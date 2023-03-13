U.S. markets closed

AMREP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

AMREP Corporation
·2 min read

HAVERTOWN, Pa., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $16,574,000, or $3.12 per diluted share, for its 2023 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2023 compared to net income of $910,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2023, AMREP had net income of $22,107,000, or $4.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5,873,000, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022. Revenues were $9,117,000 and $35,975,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 and $9,391,000 and $35,404,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022.

During the third quarter of 2023, AMREP recognized a non-cash pre-tax pension settlement expense of $2,336,000 as a result of its defined benefit pension plan paying certain lump sum payouts of pension benefits to former employees and a non-cash income tax benefit of $16,071,000 as a result of a worthless stock deduction related to its former fulfillment services business.

More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

2023

 

2022

Revenues

$

9,117,000

 

$

9,391,000

Net income

$

16,574,000

 

$

910,000

Income per share – basic

$

3.14

 

$

0.12

Income per share – diluted

$

3.12

 

$

0.12

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic

 

5,284,000

 

 

7,363,000

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted

 

5,310,000

 

 

7,385,000

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Nine Months Ended January 31,

 

2023

 

2022

Revenues

$

35,975,000

 

$

35,404,000

Net income

$

22,107,000

 

$

5,873,000

Income per share – basic

$

4.19

 

$

0.80

Income per share – diluted

$

4.17

 

$

0.80

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic

 

5,280,000

 

 

7,357,000

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted

 

5,304,000

 

 

7,380,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONTACT:        
Adrienne M. Uleau
Vice President, Finance and Accounting
(610) 487-0907


