AMSECO : Termination of Letter of intent with LithiumBank Recources Ltd

Exploration Amseco Ltée
·1 min read
MONTREAL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: AEL.H) Exploration Amseco Ltd (“Amseco“ or “the Company”) announces that its previously announced non-binding letter of intent with LithiumBank Resources Corp. has terminated and that the transactions contemplated thereby will not proceed. For more information on the letter of intent and the transactions contemplated thereby, please see the Company's news release dated November 3, 2020.

Jean Desmarais
CEO
Amseco Exploration Ltd
lecomte.amseco@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies while Nasdaq slides into a correction as tech rout deepens

    Stocks were mixed on Monday and Treasury yields climbed further after Congress made headway toward passing another significant COVID-19 relief package.

  • Chinese electric car maker Xpeng sees 'big momentum' into March: vice chairman and president

    Surging Chinese electric car maker Xpeng is out with its latest earnings. Here's what one of its top executives told Yahoo Finance.

  • Nasdaq 100 Tumbles, Ends 11% Below Feb. 12 Record: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech shares tumbled anew, sending the Nasaq 100 Index down 11% from its all-time high, as investors fled high-valuation stocks for companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the economic cycle.The benchmark for megacap tech dropped 2.9% and is now at the lowest since November. The S&P 500 ended lower after rising as much as 1% as tech shares in the gauge dropped 2.5%. Financial firms and materials producers kept losses from being worse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high before settling for a 1% gain, buoyed by rallies in banks and Walt Disney Co. Tesla Inc. pushed its five-day rout past 20%. Blank-check companies backed by Chamath Palihapitiya tumbled.The 10-year Treasury rate jumped toward 1.6%, while the dollar strengthened. Brent crude briefly traded near $70 a barrel before pulling back. Gold slumped and Bitcoin traded above $51,000.Investors embraced the prospect for a surge in global economic growth as vaccine distribution improves and the U.S. heads toward passing a $1.9 trillion spending bill. The risks associated with rising Treasury yields remain an overhang amid fears that government aid programs could overheat economic growth.“You will see a lot of volatility in markets,” Kim Stafford, Asia Pacific head at Pacific Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “We believe that confidence is improving, especially with vaccines coming online, so we will see an uptick in growth globally. There are a lot of reasons to be confident in the market, but a lot of this is also priced in.”There are also questions about whether equity valuations have become excessive, especially in speculative tech shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index has fallen about 8% since early February.Crash Landing on Stock Heroes of Yesteryear Is Worst in a DecadeHere are some key events to watch:The annual session of China’s National People’s Congress continues in Beijing.Japan GDP is due Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Microsoft Hit By Worldwide Hack Attack

    The hack exploits four newly-discovered flaws in Microsoft Exchange Server email software.

  • Italy’s Agnelli Family Expands in Luxury With 24% Stake in Louboutin

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s billionaire Agnelli family agreed to buy a stake in French shoe and bag maker Christian Louboutin for 541 million euros ($640 million), expanding in the luxury industry.The family’s Exor holding company said Monday it’s acquiring a 24% stake and sees growth potential for the brand in China and in e-commerce. Exor will nominate two of Louboutin’s seven board members.Under the leadership of John Elkann, the Agnelli family’s investment company has been diversifying its investments in recent years as the founders of Fiat Chrysler expand beyond the car industry. Linking up with Louboutin, known for its signature red-soled women’s shoes, follows Exor’s 80 million-euro investment in Chinese luxury brand Shang Xia.Founded in 1991, Christian Louboutin has grown to operate 150 stores in 30 countries. Exor is stepping in as many shoe brands are suffering from the pandemic.“Formal footwear brands are difficult,” said Luca Solca, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. “They are impacted by a secular casualization trend, of which sneakers are the epitome in the category, and they are difficult to expand into other product categories, as footwear’s average price is relatively low.”The Agnelli family owns 53% of Exor through a separate holding company named after Fiat founder Giovanni Agnelli that includes dozens of his descendants as investors. It also controls sportscar maker Ferrari NV, Juventus Football Club SpA and reinsurance business PartnerRe, as well as a stake in Stellantis NV, formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler with PSA Group.The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A glossary of the Federal Reserve's full arsenal of 'bazookas'

    A breakdown of the Fed's arsenal of tools launched to provide liquidity to the economy in the wake of the coronavirus.

