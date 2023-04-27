Amsted Automotive Group's Thomas Meier Named Influential Automotive Executive of the Year by SAE International

Meier received the award at 2023 WCX World Congress Experience

SAE International Henry Ford II award honors automotive engineers

WCX addresses mobility issues around the world, including infrastructure

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1988, Ford Motor Company began funding an award that would recognize new generations of leaders in automotive engineering, those making a difference in ground transportation just as Henry Ford II had. Thomas Meier, the Vice President of Process Technologies at Amsted Automotive Group, received the SAE International Award for Influential Executive in Automotive Honoring Henry Ford II during the 2023 WCX World Congress Experience at Huntington Place in Detroit. The WCX World Congress Experience, held this year from April 18-20, unites the engineering community to address mobility's key challenges and opportunities on a global scale.

Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia. (PRNewsfoto/Amsted Automotive)

Meier, who has a PhD in engineering, holds multiple patents in hoop banding design and all-wheel-drive clutch design. A prerequisite for the award is to have a career built primarily within the automotive industry, and recipients will have driven progress and development not only in the industry, but also at the company where they work. Meier's background includes being instrumental in bringing roller die technology to Amsted's business units, including Means Industries and Transform Products. Additionally, he lead the team to develop aluminum flow forming for 10-speed transmission shells.

The 2023 WCX featured technical sessions and conversations with executives from General Motors, U.S. Department of Energy, Rivian, Stellantis, Caterpillar, Toyota, Hyundai-Kia America, and many other innovators working toward solutions in mobility. John Jennings, the Director of Innovation and eMobility at Amsted, presented the company's Novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technology for EV Disconnects. The DCC system engages and disengages the drive axles, while also conserving energy and maintaining on-road and off-road capabilities. This allows an EV's range to increase by 10-20%, depending on the application. He will discuss design, operation, and benefits. A white paper with more information about this technology can be downloaded at AmstedAuto.com.

Story continues

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Contact: Cole Quinnell

248-877-0590

cole@cqmarketing.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amsted-automotive-groups-thomas-meier-named-influential-automotive-executive-of-the-year-by-sae-international-301809526.html

SOURCE Amsted Automotive