Amrish T. Patel, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amrish T. Patel, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Orthopedic Surgeon in the Medical field, acknowledging his professional excellence with Atlanta Hand Specialist.

A highly trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand and upper extremity surgery, Dr. Patel is affiliated with Atlanta Hand Specialist, serving patients at eight locations throughout Georgia. He focuses on diagnosing and treating all arm ailments, including elbow, forearm, wrist, hand, and fingers. He offers non-operative and surgical treatments, including the latest minimally invasive techniques. The doctor treats carpal tunnel syndrome, fractures, tumors, and trauma patients. He always takes the time to listen to patients and gives complete explanations of the diagnosis and treatment plans. Dr. Patel has three years of experience in his current position and 14 years of picking up expertise in his field.

The physicians and staff at Atlanta Hand Specialist provide innovative solutions for conditions that affect the lifestyle. Regardless of patient age, their team can help successfully treat any condition in the arms, hands, or fingers that deter patients from living a fully active life.

Born and raised in Memphis, Dr. Patel moved to Houston and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Rice University. He then received his medical degree from Loyola University's Stritch School of Medicine before completing his residency in orthopedic surgery and a fellowship in hand and upper extremity surgery at the University of Chicago. During his medical training, he gained wide-ranging experience from three Level 1 trauma centers, a burn center, and one of the top tumor programs in the country before returning to the South. He has provided competent and compassionate care to his Georgia patients since graduating from his fellowship. The doctor is board eligible for orthopedic surgery.

Orthopedic surgery is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons use surgical and non-surgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders.

Among his professional memberships and affiliations, Dr. Patel is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery and the American Society for Surgery of the Hand.

In his free time, Dr. Patel enjoys taking advantage of Georgia's outdoor activities, such as hiking, biking, and kayaking. He also provides community education to local nursing home residents regarding common orthopedic issues that these residents are facing.

The doctor wishes to acknowledge his mentors: Daniel Mass, MD, and the owner of this practice, Viral Kumar Patel, MD.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amrish-t-patel-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301606973.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