  • Rush to bitcoin? Not so fast, say keepers of corporate coffers

    When Elon Musk's Tesla became the biggest name to reveal it had added bitcoin to its coffers last month, many pundits were swift to call a corporate rush towards the booming cryptocurrency. Yet there's unlikely to be a concerted crypto charge any time soon, say many finance executives and accountants loath to risk balance sheets and reputations on a highly volatile and unpredictable asset that confounds convention. "When I did my treasury exams, the thing we were told as number one objective is to guarantee security and liquidity of the balance sheet," said Graham Robinson, a partner in international tax and treasury at PwC and adviser to the UK's Association for Corporate Treasurers.

  • Gold slumps to 9-month trough as yields, dollar erode appeal

    Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,689.87 per ounce by 1523 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,683.68 earlier. The dollar climbed to a three-month peak, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield held close to a more than one-year high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest. "We have an economy that is recovering and inflation is materializing; that ultimately means that yields have room to move higher," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities, adding that gold could fall further towards $1,660 as a result.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strong Move Over $1711.70 Could Mean Gold Hit Bottom on Friday

    The direction of the April Comex gold market on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the major Fibonacci level at $1711.70.

  • Analysis: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

    Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Bitcoin’s Stimulus-Led Rise Fades as Stocks Drop, Dollar Gains

    Stronger bond yields and a rising dollar are capping price progress for risk assets.

