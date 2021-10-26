AMRN ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow Notifies Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) Investors of Class Action

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Amarin Corporation plc ("Amarin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AMRN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Amarin between December 5, 2018 and June 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Amarin and its senior executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin's patents would be invalidated; (2) once the District Court invalidated certain of Amarin's patents, there was little to no chance of reversing that ruling; (3) Amarin's litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover; and (4) Amarin was downplaying the true threat the ongoing ANDA litigation posed to the Company's business and future prospects.

