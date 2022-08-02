Amsted Automotive Group's Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Receives 2022 Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Award

Burgess-Norton Wins the 2022 Award of Distinction for Automotive Transmission

Driven and drive sprockets, pressure plate and sector gear for BorgWarner production AWD transfer case were honored

The competition is sponsored by Metal Powder Industries Federation

Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia. (PRNewsfoto/Amsted Automotive)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive Group's winning streak continues in 2022. Its Burgess-Norton business unit won the Award of Distinction for Automotive Transmission during the 58th Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards competition held in June at the PowderMet2022 in Portland. The international conference for powder metallurgy and metal additive manufacturing is sponsored by the Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF).

The award for Outstanding Application of Powder Metallurgy was for the driven and drive sprockets, pressure plate and sector gear used in BorgWarner production all-wheel-drive transfer cases. The Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards judges on three key technologies: conventional powder metallurgy, metal injection molding and metal additive manufacturing. Categories include automotive (engine, transmission and chassis), aerospace/military/firearms, and lawn and garden/off-highway. To qualify for the competition, fabricators who are MPIF members must submit components that epitomize the possibilities inherent in this metal-forming technology, which are then judged by a panel of industry judges.

In addition to winning the Award of Distinction for Automotive Transmission, Burgess-Norton was invited to speak during this year's event. Jeff Prout, VP Product Technology; George Coppens, CAE Manager; and Xin Yin, R&D Engineer from the Powder Metallurgy business unit presented on the topics of Powder Metallurgy and the Mechanical Diode Clutch in Automatic Transmissions, Powder Metallurgy Clutching Applications in Electrified Propulsion Systems, and Confronting the Challenges of Predicting Powder Metallurgy Performance in Powertrain Applications.

Burgess-Norton has a long history of excelling in powder metal innovation and manufacturing. This year's award makes 24 times that it has been honored with an MPIF award, and 16 times that it has won the Award of Distinction.

Year Award Category Part Description 2022 Award of Distinction Automotive Transmission Drive & Driven Sprockets 2017 Award of Distinction Automotive Transmission Reverse Pocket Plate 2013 Award of Distinction Automotive Transmission Ramp Plate 2011 Award of Distinction Hardware/Appliances Crimp Retainer 2010 Award of Distinction Hand Tools/Recreation Motorcycle Drive Sprocket 2008 Grand Prize Automotive Transmission Notch/Backing & Pocket Plates 2007 Award of Distinction Lawn & Garden/Off-Highway Actuator Arms 2006 Grand Prize Lawn & Garden/Off-Highway Pulley & Drum 2005 Grand Prize Innovative Functional Assembly Steering system axle assembly 1999 Award of Distinction Ferrous Coupler assembly 1992 Award of Distinction Ferrous Hydraulic pump displacement cam 1989 Award of Distinction Ferrous Sprocket assembly 1986 Award of Distinction Ferrous Sector gear 1983 Award of Distinction Ferrous Reaction block 1982 Grand Prize Ferrous Manifold 1981 Award of Distinction Ferrous Bevel spur gear 1977 Grand Prize Ferrous Truck differential cam plate 1975 Award of Distinction Ferrous Hydraulic motor parts assembly 1974 Award of Distinction Ferrous Nickel steel PM gear assembly 1973 Award of Distinction Ferrous 4-wheel drive nickel steel parts 1971 Grand Prize Ferrous Nickel-steel trans. drive gear 1968 Grand Prize Ferrous Hi-torque, low-speed, hydraulic motor parts 1967 Award of Distinction Ferrous 3-speed transmission for garden equipment 1965 Grand Prize

Burgess-Norton built its core business around powertrains and propulsion systems. It is the leading producer of powder metal products, having produced millions of units for all types of internal combustion engines for many leading global customers in the automotive and truck markets. The company has been at the forefront of powder metal technology for more than 65 years.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming, powder metal manufacturing, and electro-mechanical clutches for electrified propulsion solutions. Amsted Automotive plays an integral role in the global automotive market, both ICE and EV, in North America, Europe, and Asia.

