U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.25
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,612.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,846.75
    -34.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.90
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.47
    +1.17 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.80
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.19 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.87
    -1.13 (-5.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3604
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8400
    +0.2240 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,690.55
    +1,343.25 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.19
    +26.43 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.26
    +3.22 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Amsterdam UMC Chooses ERP Platform from Infor and Apex Systems

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Major hospital deploying Infor CloudSuite Healthcare for financial administration, procurement and logistics

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, together with system integrator Apex Systems, will deliver an ERP platform to Amsterdam UMC. Infor CloudSuiteTM Healthcare is a modern industry-specific cloud solution that is specifically designed for operational processes and integration needs of healthcare organisations. The solution can be used for the financial administration, procurement and logistics of the hospital.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor)
(PRNewsfoto/Infor)

Amsterdam UMC, which consists of the Academic Medical Center and the VU Medical Center, is one of the largest hospitals in Europe. In the hospitals, over 16,000 employees provide care to 350,000 patients per year. Amsterdam UMC is an existing customer of Infor and already uses Infor Cloverleaf for interoperability.

Apex Systems, formerly known as Avaap, is a system integrator specialized in the healthcare sector and is one of the key players in the implementation process. Apex Systems is supported by NextMed and Enovation. The total implementation process will take about two years.

"We are very pleased to be able to deploy our cloud solution together with our partners in one of the most prestigious teaching hospitals in Europe," said Jelle Brouwer, Infor senior account executive for healthcare. "This is an important step in using our expertise to further extend these cloud services to European hospitals. Our ERP solutions and the strong implementation through our partners contribute to efficient processes in the medical centers and lay a strong foundation for building healthcare-specific innovations."

About Infor CloudSuite Healthcare

Infor CloudSuiteTM Healthcare is a platform specifically designed to support the operational processes and integration needs of healthcare organizations. The multi-tenant cloud platform connects the business of healthcare with the mission of healthcare by providing ERP solutions for finance, workforce planning, and the supply chain, among others. With this, the platform works to further optimize and automate healthcare organizations to build healthcare-specific innovations.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

About Apex Systems

Apex Systems is a world-class technology services company that uses industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our customers' digital visions. We offer a continuum of services ranging from workforce mobilization and modern business solutions to digital innovation to achieve better results and create more value for our clients. Apex transforms our customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries we serve.

Apex is present in more than 70 markets in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Netherlands, Spain, France, Belgium and Luxembourg. Apex is a segment of ASGN Inc. (NYSE: ASGN). For more information, please visit www.apexsystems.com.

For more information:
Richard Moore
Infor PR
Richard.Moore@infor.com
+44 7976111243

Copyright ©2021 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amsterdam-umc-chooses-erp-platform-from-infor-and-apex-systems-301395910.html

SOURCE Infor

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • China's Energy Crisis Is Hitting Everything From iPhones to Milk

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersThe hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toyota Motor Corp. to Australian

  • Aerospace company Astra seeks major expansion at Alameda Point

    The Alameda Planning Board will review the company's request for a conditional use permit Oct. 11.

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Win

  • Oil up as industries switch from gas, little sign supply crunch easing

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, and were on track for gains of nearly 5% this week, on signs some industries have begun switching fuel from high-priced gas to oil and on doubts the U.S. government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now. "A lot of catalysts are out there to keep the oil market tight," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA. Moya pointed to signs of improved fuel demand as economic activity rebounds and coronavirus restrictions ease, as well as fears that a cold winter will further strain gas supplies.

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • Vanguard reverses decision to cut retiree medical benefit after employee outcry

    Investment giant Vanguard walked back a decision this week to cut its retiree medical benefit program, which helps pay for healthcare costs in retirement, after an outcry from current and past employees. The benefits in question are retiree medical accounts, also known as RMAs, which are investment accounts that allow individuals to pay for health insurance premiums. Vanguard, which had already stopped offering these benefits to new employees, terminated the program effective immediately on Monday, but changed its mind after workers said it was too sudden, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.

  • Nearly Half of Retirees Won’t Have Adequate Income by 2090, Study Says

    Researchers at the Urban Institute are out with a dire warning about Americans' retirement readiness.

  • This Swedish Company Makes Parts for the Hot EV Sector. Why the Stock Is Still Undervalued.

    Sweden’s SKF which makes parts for Tesla, Nio,and other electric-vehicle manufacturers, has been dragged down with others in the sector over fears delays in getting some raw materials will have an impact on manufacturing and demand for products. Shares in the company (ticker: SKF.B.Sweden)—which designs and manufactures bearings, seals, and lubrication systems for the mining, heavy industry, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries—have tumbled 16.1%, to 205 Swedish kronor (about $23), in the past six months. Investors were spooked when rival ball-bearing maker Timken (TKR) in September warned about “unabating customer and supply-chain disruption.”

  • Gas Prices Are on the Rise. Wall Street Is Worried About the White House’s Strategy.

    Rising gasoline, electricity and heating prices could become a liability for President Biden. But the administration is sending mixed signals about its policy.

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • Samsung Profit Climbs With Strong Chip Demand, Pricey Phones

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s operating profit rose more than 25% thanks to rising prices for semiconductors and surprisingly strong demand for its pricey foldable smartphones. Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists C