) silicon nanowire battery technology development. The contract includes a 50 percent cost-share by Amprius Technologies.

Amprius is a leading manufacturer and developer of high energy and high capacity lithium-ion batteries (PRNewsfoto/Amprius Nanjing)
Amprius is a leading manufacturer and developer of high energy and high capacity lithium-ion batteries (PRNewsfoto/Amprius Nanjing)

"The capabilities of Amprius' Silicon technology enable revolutionary performance advancement" -- Dr. Ionel Stefan, CTO

The new, 30-month contract began in April and will target the development of 80+Ah cells that meet or exceed all 2023 USABC LCFC EV cell characteristics, including exceptional fast charge performance and usable energy. This is Amprius Technologies' second contract with USABC.

"Amprius' silicon technology is designed to provide significant performance advancement," said Dr. Ionel Stefan, Chief Technology Officer at Amprius Technologies. "Specifically, applied to electric vehicles, Amprius is working to address pressing issues, like range anxiety and charging time."

USABC is a subsidiary of the United States Council for Automotive Research LLC (USCAR). Enabled by a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), USABC's mission is to develop electrochemical energy storage technologies that advance commercialization of next generation electrified vehicle applications. In support of its mission, USABC has developed mid- and long-term goals to guide its projects and measure its progress. For more information, visit http://www.uscar.org/usabc.

About USCAR

USCAR is the collaborative technology company of Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis. The goal of USCAR is to further strengthen the technology base of the domestic auto industry through cooperative research and development. For more information, visit www.uscar.org.

All USCAR Member companies have joined in becoming signatories of the Responsible Raw Materials Initiative (RRMI, now part of the Responsible Minerals Initiative, RMI) Declaration of Support.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries producing the industry's highest energy density cells. The company's corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. Please go to Amprius.com for more information.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amprius-technologies-receives-3m-usabc-contract-award-for-low-cost-fast-charge-silicon-nanowire-battery-technology-development-301538155.html

SOURCE Amprius Technologies

