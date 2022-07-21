U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.45
    -3.45 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,693.71
    -181.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,915.34
    +17.69 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.67
    -13.28 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.65
    -3.23 (-3.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.40
    +9.20 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0208
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9390
    -0.0970 (-3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1964
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7590
    -0.4810 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,589.76
    -1,562.04 (-6.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.57
    +0.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.93
    -10.38 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

AMSG Supports Veterans through Donation to Armed Services Arts Partnership

Advanced Management Strategies Group
·2 min read

DUMFRIES, Va., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Management Strategies Group, Inc. (AMSG) furthered its commitment to the military veteran community with its largest-ever charitable contribution of $40,000 to the Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) to combat isolation and improve veterans' well-being through the arts.

This contribution funds ASAP's initiatives, including ASAP's Combat to Comedy performance at Caroline's on Broadway in New York City on Thursday, September 15 where AMSG is the Stage Sponsor. The night of laughs will feature comedy sets from ASAP military veteran comics and celebrity comedians.

Jim O’Farrell, AMSG’s President & CEO, said the following, “As a Veteran-founded and Veteran-led business, we make it our mission to support our Veterans, service members, military family members, and caregivers. And as a person who believes in serving a higher purpose, I sit on the board of ASAP because it is the healing power of the arts that has contributed to ASAP’s members being able to reacclimate themselves after returning home from duty.

Since 2015, ASAP has consistently provided an outlet and a safe space for more than 2.000 servicemen and women. As a result of participating in ASAP’s programs, members report feeling more resilient, and self-confident. We are honored at AMSG to be able to provide resources to help Veterans on their healing journeys and find connection and purpose. We look forward to connecting, sharing laughs, and fostering community this September in New York City!”

Brian Jenkins, ASAP’s Executive Director, shared, “When Jim told me AMSG would contribute $40,000, I was floored — it's so encouraging to have a partner like AMSG that genuinely cares about improving veterans' well-being. AMSG is here for the impact, not the recognition — and we are deeply grateful to receive their support. This generous gift will have a tremendous impact on hundreds of veterans' lives.”

About AMSG: AMSG is a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) verified Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned, Small Business with substantial relevant Program/Project Management, Knowledge Management, Acquisition Management, Capability Development, Business Process Improvement, and administrative support experience. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Dumfries, Virginia, with numerous satellite work locations across the country, AMSG directly supports the missions of Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Homeland Security, Defense Health Agency, Department of the Treasury, and Federal Trade Commission program. Our core capabilities are provided by AMSG employees, who have deep subject matter expertise, proven experience, and a desire to bring innovative and unique solutions to complex problems. In supporting federal government agencies, we develop business processes and facilitate mission requirements, helping to guide, organize and develop technology and infrastructure support and enhance business relationships. Learn more at amsgcorp.net.

About the Armed Services Arts Partnership: The Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) is the largest community arts organization serving the military community in the US. ASAP fosters creative communities where veterans and their families thrive through the arts. The nonprofit's free, immersive classes include stand-up comedy, storytelling, improv, creative writing, acting, drawing, and more. Peer-reviewed research demonstrates ASAP participants experience significant, lasting improvements in resilience, belonging, self-esteem, and integration of self. ASAP has served 2,000 veterans in eight years and ASAP alumni have performed for 150,000 audience members. Learn more at asapasap.org.

Advanced Management Strategies Group, Inc. (AMSG)
571.931.0435
amessenger@amsgcorp.net



Recommended Stories

  • Megacap tech stocks 'set up for a very strong 2nd half' -portfolio manager

    STORY: High-growth stocks such as Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc were trading higher on Tuesday.Apple Inc gained 2.5%, recovering almost all its declines from the previous session, when a report said the company planned on slowing hiring and spending growth next year.

  • China’s Top Chipmaker Achieves Breakthrough Despite US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipelin

  • Goldman Sachs: The economy 'is going to slow a lot' — but there is one big upside

    Here comes a job market slowdown, warns Goldman Sachs chief U.S. economist in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live. But, there is an upside to it.

