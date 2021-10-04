U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

(AMPY) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Amplify Energy Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

Johnson Fistel, LLP
·2 min read
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY).

On October 4, 2021, Amplify Energy said its Beta Offshore subsidiary first observed and notified the U.S. Coast Guard of an oil sheen about four miles off the coast in Southern California. "As a precautionary measure, all of the company's production and pipeline operations at the Beat Field have been shut down." Following this news, Amplify Energy's stock price fell over 50% in early morning trading on October 4, 2021.

In a recent Amplify Energy SEC filing, the Company states, "the Board, along with management, oversees the Company's environmental, social and governance initiatives with a focus on long-term, sustainable investments in our operations, team member development, and protecting the environment in the best interests of all of our stakeholders."

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's Board and management effectively performed their duties of protecting the environment. If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or an Amplify Energy shareholder interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]


