Amsted Automotive Group's Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Receives 2022 Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Award
Burgess-Norton Wins the 2022 Award of Distinction for Automotive Transmission
Driven and drive sprockets, pressure plate and sector gear for BorgWarner production AWD transfer case were honored
The competition is sponsored by Metal Powder Industries Federation
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive Group's winning streak continues in 2022. Its Burgess-Norton business unit won the Award of Distinction for Automotive Transmission during the 58th Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards competition held in June at the PowderMet2022 in Portland. The international conference for powder metallurgy and metal additive manufacturing is sponsored by the Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF).
The award for Outstanding Application of Powder Metallurgy was for the driven and drive sprockets, pressure plate and sector gear used in BorgWarner production all-wheel-drive transfer cases. The Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards judges on three key technologies: conventional powder metallurgy, metal injection molding and metal additive manufacturing. Categories include automotive (engine, transmission and chassis), aerospace/military/firearms, and lawn and garden/off-highway. To qualify for the competition, fabricators who are MPIF members must submit components that epitomize the possibilities inherent in this metal-forming technology, which are then judged by a panel of industry judges.
In addition to winning the Award of Distinction for Automotive Transmission, Burgess-Norton was invited to speak during this year's event. Jeff Prout, VP Product Technology; George Coppens, CAE Manager; and Xin Yin, R&D Engineer from the Powder Metallurgy business unit presented on the topics of Powder Metallurgy and the Mechanical Diode Clutch in Automatic Transmissions, Powder Metallurgy Clutching Applications in Electrified Propulsion Systems, and Confronting the Challenges of Predicting Powder Metallurgy Performance in Powertrain Applications.
Burgess-Norton has a long history of excelling in powder metal innovation and manufacturing. This year's award makes 24 times that it has been honored with an MPIF award, and 16 times that it has won the Award of Distinction.
Year
Award
Category
Part Description
2022
Award of Distinction
Automotive Transmission
Drive & Driven Sprockets
2017
Award of Distinction
Automotive Transmission
Reverse Pocket Plate
2013
Award of Distinction
Automotive Transmission
Ramp Plate
2011
Award of Distinction
Hardware/Appliances
Crimp Retainer
2010
Award of Distinction
Hand Tools/Recreation
Motorcycle Drive Sprocket
2008
Grand Prize
Automotive Transmission
Notch/Backing & Pocket Plates
2007
Award of Distinction
Lawn & Garden/Off-Highway
Actuator Arms
2006
Grand Prize
Lawn & Garden/Off-Highway
Pulley & Drum
2005
Grand Prize
Innovative Functional Assembly
Steering system axle assembly
1999
Award of Distinction
Ferrous
Coupler assembly
1992
Award of Distinction
Ferrous
Hydraulic pump displacement cam
1989
Award of Distinction
Ferrous
Sprocket assembly
1986
Award of Distinction
Ferrous
Sector gear
1983
Award of Distinction
Ferrous
Reaction block
1982
Grand Prize
Ferrous
Manifold
1981
Award of Distinction
Ferrous
Bevel spur gear
1977
Grand Prize
Ferrous
Truck differential cam plate
1975
Award of Distinction
Ferrous
Hydraulic motor parts assembly
1974
Award of Distinction
Ferrous
Nickel steel PM gear assembly
1973
Award of Distinction
Ferrous
4-wheel drive nickel steel parts
1971
Grand Prize
Ferrous
Nickel-steel trans. drive gear
1968
Grand Prize
Ferrous
Hi-torque, low-speed, hydraulic motor parts
1967
Award of Distinction
Ferrous
3-speed transmission for garden equipment
1965
Grand Prize
Spur gear differential
Burgess-Norton built its core business around powertrains and propulsion systems. It is the leading producer of powder metal products, having produced millions of units for all types of internal combustion engines for many leading global customers in the automotive and truck markets. The company has been at the forefront of powder metal technology for more than 65 years.
About Amsted Automotive Group
In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming, powder metal manufacturing, and electro-mechanical clutches for electrified propulsion solutions. Amsted Automotive plays an integral role in the global automotive market, both ICE and EV, in North America, Europe, and Asia.