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders Takes Intel CEO to Task Over Chips Legislation

    Vermont Sen. Sanders goes to the mat against Intel's Pat Gelsinger over the CEO's Chips Act comments.

  • European Central Bank hikes interest rates by 0.50%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the European Central Bank’s decision to raise interest rates for the first time since 2011, the energy crisis, and the resignation of Italy’s prime minister.

  • U.S. oil prices fall more than 3% as weaker gasoline demand allows fuel inventories to rise

    Oil futures fell sharply on Thursday, extending a decline seen after a counter-seasonal rise in U.S. gasoline inventories and as Russia resumed natural-gas flows to Western Europe.

  • ECB shocks markets with biggest interest rate rise in 20 years - live updates

    HSBC unit installs Chinese Communist Party committee Gas rationing will not save Europe from a winter crisis FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc as public borrowing surges Tom Stevenson: The coming commodities super cycle will make savvy investors rich Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Putin faces second war front as Chechens threaten new offensive in Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin could be facing a second war front as Chechen forces opposed to his war in Ukraine threaten to launch their own offensive.

  • Canada's labour shortages will outlive potential recession, RBC warns

    "By the end of this decade, labour force participation is expected to fall to levels not seen since the 1970s," Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan wrote in a research note on Wednesday.

  • Ukraine Latest: Moscow’s Annexation Plans; Grain Export Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia resumed gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline after a maintenance shutdown, providing some relief for a continent that was bracing for a complete halt of supplies. Talks have resumed via video in search of agreement on resuming Ukraine’s grain exports. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissin

  • Russia Resumes Nord Stream Gas Flow, Bringing Europe Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia began sending natural gas to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline system after a pause, bringing relief to a continent whose economy is starting to wobble under the strain of reduced supplies.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals

  • Biden Tests Positive for Covid, Has Mild Symptoms, White House Says

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a White House statement.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownBiden, 79, has begun ta

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • ‘We’re Losing’ but Moscow Will Never Admit It, Russian Soldier Says

    AFP via GettyAs Russia openly announced its plan to seize more Ukrainian land on Wednesday, a Russian soldier was caught spilling to relatives back home that Vladimir Putin’s troops are “losing,” according to Ukrainian intelligence.Audio shared by Ukraine’s Security Service is said to capture an intercepted phone call between a soldier based in the Kharkiv region and a female relative outside Moscow. It was not immediately clear when the conversation took place, but the unnamed man’s complaints

  • Russia steps up security measures in Crimea, Ukrainian Navy reports

    The Russian occupation authorities continue to step up security measures on the temporarily occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, the Ukrainian Naval Forces said in a Facebook post on July 20.

  • GDP may fall again in Q2. Does it mean recession?

    It was good news, evidence that U.S. consumers felt flush enough to spend, and that global supply chains were healing after many months of disarray due to the pandemic. But it also caused one of the largest ever import-led hits to U.S. gross domestic product, making it seem as if the nation's economy was ailing rather than that the world was getting back to normal. In calculating gross domestic product, meant as the sum of final goods and services created by U.S. companies and workers, imports are subtracted from the bottom line -- and from January through March that was enough to push the U.S. into the red with an annualized growth rate of -1.6%.

  • President Biden 'needs to declare a climate emergency': Rep. Ro Khanna

    Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the urgency of the climate crisis, new climate change initiatives from the Biden administration, the CHIPS Act, and the odds of President Biden seeking a second term.

  • The bill for easy money is coming due: Prepare for low and volatile returns — and maybe the long-delayed financial market reckoning.

    To prosper, investors now need a tightrope walker’s surefootedness and a wad of cash, writes Satyajit Das.

  • What Happens to Interest Rates During a Recession?

    A shrinking economy can affect you financially on a number of levels. One big question you might have is what happens to interest rates during a recession? Ordinarily, interest rates dip in the early stages of a recession in order … Continue reading → The post What Happens to Interest Rates During a Recession? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Resumes Nord Stream Natural-Gas Supply to Europe

    The restart of the pipeline buys time for governments to decouple from the Kremlin’s exports amid what they expect will be an increasingly unreliable supply of energy heading into the winter.