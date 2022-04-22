Amundi

Amundi: Ordinary general meeting of shareholders, 18th May 2022



Arrangements for making preparatory documents

available and consulting them

Paris, Friday 22nd April 2022

The Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Amundi will be held at 9.30 a.m. CET (+1) on Wednesday, 18th May 2022 at the company’s head office at 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 PARIS.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO, French gazette for compulsory legal announcements) of 13th April 2022 and may be accessed on the company’s website (http://about.amundi.com). The convening notice will be published in the BALO of 2nd May 2022 and will also be made available on the company’s website.

The documents and information relating to the general meeting, including those listed in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, are included in the notice of meeting and in the company’s Universal Registration Document 2021, also available on the company’s website (http://about.amundi.com)

Other documents and information relating to the general meeting will be kept available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions at the company’s head office at 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris.

For more information, please contact the financial communication department at investor.relations@amundi.com



Press contact:

Nathalie Boschat

Tel. +33 1 76 37 54 96

nathalie.boschat@amundi.com

Investor contacts:

Anthony Mellor

Tel. +33 1 76 32 17 16

anthony.mellor@amundi.com

Thomas Lapeyre

Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

