U.S. markets close in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.00
    +40.73 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,601.45
    +207.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,875.74
    +159.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.91
    +11.28 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.10
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.40
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5580
    -0.0060 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2305
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6670
    +1.7920 (+1.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,240.24
    +1,351.82 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.42
    +14.45 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

AMS Billing Partners with Kairos Water to Better Serve Property Managers

AMS Billing
·3 min read

Kairos Water Logo

Kairos Water Logo File
Kairos Water Logo File

AMS Billing by ResidentIQ Logo

AMS Billing by ResidentIQ Logo File
AMS Billing by ResidentIQ Logo File

Sarasota, FL, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMS Billing Services by ResidentIQ, a leader in utility billing for property managers, today announced a first of its kind strategic partnership with Kairos Water, Inc. This partnership combines two industry-leading products for early detection of residential and commercial water leaks and protects residents and property managers alike against unforeseen utility expenses or property damage.

 

The alliance enhances AMS’s Smarter Utility Billing™ offering by expanding its sub-metering to include the Kairos Enterprise Grade Sub-Metering and Sensor solutions. Kairos’ patented technology computes critical data to prevent billions in water damage caused by leaks and potentially billions of gallons in lost water. When paired, AMS and Kairos deliver a proven way to offer significant environmental benefits by reducing water-loss and protecting local communities’ natural resources. This new offering helps organizations meet ESG targets while providing highly desired environmentally sustainable solutions.

 

“With the reputation for a client-centered approach to innovation, AMS is proud to help our property managers create communities that are safe and efficient and keep residents happy,” said Chris Jeffries, general manager of AMS. “The progressive nature of both AMS and Kairos continues to signal our deep commitment to residential and commercial properties.”

 

“We are thrilled to partner with AMS because seconds matter when water leaks happen in someone’s home,” added Davin Gastwirth, Kairos Chief Revenue Officer. “We're committed to delivering on the AMS mission to put property managers and operators in control with a best-fit utility billing solution that provides instant data while saving time and money.”

 

Kairos is a member of the LoRaWAN alliance and has AWWA certification. With the world's first battery-powered smart sub-metering system, Kairos technology detects granular leaks and comes equipped with an onboard shut-off valve. Combined with intelligent sensors that detect leaks from just a drop of water at the source in real time and a communications protocol that does not rely on Wi-Fi or a cellular connection, the technology allows owners to stop water damage before it happens.

 

ABOUT AMS BILLING

AMS Billing by ResidentIQ is a leading billing services provider for multifamily, commercial, and residential properties. AMS’s rent payment and utility billing programs are designed to help operators manage with efficiency and increase profitability, while keeping residents satisfied. AMS’s state-of-the-art technology and world-class customer service make it a platform that’s unmatched in the industry. To learn more, visit amsbilling.com or ResidentIQ.com about this and other solutions. Both AMS Billing and ResidentIQ are part of the broader residential software ecosystem provided by Inhabit.

 

 

ABOUT KAIROS

Kairos Water is a hardware design, engineering, and manufacturing company that produces cutting-edge water management technology for commercial and residential properties. Their patented water technology system was designed from the ground up to tackle the threat of water damage and waste from virtually any source by providing real-time insight and control via advanced leak sensors and smart water meters with automatic shut-off valves. Water damage costs insurance companies and property owners $11 billion annually. The Kairos platform is the only solution on the market that can effectively and affordably minimize exposure to these catastrophic losses while enabling sustainable water consumption.

Attachments

CONTACT: Joshua Phillips AMS Billing 865-409-5275 joshua.phillips@inhabit.com Mary Elder Kairos Water 214-714-0777 mary@kairoswater.io


Recommended Stories

  • $263 million offered for Gulf oil under climate compromise

    Oil companies offered a combined $264 million for drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday in a sale mandated by last year’s climate bill compromise. The auction was the first in the Gulf in more than a year and drew interest from industry giants including ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron. It could further test the loyalty of environmentalists and young voters who backed President Joe Biden in 2020 but were frustrated by this month's approval of the huge Willow drilling project in northern Alaska.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Updates From ConocoPhillips and Eni Lead Week's Action

    Apart from ConocoPhillips (COP) and Eni (E), Suncor Energy (SU), Shell (SHEL) and Petrobras (PBR) hogged attention during the week.

  • Jose Cuervo Joins Forces With Arma and Sureco to Develop Green Carbon Methodology for Agave Plants Used in Tequila Production

    McapMediaWire -- Arma Services Inc. (OTC: ARMV) proudly announces a ground-breaking collaboration with Jose Cuervo, the world's premier tequila brand, to create a carbon credit certification method...

  • Rising temperatures are pushing India towards the deadly "wet bulb" threshold

    India is moving towards fatal climatic conditions. This year saw the country’s hottest February in 122 years, and it is only likely to get worse.

