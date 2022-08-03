U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,163.63
    +72.44 (+1.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,879.28
    +483.11 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,685.00
    +336.24 (+2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,909.44
    +26.99 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.74
    -3.68 (-3.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.00
    -10.70 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    19.98
    -0.16 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0163
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7500
    +0.0090 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1150
    +0.9630 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,488.79
    +473.33 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.59
    +14.86 (+2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Amtrak Debuts Decorative Locomotive to Celebrate "Beyond King Tut" Exhibition in Washington, D.C., and Boston

·2 min read

Take the train to experience the story of the "boy king"

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak is the official transportation partner for a new exhibition "Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience," the exhibition produced in partnership with the National Geographic Society. Amtrak invites passengers and history buffs to conveniently travel via train to Washington, D.C., or Boston to experience the magic and mystery of ancient Egypt.

To promote "Take the Train to Tut," a specially-wrapped Amtrak locomotive will power Amtrak Northeast Regional service operating on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., and Boston. The locomotive is wrapped in vinyl and painted gold and black, and features an image of King Tut, and the message, "Go Beyond the Mask," representing a nod to the learning opportunities awaiting guests at the exhibition. The exhibition centers on the life and times of one of history's most well-known pharaohs. The locomotive will travel through Sept. 30.

"Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience" presents the story of Egypt's "boy king" coinciding with the 100-year anniversary of the tomb's discovery. Visitors will learn King Tut's story and relive the discovery of the tomb with all his treasures waiting inside, reclaimed from the desert sand after 3,000 years. With nine galleries to explore on a multi-sensory, multimedia journey, guests will go on a time traveling adventure.

The exhibition goes beyond a traditional artifact display using the power of photography and technology, ensuring that the artifacts from King Tut's tomb remain in their country of origin. The exhibit is open now through February 2023 at the National Geographic Museum in Washington, D.C., and through Oct. 2 at the SoWa Power Station in Boston, before extending to other cities throughout North America.

Amtrak passengers can take advantage of a 15% discount off exhibition tickets using code Amtrak15. The discount is valid through Sept. 30. Get tickets at BeyondKingTut.com.

In addition, Amtrak Saver Fares offer low prices on the Northeast Regional, select Keystone Service and select Pennsylvanian service trains. Book travel early to get these fares and save on convenient downtown-to-downtown service.

ATK-22-044

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amtrak-debuts-decorative-locomotive-to-celebrate-beyond-king-tut-exhibition-in-washington-dc-and-boston-301599297.html

SOURCE Amtrak

