U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,093.00
    -27.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,578.00
    -189.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,853.50
    -109.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.80
    -12.60 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.24
    +0.35 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.10
    +14.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    20.43
    +0.07 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0211
    -0.0051 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5390
    -0.0670 (-2.57%)
     

  • Vix

    24.19
    +2.86 (+13.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    -0.0046 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8070
    -0.8320 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,840.34
    -402.58 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.99
    -18.41 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,415.86
    +2.44 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Amsted Automotive Group's Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Receives 2022 Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Award

·4 min read

  • Burgess-Norton Wins the 2022 Award of Distinction for Automotive Transmission

  • Driven and drive sprockets, pressure plate and sector gear for BorgWarner production AWD transfer case were honored

  • The competition is sponsored by Metal Powder Industries Federation

Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia. (PRNewsfoto/Amsted Automotive)
Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia. (PRNewsfoto/Amsted Automotive)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive Group's winning streak continues in 2022. Its Burgess-Norton business unit won the Award of Distinction for Automotive Transmission during the 58th Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards competition held in June at the PowderMet2022 in Portland. The international conference for powder metallurgy and metal additive manufacturing is sponsored by the Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF).

The award for Outstanding Application of Powder Metallurgy was for the driven and drive sprockets, pressure plate and sector gear used in BorgWarner production all-wheel-drive transfer cases. The Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards judges on three key technologies: conventional powder metallurgy, metal injection molding and metal additive manufacturing. Categories include automotive (engine, transmission and chassis), aerospace/military/firearms, and lawn and garden/off-highway. To qualify for the competition, fabricators who are MPIF members must submit components that epitomize the possibilities inherent in this metal-forming technology, which are then judged by a panel of industry judges.

In addition to winning the Award of Distinction for Automotive Transmission, Burgess-Norton was invited to speak during this year's event. Jeff Prout, VP Product Technology; George Coppens, CAE Manager; and Xin Yin, R&D Engineer from the Powder Metallurgy business unit presented on the topics of Powder Metallurgy and the Mechanical Diode Clutch in Automatic Transmissions, Powder Metallurgy Clutching Applications in Electrified Propulsion Systems, and Confronting the Challenges of Predicting Powder Metallurgy Performance in Powertrain Applications.

Burgess-Norton has a long history of excelling in powder metal innovation and manufacturing. This year's award makes 24 times that it has been honored with an MPIF award, and 16 times that it has won the Award of Distinction.

Year   

Award                 

Category                           

Part Description

2022

Award of Distinction     

Automotive Transmission             

Drive & Driven Sprockets

2017

Award of Distinction     

Automotive Transmission         

Reverse Pocket Plate

2013

Award of Distinction     

Automotive Transmission           

Ramp Plate

2011

Award of Distinction     

Hardware/Appliances               

Crimp Retainer

2010

Award of Distinction     

Hand Tools/Recreation             

Motorcycle Drive Sprocket

2008

Grand Prize                 

Automotive Transmission       

Notch/Backing & Pocket Plates

2007

Award of Distinction     

Lawn & Garden/Off-Highway     

Actuator Arms

2006

Grand Prize                 

Lawn & Garden/Off-Highway     

Pulley & Drum

2005

Grand Prize                 

Innovative Functional Assembly   

Steering system axle assembly

1999

Award of Distinction     

Ferrous                                         

Coupler assembly

1992

Award of Distinction     

Ferrous                                       

Hydraulic pump displacement cam

1989

Award of Distinction     

Ferrous                                       

Sprocket assembly

1986

Award of Distinction     

Ferrous                                         

Sector gear

1983

Award of Distinction     

Ferrous                                         

Reaction block

1982

Grand Prize                   

Ferrous                                     

Manifold

1981

Award of Distinction       

Ferrous                                       

Bevel spur gear

1977

Grand Prize                   

Ferrous                                     

Truck differential cam plate

1975

Award of Distinction       

Ferrous                                       

Hydraulic motor parts assembly

1974

Award of Distinction       

Ferrous                                       

Nickel steel PM gear assembly

1973

Award of Distinction       

Ferrous                                       

4-wheel drive nickel steel parts

1971

Grand Prize                   

Ferrous                                     

Nickel-steel trans. drive gear

1968

Grand Prize                 

Ferrous                                     

Hi-torque, low-speed, hydraulic motor parts

1967

Award of Distinction     

Ferrous                                       

3-speed transmission for garden equipment

1965

Grand Prize                 


Spur gear differential

Burgess-Norton built its core business around powertrains and propulsion systems. It is the leading producer of powder metal products, having produced millions of units for all types of internal combustion engines for many leading global customers in the automotive and truck markets. The company has been at the forefront of powder metal technology for more than 65 years.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming, powder metal manufacturing, and electro-mechanical clutches for electrified propulsion solutions.  Amsted Automotive plays an integral role in the global automotive market, both ICE and EV, in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Contact:

Cole Quinnell


248-877-0590


cole@cqmarketing.com



 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amsted-automotive-groups-burgess-norton-manufacturing-receives-2022-powder-metallurgy-design-excellence-award-301597420.html

SOURCE Amsted Automotive

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan Is in the Spotlight. The Risk to Tech Investors Is Growing.