  • Green Hydrogen Equipment Makers Poised for Rapid Growth in China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s capacity to manufacture electrolyzers – the equipment used to make green hydrogen – could grow about 20 times by 2028 as costs of the clean energy source plunge, according to CICC. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe zero-emissio

  • Elon Musk Reveals Why He's Mad at Bill Gates

    The relationship between the two billionaires, who are both environmental activists, has been strained for a year.

  • Chevron Board Member Says Climate Change Is a ‘Real Risk’ to Energy Companies

    The energy giant is thinking about how to invest ‘into the energy transition,’ says director Dambisa Moyo. Climate change is a “real risk” to energy companies, says Chevron board member Dambisa Moyo. Moyo, who also sits on the board of 3M (ticker: MMM), Condé Nast, and the Oxford University Endowment investment committee, recently talked with Barron’s Andy Sewer, sharing her thoughts on everything from the banking crisis to the future of clean energy.

  • Duke Energy's (DUK) Pisgah Ridge Solar Project Comes Online

    Duke Energy's (DUK) arm, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, announces the commencement of the Pisgah Ridge Solar project in Texas.

  • DeSantis Fights for Everglades As He Neglects Climate Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- One night in mid-February, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took the stage at the Breakers in Palm Beach to brag about how much he’d done for the environment.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverMcKinsey Starts Cutting 1,400 Jobs This Week in Restructuring“Protecting Florida’s natural resources has been a

  • Chairman says Gazprom close to maximum gas supply to China

    BO'AO, China (AP) — Russia's Gazprom is increasing gas supplies to China and expects soon to reach the maximum planned level through a Siberian pipeline, its chairman said Wednesday, highlighting Beijing's importance as his country's top export market in the face of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Gazprom is negotiating with China over a possible additional supply project across neighboring Mongolia, Viktor Zubkov said at a government-organized economic forum.

  • Do You Wash Your Clothes With Cold or Warm Water? A Laundry Dispute Enters the Spin Cycle

    Is it better to wash your clothes with cold or warm water? The maker of Tide detergent has thrown its marketing weight behind Team Cold. The host of “The Laundry Guy” on Discovery+ says that using less detergent, washing less frequently and moving to a shorter warm cycle are better ways to save energy.

  • US, Japan sign trade deal on electric vehicle battery minerals

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and Japan on Tuesday signed a trade deal on electric vehicle battery minerals that is key to strengthening their battery supply chains and granting Japanese automakers wider access to a new $7,500 U.S. EV tax credit. The swiftly negotiated agreement prohibits the two countries from enacting bilateral export restrictions on the minerals most critical for EV batteries, according to senior Biden administration officials.

  • Climate change policies should not become trade weapon - Stellantis CEO Tavares says

    Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares on Wednesday said climate change policies should not be used to influence global investment decisions. He said such policies related to climate change should not put countries in competition with each other. "Policies on climate change should not be a weapon to rebuild competitiveness in a global trade approach," the head of the carmaker said during Stellantis' Freedom of Mobility Forum.

  • US energy officials release strategy to boost offshore wind

    The U.S. Energy Department said Wednesday it has a new strategy to meet the goal of vastly expanding offshore wind energy to address climate change. The Biden administration wants to build 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 — enough to power more than 10 million homes. It wants to deploy another 15 gigawatts of floating wind turbines by 2035, enough to power 5 million homes.

  • Enbridge's (ENB) Joint Venture to Build Normandy Wind Farm

    Enbridge (ENB), EDF Renewables and its partners are set to develop the sixth offshore wind project off Normandy, one of the largest in France.

  • A $24 Billion Wave of Climate Losses Faces Meat and Dairy Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Forty of the world’s largest livestock producers may collectively see profits fall by almost $24 billion in 2030 from 2020 levels, as a result of climate change, according to an estimate by a large investor group known as FAIRR.The forecast reduction in profits mainly reflects a jump in feed prices and carbon taxes. The group of 40 companies could see profit margins fall by 7%. Those in North America, including Tyson Foods Inc. and egg producer Cal-Maine Foods Inc., will be among

  • California farmers flood fields to boost groundwater basin

    A field that has long grown tomatoes, peppers and onions now looks like a wind-whipped ocean as farmer Don Cameron seeks to capture the runoff from a freakishly wet year in California to replenish the groundwater basin that is his only source to water his crops. Taking some tomatoes out of production for a year is an easy choice if it means boosting future water supplies for his farm about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Fresno. “We knew long-term if we didn’t have water, we’d be out of business,” Cameron said.

  • These Emerging-Market ‘Climate Pioneers’ Could be Winners

    Boston Consulting Group identified 50 companies that delivered strong financial performance while also being “in the vanguard of climate sustainability.”

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Stocks Under $5

    There’s no getting away from it, given the Fed’s policy of aggressive rate hikes, a soft landing for the U.S. economy appears out of the question. That at least is the opinion of Cathie Wood, who is therefore readying for a hard landing. “Money velocity is flattening,” the ARK Investment Management CEO said recently in reference to the recent banking mess while Wood also expects a marked deceleration in nominal gross domestic product. However, these are all blind spots for the Fed, she believes,