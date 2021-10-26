U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.00
    +12.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,673.00
    +53.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,566.25
    +70.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,315.70
    +5.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.77
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8180
    +0.1190 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,999.57
    +1,060.89 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,511.19
    +1,268.51 (+522.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,076.64
    +476.23 (+1.67%)
     

AMRN ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow Notifies Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) Investors of Class Action

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Amarin Corporation plc ("Amarin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AMRN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Amarin between December 5, 2018 and June 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Amarin and its senior executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin's patents would be invalidated; (2) once the District Court invalidated certain of Amarin's patents, there was little to no chance of reversing that ruling; (3) Amarin's litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover; and (4) Amarin was downplaying the true threat the ongoing ANDA litigation posed to the Company's business and future prospects.

If you currently own stock or options in Amarin Corporation plc and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669585/AMRN-ALERT--Nationally-Ranked-Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-Notifies-Amarin-Corporation-plc-NASDAQ-AMRN-Investors-of-Class-Action