    Technology investors are on pins and needles, waiting to see if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes her planned historic visit to Taiwan and whether it draws a response from China. While the likely outcome over the short term is more saber-rattling, the potential trip serves as a reminder of the significant risk that Taiwan represents for the U.S. technology sector. Most of the world’s advanced chips are made in Taiwan.

  • BP profits triple after 'exceptional' oil trading and high prices

    BP has posted its biggest profits in 14 years after "exceptional' oil trading amid months of high energy prices as Russia's war on Ukraine worsens global shortages.

  • America's biggest warehouse is running out of room. It's about to get worse

    America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles. The merchandise keeps flooding in from across the Pacific, and for one of the busiest U.S. warehouse complexes, things are about to get worse. Experts have warned the U.S. supply chain would get hit by the "bullwhip effect" if companies panic-ordered goods to keep shelves full and got caught out by a downturn in demand while shipments were still arriving from Asia.

  • BP ‘laughing all the way to the bank’ with bumper profits while households face poverty, say campaigners

    Oil giant sees profits triple to £6.9bn in second quarter while households struggle with massive bill increases

  • BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

    BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. BP shares were up 3.5% by 0925 GMT, their highest since June, strongly outperforming the broader European energy index which was up 0.5%. Looney, who took office in 2020 with a vow to rapidly shift BP away from fossil fuels to renewables, said that the company will increase its spending on new oil and gas by $500 million in response to the global supply crunch.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Marathon Petroleum Beats Earnings Estimates

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Health care bill ‘most aggressive action’ on drug pricing: Analyst

    Raymond James Healthcare Policy Analyst&nbsp;Chris Meekins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the expectations for the Manchin-Schumer deal, expanding regulation on drug prices, out-of-pocket Medicare expenses, and the outlook for pharmaceutical company earnings.

  • Pelosi’s Trip to Taiwan Is a Risk to More Than Just the Chip Industry

    BP posts soaring profit fueled by rising energy prices, Pinterest surges as Elliott confirms it is the biggest shareholder, deal-making activity in the U.S. is expected to slow even more, and other news to start your day.

  • Boeing 787 deliveries could mean a $17 billion windfall: Morgan Stanley

    Boeing is nearing a much-needed win on the 787.

  • BP Boosts Returns as Oil Refining and Trading Drive Profit Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc hiked its dividend and accelerated share buybacks to the fastest pace yet after an “exceptional” result in oil refining and trading lifted profits above even the highest expectations. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesThe oil and gas industry is boosting returns to

  • PepsiCo announces $550 million investment in Celsius

    Pepsi is investing $550 million in Celsius as it dives deeper into the ever-growing energy drink industry.

  • Zebra Technologies Beats Second-Quarter Goals But Offers Soft Outlook

    Zebra Technologies early Tuesday beat Wall Street's targets for the second quarter but guided below views for the current period.

  • Cloud Giants Can’t Keep Making Rain

    Amazon Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet which operate the three largest public cloud services, all reported solid, double-digit growth in revenue from their cloud segments for the June quarter on a year-over-year basis. Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet shares averaged a gain of more than 8% the day after their results were announced.

  • Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Earlier this morning, Alliance Resource Partners released its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results, and we'll now discuss these results as well as our perspective on market conditions and outlook. Full year results for our coal royalty segment are expected to be generally in line with ARLP's previous guidance and accordingly, we increased guidance for our combined royalty businesses.

  • Lundin Mining Confirms Sinkhole Near Ojos del Salado Operations in Chile

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") confirms that a sinkhole was detected near to its Minera Ojos del Salado operations in Chile on July 30, 2022.

  • Oil Price Slides Back to Early War Levels

    Oil prices extended their retreat, pulling U.S. crude futures to their lowest level since the early days of the Ukraine war. [Faltering economic growth in China](https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-stumbling-manufacturing-property-sectors-show-long-road-to-recovery-11659281264?mod=itp_wsj=yahoo) and a recovery in Libyan production are weighing on the market, says DNB Markets senior oil analyst, Helge André Martinsen. In one sign that supplies are easing, the premium traders pay to get hold of cr

  • 4 Top Fertilizer Stocks to Ride the Industry's Momentum

    Strong demand and pricing dynamics for crop nutrients aided by favorable global agriculture markets should help the Zacks Fertilizers industry to thrive. NTR, SQM, CF and IPI are poised to gain from solid industry fundamentals.

  • A2 Milk jumps before halt on FDA nod news, denies report

    The company had in May confirmed an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking permission to supply baby food to the country. A2 Milk's stock price shot up as much as 12.2% to NZ$5.60 to hit its highest level since April 5. The media report suggested that FDA approval could be received "as soon as this week."

  • BP Profit Surges on High Energy Prices

    The London-based company is the latest oil major to cash in on the highest energy prices in more than a decade, reporting strong second-quarter profit helped by fuel-making margins and oil trading.

  • Toyota unit falsified emissions data from at least 2003, probe finds

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A major affiliate of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, more than a decade earlier than previously indicated, a company-commissioned probe showed on Tuesday. The investigative committee tasked by truck and bus maker Hino Motors Ltd blamed the scandal on an environment where engineers did not feel able to challenge superiors, in a rare criticism of corporate culture in Japan. The committee, composed of lawyers and a corporate adviser, was set up by Hino this year after it admitted to falsifying data related to emissions and fuel performance of four engines.