Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript December 13, 2023

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Amtech Systems Business Update Conference Call. Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Michael Funari of Sapphire [Investment] (ph) Relations.

Michael Funari: Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for Amtech Systems' business update conference call. With me on the call today are Bob Daigle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Lisa Gibbs, Chief Financial Officer; and Paul Lancaster, Vice President of Sales and Customer Service. After close of market today, Amtech released a summary of its revenue and business status as of September 30, 2023. The press release is posted on the company's website at www.amtechsystems.com in the Investor section. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that the safe harbor disclaimer in our public filings covers this call and our webcast. Some of the comments to be made during today's call will contain forward-looking statements and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those contained in our SEC filings, all of which are posted within the Investors section of our corporate website.

The company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Among the important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements are changes in the technologies used by customers and competitors; change in volatility and demand for products; the effect of changing worldwide political and economic conditions, including trade sanctions; the effect of overall market conditions, including equity and credit markets and market acceptance risks; ongoing logistics, supply chain and labor challenges; capital allocation plans; the COVID-19 pandemic; and our ability to effectively integrate our acquisition of Entrepix, Inc., which we acquired in January 2023.

Other risk factors are detailed in our SEC filings, including Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q. I will now turn the call over to Amtech's Chief Executive Officer, Bob Daigle.

Bob Daigle: Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call. In today's call, we will provide a business update. Reporting of our full financial results will be delayed due to the complexity and judgment involved in the valuation and impairment analysis that's underway. I'd like to share a few observations I've made about Amtech and speaking with both customers and stakeholders over the past four months and discuss the subsequent actions we are taking. Amtech is a company with well-recognized brands, great products and technologies, dedicated and talented employees, and best-in-class service capabilities which support a diverse customer base. Our company has tremendous promise and is well-positioned to capitalize on several secular trends that will drive demand for our equipment and consumables.