  • Upbeat Chinese Data May Not Ease Emerging-Market Taper Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect of rising inflation and U.S. Treasury yields may damp emerging-market sentiment, reflected by a slump in Chinese assets despite trade data that pointed to a speedier global recovery from last year’s lockdown.Exports from the world’s second-biggest economy soared in the first two months of the year, data showed Sunday, reflecting a recovery in external demand and providing a much-needed boost for risk assets after a turbulent start to March. Meantime, the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package Saturday that may offer an additional spur to countries such as Mexico whose economies are most sensitive to U.S. growth.Emerging-market stocks fell to a two-month low and currencies were poised for their worst session in a year on Monday as anxiety remains high in the bond market after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish message last week stopped short of trying to rein in the surging yields. An index of dollar-denominated debt in the developing world dropped for a fourth week in its longest losing streak since 2018. Local-currency notes also declined amid selloffs from Poland to Hungary and Mexico.“All fixed-income assets face a challenging market as rates and inflation become more of a threat,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital. “Emerging markets are no different. We have already seen outflows from emerging-market fixed-income funds, and I suspect that will continue in the near term.”Last week, exchange-traded fund investors withdrew money from emerging-market bonds, while adding to stocks, as they weighed the prospects of stronger global growth and a pickup in U.S. yields.Inflation data this week will offer evidence of whether that caution is merited. Economists expect consumer prices to have picked up in places such as Taiwan, India and Brazil. Elsewhere, Peruvian policy makers will probably keep the key interest rate at a record low of 0.25%.Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Improving China Data; Rising Treasury YieldsInflation WatchTaiwan’s consumer prices probably rose last month after declining in January, according to a Bloomberg survey before the report on Tuesday. Export figures the same day may reveal growth slowed in February after the island exported a record the previous monthThe improving global trade outlook and backdrop for exports will probably buoy the Taiwan dollar, according to Gao Qi, a currency strategist at Scotiabank in SingaporeIndia’s consumer-price inflation probably accelerated further above the central bank’s 4% target, a Bloomberg survey showed. That could limit its capacity to keep monetary conditions accommodativeThose figures may put further upward pressure on Indian bond yields, which are already at a 10-month highA reading of Brazil’s February consumer-price inflation on Thursday will be the last before the central bank meets later this month to decide on the key policy rateEconomists expect that inflation climbed last monthMexico’s February inflation probably increased amid higher non-core prices, data on Tuesday may showArgentina is likely to report another month of high inflation when it releases February figures on ThursdayChile’s monthly inflation eased in February on a drop in food costs, corroborating the central bank’s message that a recent consumer price jump is temporary and stimulus will be kept in placeKey DataChinese data due this week will provide another update on the nation’s economy after authorities announced a conservative growth target for this year at the National People’s Congress on FridayAfter containing the pandemic and becoming the only major economy to expand in 2020, officials now want to address imbalances such as a dependence on investment in property and infrastructure funded by corporate debtOn Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned the U.S. to stop “crossing lines and playing with fire” when it comes to Taiwan, which Beijing claims sovereignty overAggregate financing numbers for February due between March 9 and 15 may show a slowdown due to seasonal factors. Inflation figures on Wednesday are expected to show consumer prices dropped for a second month in February, further enhancing the allure of Chinese bondsBrazil’s January economic activity and retail sales figures will also be released next week, offering clues on the pace of a rebound in Latin America’s largest economyIn politics, traders will watch for progress on an emergency spending bill as it moves through the lower house. Jitters over fiscal spending have contributed to the real becoming the worst-performing currency in emerging markets this yearTurkey’s January current-account deficit due Thursday may narrowThe lira has posted losses for two straight weeksREAD: Economist Who Called 2018 Turkey Crash Sees New Boom, BustSouth Africa will report its fourth-quarter current-account surplus on Thursday, which is forecast to have narrowedThe country is also expected to report manufacturing production data on the same dayOn Friday, Mexico will post January industrial production figures, which will give investors a better look at how activity is recoveringPeruvian policy makers will probably keep a dovish outlook on Thursday by holding borrowing costs at 0.25%, the lowest among major Latin American economies, according to a forecast by Bloomberg EconomicsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo Kicks Off London IPO, Bolstering Busy U.K. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery company Deliveroo kicked off an initial public offering in London that could raise billions of pounds and put the U.K. market on track for its best-ever first quarter.The startup plans to raise capital by selling new stock, while existing holders also will sell shares, according to a statement Monday that didn’t provide details on the size of the planned offering. The Amazon.com Inc.-backed company was valued at more than $7 billion in its latest funding round.Deliveroo will list with a dual-class share structure, effective for three years, to provide Chief Executive Officer Will Shu with the stability to execute long-term plans, the company said last week. As such, the stock is ineligible for the London Stock Exchange’s premium segment and can’t be included in benchmark indexes such as the FTSE 100, despite its expected size.This year, 13 firms have raised 4.3 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) in London, data compiled by Bloomberg show. And Deliveroo is anticipated to add billions to this tally before the end of the month, meaning the U.K. IPO market could be on course to surpass its biggest first quarter on record in 2006, when proceeds reached 6.4 billion pounds.London-based Deliveroo’s planned offering follows the publication of a government-backed report last week that made a slew of recommendations to reform U.K. listing rules. The proposals include allowing dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the LSE, but it could be months before these are effective, confining the company to the standard listing segment for now.Deliveroo’s Class A shares, to be offered in the IPO, will have one vote each, while Shu will hold all of the Class B shares that carry 20 votes each. On the third anniversary of the IPO, the Class B stock will automatically convert into Class A.Such structures could be gaining traction among U.K.-based technology startup founders. E-commerce operator THG Plc set up a golden share, which allows its founder to fend off unwanted takeover bids for three years, in its 1.88 billion-pound offering in September, London’s biggest since mid-2017. The stock has risen more than 30% since then.Dual-class shares are more common in the U.S., used by the likes of Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc., where the weighted voting rights are kept in perpetuity. Some investors have balked at bringing the practice to the U.K., saying it dilutes corporate governance norms by allowing founders to retain control after taking their companies public. Both THG and Deliveroo put in a sunset clause, meaning a time limit, on this share structure, mitigating the risks for post-IPO shareholders.Lockdown WinnerAfter initially struggling at the start of lockdowns, Deliveroo got a boost as restaurants stopped providing service indoors, pushing more and more customers to order takeout meals and even groceries. Bloomberg News reported the startup’s plans to tap public markets in September.“Covid has accelerated the transition of food online,” Shu said in an interview, adding that the company is “confident about the behavior of the new consumer base,” even after coronavirus restrictions lift. “We can be confident that the growth trajectory will continue,” he said.The company’s gross transaction value -- the total amount of transactions processed on its platform -- grew by 64.3% to 4.1 billion pounds in 2020, compared with the previous year, while underlying gross profit nearly doubled to 357.5 million pounds, according to the statement. Deliveroo reported reported a loss of 9.6 million pounds last year before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.Across Europe, beneficiaries of the pandemic-fueled migration to online services are cashing in via IPOs. Poland’s InPost SA, which operates automated parcel lockers for deliveries, surged in its Amsterdam debut in late January, while digital used-car dealer Auto1 Group SE raised 1.8 billion euros in Frankfurt last month.Why Dual-Class Shares Catch On, Over Investor Worries: QuickTakeLondon has been Europe’s busiest venue this year. Deals include British bootmaker Dr. Martens Plc, which soared in its debut last month, while virtual greeting-card and gifting firm Moonpig Group Plc floated in February. Foreign issuers are also lining up to list: Trustpilot, a Denmark-based online platform for consumer reviews, has laid out plans for a U.K. IPO, while Russia’s largest dollar-store chain Fix Price made its trading debut in the City on Friday after a $1.7 billion offering.Founded in 2013, Deliveroo has 115,000 food merchant partners and more than 100,000 delivery riders in the U.K. and overseas, according to Monday’s statement. The company said it plans to create a fund to help restaurants and grocers in rebuilding their businesses after the pandemic, and also will give its “longest-serving and hardest-working riders” individual payments of as much as 10,000 pounds. Deliveroo will also make 50 million pounds of shares available to its customers as part of a “community offer.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on the offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Adds CEO comments in the tenth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Banks Face Jumpy Bond Market With 10 Days of Decisions

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks helped save the world economy from depression as the pandemic struck. Now they are dealing with the hard part: managing the recovery amid a difference of opinion with investors.Optimism that Covid-19 vaccines and continued government stimulus offer an escape from the worst health crisis in a century has sent bond yields soaring and pushed bets on rising inflation in the U.S. to the highest in a decade.That’s shifting the ground underneath monetary policy makers who promise to maintain rock bottom borrowing costs and cheap money well into the expansion. In the next two weeks, the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank as well as their counterparts in Japan, U.K, and Canada are all likely to reiterate those pledges, eager to secure a rebound in hiring and avoid the mistakes of the last crisis when some withdrew support too early.The risk now seems skewed the other way. While policy makers welcome a modest rise in bond yields as a signal of confidence in the economic outlook, they worry an unchecked jump would undercut recoveries. They argue any resurgence in inflation will be based on a temporary correction from last year’s slide and that high unemployment will continue to restrain price pressures.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when the world powered down to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and central banks responded with what’s amounted to an unprecedented $9 trillion of monetary support.“Central banks are facing a new challenge,” said Rob Carnell, chief economist for Asia Pacific at ING Bank NV. “How do they keep justifying easy policy as the recovery continues and the inflation figures pick up?”Canada, ECBThe Bank of Canada is first up with a meeting on March 10 when policy makers are likely to indicate they plan to maintain plenty of stimulus well into any strong recovery. It’s a case that Governor Tiff Macklem laid out last month when he argued policy needs to help foster not only the immediate pickup but also facilitate virus-driven structural changes like digitalization.ECB President Christine Lagarde convenes officials the next day when updated forecasts will highlight how the euro-area economy is lagging the U.S. because of slow vaccine rollouts and extended virus restrictions. That puts the bloc at risk should higher global yields spill over into borrowing costs for companies and households.ECB policy makers have surprised investors by downplaying their concerns so far, saying their bond-buying program is flexible enough to address unwarranted tightening but failing to provide any evidence that they’re accelerating purchases. At the back of their minds though is likely to be the experience of 2011 when interest rates were raised twice to combat faster inflation despite a worsening financial crisis, only for the euro zone to slide into a double-dip recession.Powell PressureAt the Fed’s policy meeting on March 16-17, Chairman Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his looser for longer stance. Powell repeatedly stressed during remarks on Thursday that the Fed was a long way from its goals and was not close to tightening policy. He also played down a likely rise in inflation this year and ducked questions on a possible response to the recent sharp rise in yields.While the move had “caught’ his attention, he said Fed policy was currently appropriate, though it has tools to respond if there is a material change in the outlook.Transcripts of the Fed’s meetings from 2015, when it last began a tightening cycle, suggested policy makers overestimated the potential for accelerating inflation and underestimated the room still left in the economy to generate jobs.What Bloomberg Economics Says...For the U.S., rising bond yields are largely a reflection of confidence in the strength of the recovery. For much of the rest of the world, the spillover of higher borrowing costs is arriving too soon. The Reserve Bank of Australia has already reacted with bigger bond buys. Others may also have to tweak their policy settings.-- Tom Orlik, chief economistClick here for moreTaper TalkThe Bank of England convenes on March 18. It has lined up a further 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of asset purchases over 2021 with plans to taper weekly buying later in the year.A hugely stimulative budget from Chancellor Rishi Sunak now has economists further discounting the prospect of negative interest rates and instead looking forward to a tightening of monetary policy.The central bank has said that won’t happen until there is clear evidence that spare capacity is being eliminated and it’s closer to sustainably achieving its 2% inflation target, but in February announced it was considering whether to alter previous guidance that it wouldn’t unwind its asset purchases until the bank rate reached 1.5%.Speaking on Monday, Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated the bank doesn’t intend to tighten monetary policy until there’s clear evidence the economy is absorbing excess capacity. He added that risks to the economy remain tilted to the downside, BOJ, PBOCThen it’s the Bank of Japan’s turn on March 18-19, when officials are scheduled to unveil details of a policy review that will look at how it controls yields, negative rates and asset buying. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the central bank is seeking to make its policy framework more effective by fine tuning it rather than overhauling it.He has also signaled there won’t be any changes to the movement range around the 10-year yield target. Still, Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya ssignaled on Monday that the central bank may seek ways to allow more moves in yields. While developed-world central banks will likely be unified in pledging ongoing stimulus, China’s officials are already signaling the opposite. Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission -- the top banking regulator -- said on March 2. he’s “very worried” about risks emerging from bubbles in global financial markets and the nation’s property sector, stoking expectations of policy tapering.That was followed by the government setting a conservative growth target of above 6% for the year, well below what economists forecast the nation will achieve, as Premier Li Keqiang on Friday opened the National People’s Congress in Beijing.The tension between inflation and cheap money is already forcing some emerging market central banks to move. Ukraine unexpectedly raised interest rates to counter the highest inflation in more than a year. Brazil is forecast to start raising borrowing costs on March 17 having promised in August to keep its 2% benchmark for the “foreseeable future.”(Adds comments from UK and Japanese central bankers)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Higher-Risk Currencies Could Benefit from COVID Relief Bill

    The potential market moving event this week occurred over the weekend when the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

  • The Single Biggest Threat To The Electric Vehicle Revolution

    A growing semiconductor shortage could hamstring the EV boom in 2021. Here’s who could profit in the days ahead

  • India Looks Set to Weather Global Bond Rout With Record Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s record foreign-exchange reserves and a rare current-account surplus look set to cushion the nation’s currency and bonds from a global surge in interest rates.While the central bank does have its hands full managing the government’s large debt issuance, strategists see the country in a much stronger financial position now than it was during previous bouts of turmoil in world markets. They cite the rupee, which has eked out a gain this year, defying the slump seen in most emerging-market currencies, and relative stability of India’s bonds.With reserves closing in on $600 billion and a current-account surplus forecast to exceed 1% of gross domestic product, talk of India as one of five fragile emerging markets has mostly faded away. When the description was coined during the taper tantrum in 2013, inflation in India was running at around 10%.Data due March 12 is projected to show consumer prices rising at less than half that level, and well below the 6.6% average of last year. Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year bond yields have largely been capped since last year by the central bank and the nation’s stocks continue to see foreign inflows.“India’s markets are likely to be relatively immune to higher U.S. yields in the weeks ahead,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities Ltd. in Singapore. “India has been a key beneficiary of equity inflows into Asia and we do not see outflows persisting.”Ahead of the CPI figures, here is a series of charts highlighting points of strength in India that have been cited by analysts.Stock InflowsIndian stocks have attracted about $6 billion of foreign inflows this year, the highest in emerging Asia after China, and well above those of the country’s erstwhile “Fragile Five” peers. The prospect of strong economic growth has been underpinned by an early start to India’s coronavirus inoculation campaign, aided by domestically produced vaccines.FX ReservesIndia’s central bank has added $127 billion to its foreign-exchange kitty since the beginning of January last year, the biggest increase among major Asian economies. At the current rate of accumulation, India is on course to pass Russia and take fourth place in global rankings for reserves, behind China, Japan and Switzerland. This large well of reserves should give authorities fire power to deal with any potential capital outflows driven by external shocks, according to Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG in Mumbai.Current AccountIndia is expected to post a current-account surplus of 1.1% of GDP in the current fiscal year, along with a balance-of-payments surplus of $96 billion, according to Emkay Global Financial Serviced Ltd. While the current account may swing back to a small deficit next fiscal year, healthy capital flows may keep the balance of payments positive to the tune of $45-50 billion, helping to support the rupee, according to Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay.Bond ReturnsIndia’s sovereign bonds offer more stable returns than many others in emerging markets, as measured against annualized 60-day volatility in benchmark 10-year securities. The Reserve Bank of India has made over 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) of bond purchases this fiscal year and plans to buy at least that amount next year, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, which should help to curb gains in yields.Economic GrowthIndia’s economy is projected by the International Monetary Fund to grow 11.5% in 2021, a pace that is likely to be the fastest of any major economy, which also augurs well for inflows and the rupee.Below are are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, March 8: Japan balance of paymentsTuesday, March 9: South Korea balance of payments, Japan GDP, Australia NAB Business Confidence, Taiwan CPIWednesday, March 10: China CPI, PPI; RBA’s Lowe gives speech in SydneyThursday, March 11: New Zealand food prices and house sales, Japan PPIFriday, March 12: Philippines trade, India Feb. CPI and Jan. industrial production, Thailand forex reserves, Malaysia industrial productionFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 92.310, Weakens Under 91.705

