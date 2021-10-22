U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.65
    -14.13 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,623.30
    +20.22 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,062.61
    -153.09 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.35
    -15.84 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.94
    +0.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    +7.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1632
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    -0.0310 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0057 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5900
    -0.3980 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,122.80
    -3,112.89 (-4.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,431.49
    -71.55 (-4.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

AMRN INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased AMRN stock or other securities between December 5, 2018 and June 21, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Amarin for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

Thornton Law Firm LLP
Thornton Law Firm LLP

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Amarin

The case alleges that Amarin and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin's patents would be invalidated; (ii) once the District Court invalidated certain of Amarin's patents, there was little to no chance of reversing that ruling; (iii) Amarin's litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover; and (iv) Amarin was downplaying the true threat the ongoing ANDA litigation posed to the Company's business and future prospects.

A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Amarin

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/Amarin

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669288/AMRN-INVESTOR-ALERT-Shareholder-Lawsuit-Filed

Recommended Stories

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Snap’s stock gets hammered as Apple’s privacy crackdown stings advertisers

    Snapchat parent Snap was smacked in early trading Friday, falling more than 20% on news that Apple's privacy changes were hurting advertising.

  • Is Fisker Stock a Buy?

    The company hopes to bring a different approach to electric vehicle manufacturing, but will it succeed?

  • Snap plummets as Apple’s privacy change hits sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Dan Howley discuss Snap’s latest earnings report, and how its impacting other tech stocks.

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Great Stock to Invest In?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its Bill Nygren third-quarter 2021 market commentary – a copy of which can be seen here. In the letter, the fund talked about governance with a related topic about shareholders vs. stakeholders, and also discussed some great companies to invest in. You can take a look at the […]

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Plunges as Revenue Forecast Is Cut

    The maker of faux meat expects quarterly net revenue of about $106 million, compared with its prior forecast of $120 million to $140 million.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • Why Senseonics Holdings Stock Popped This Week

    Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) rose by nearly 10% by the end of trading Thursday afternoon this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Senseonics is a small-cap player in the high-value and ultra-high growth continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system market. Senseonics applied for a premarket approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to extend the wearable life of the Eversense CGM system to 180 days on Sept. 30.

  • Digital World CEO says more Trump deal details coming

    Digital World Acquisition Corp Chief Executive Patrick Orlando said that a regulatory filing providing more details on his deal to take former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture public will be published "soon". Digital World has provided few details thus far about the deal, which gave an initial valuation to Trump Media and Technology Group of $875 million, including debt. Despite this, Digital World's shares ended trading on Thursday up 357%, the biggest rally in the stock of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) following a deal announcement.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Hits Record Highs; Donald Trump SPAC Rockets 284%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140 points Friday, as Snap stock crashed on earnings results. The Donald Trump SPAC soared 189%.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Earnings Top, Sees Higher Steel Prices; CLF Stock Near Buy Point

    Cleveland-Cliffs' Q3 earnings demonstrate the company's transformation. CLF stock rose near a buy point, while NUE and STLD have more work to do.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Why Did SoftBank Sell So Many Shares of Coupang?

    Coupang's stock opened at $63.50 per share on its first day of trading, far above its IPO price of $35, and hit an intraday high of $69 before closing at $49.25. Today, Coupang's stock trades in the high $20s, but remains a divisive investment. Last month, SoftBank sold a whopping 57 million shares of Coupang at an average price of $29.69 per share for total proceeds of $1.69 billion.