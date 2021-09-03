Amundi: H1 2021 Financial Report available

Press release

Paris, 3rd September 2021

Amundi announces the availability of its H1 2021 Financial Report. This H1 2021 Financial Report is available on the website of Amundi (http://about.amundi.com).

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets.

With its six international investment hubs2, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 4,800 employees in more than 35 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages nearly €1.800 trillion of assets3.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

Press contact:

Natacha Andermahr

Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05

natacha.andermahr-sharp@amundi.com

Investor contacts:

Anthony Mellor

Tel. +33 1 76 32 17 16

anthony.mellor@amundi.com

Thomas Lapeyre

Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2021, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2020

2 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

3 Amundi data as of 30/06/2021