    Friday’s price action suggests the direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to 92.310.

  • Good Economic News Is Becoming a Double-Edged Sword for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A rapid souring in financial markets on Monday highlights how even the most positive news for the world economy is no fillip to risk assets weighed down by the anchor of the global bond market.Such is their sensitivity to rising Treasury yields, that the weekend approval of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package and a surge in China’s exports sent U.S. equity futures and other risk-sensitive assets lower. The Turkish lira and South African bonds tumbled while stocks sold off across much of Asia as the 10-year Treasury yield briefly pushed beyond 1.60%.“Profit taking is not over yet, given that the yield continues rising and investors have become cautious,” said Jackson Wong, Hong Kong-based asset management director at Amber Hill Capital Ltd. “The 10-year bond yield at around 1.6% is not good for asset valuations and there is no prospect that the yield increase will stop in the near-term.”Improving data and the imminent passing of the second-biggest stimulus program in U.S. history has turned optimism about a recovery into fears of an overheating economy triggering sooner-than-expected rate hikes. The very measures policy makers have been pushing to fight the pandemic are now fueling volatility in bond and equity markets and spurring a rethink of stretched valuations in assets across the world.“Longer-term yields are likely to stay elevated and possibly so elevated that they cast a nasty pall over risk assets,” said Steven Barrow, head of FX strategy at Standard Bank. “We could see 10-year yields at 2%, or more by the middle of the year”Man Group Plc has warned emerging-market debt is nearing a tipping point as U.S. yields climb, while BlackRock Inc. said there was no immediate end in sight to a bond selloff that has drawn comparisons with the 2013 taper tantrum.For Sue Trinh, managing director for global macro strategy at Manulife Investment Management, the key market to watch now is credit, which has remained relatively unshaken amid broad financial conditions that are still easy.Among the key moves in markets on Monday:Nasdaq futures lost as much a 2.2%; the yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped as much as 5 basis points to 1.61%The Turkish lira fell 1.6%, making it the worst-performing emerging market currencyYields on 10-year South African bonds, a bellwether for risk assets, rose 25bps to 9.5%The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index reversed losses to trade 0.5% higher, extending last week 0.9% advance“Momentum is strong in the bond selloff,” said Manulife’s Trinh. “We are in Fed blackout now for the next week and the risk is that momentum takes on a life of its own.”While the U.S. stimulus package needs to go back to the House for a final vote expected Tuesday, economists are already boosting their forecasts for growth. And though an advance in Treasury yields is often seen as a sign of economic strength, the pace of the move has sparked concern about a disorderly spiral downwards in bond prices.“A rise of another 50 basis points – toward 2% on the 10-year U.S. Treasury – leaves markets highly vulnerable to correction,” said John Velis, a strategist at BNY Mellon.(Updates prices, adds BNY Melon comment in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Israel Speeds Through Foreign-Currency Purchasing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Israel bought $4.9 billion in foreign currency in February, adding to its record haul a month earlier in a bid to slow the appreciation of the shekel.Purchases for the first two months of the year totaled about $11.7 billion, or almost 40% of the $30 billion program of interventions announced by the central bank for 2021. That helped bring reserves to a record $185 billion, or more than 45% of gross domestic product, according to a statement on Sunday.The bank said separately that it also bought 4.4 billion shekels ($1.3 billion) in sovereign bonds last month, as part of its effort to drive down costs for government borrowing and inject liquidity in the local market. Total purchases of government bonds since the beginning of the program a year ago reached 54.8 billion shekels.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.