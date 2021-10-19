U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Schedule Change and Service Expansion Effective October 25, 2021

·2 min read

Partial service restoration for Pacific Surfliner trains increases options for customers traveling between San Diego and San Luis Obispo

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles – San DiegoSan Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, will implement one of the largest schedule adjustments for the Pacific Surfliner in years, which will include further restoration of service across the corridor as well as sweeping adjustments to existing train schedules. The improvements will enhance the reliability and connectivity of trains that travel between San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Schedule Change and Service Expansion Effective October 25, 2021
Pacific Surfliner trains have been operating on a reduced schedule since March 2020 due to a pandemic-related drop in travel demand. The upcoming schedule change builds on the partial service restoration that was implemented in June 2021, and also moves towards pulsed schedules, which evenly distribute trains to provide maximum service coverage.

Effective October 25, the following changes will be made:

  • One additional round-trip will be added that travels the length of the corridor.

  • Most train departure and arrival times will shift to evenly space them out across the day for more consistent frequencies. Many train numbers will change.

  • The schedule will be consistent for both weekday and weekend travel.

Travelers can expect to see more predictable departure times between trains, and improved connections to other train services. Passengers are encouraged to pay extra attention to their train numbers and departure times once the new schedules take effect.

"We are excited to take this next step towards schedule restoration and optimization as we work to return to the robust service that we've provided in the past," said Donna DeMartino, Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency. "We will continue to work with our partners to develop and implement operating strategies that will maximize rail services across the corridor."

Passengers are encouraged to follow safety measures and any important public health orders in place during their trip and at their destination. Per federal law and Amtrak policy, face coverings must still be worn while onboard trains and in stations.

For the latest information, please visit pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amtrak-pacific-surfliner-schedule-change-and-service-expansion-effective-october-25-2021-301403736.html

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

