U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,317.50
    -76.16 (-1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,214.68
    -578.08 (-1.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,956.51
    -218.14 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.31
    -34.15 (-1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.27
    -1.52 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.80
    -10.40 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.31 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0783
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9080
    -0.0090 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2838
    -0.0196 (-1.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8700
    +0.5140 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,468.17
    -2,459.63 (-5.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.53
    -22.05 (-2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Amundi: Ordinary general meeting of shareholders - 18th May 2022 - Arrangements for making preparatory documents available and consulting them

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amundi
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMDUF
Amundi
Amundi

Amundi: Ordinary general meeting of shareholders, 18th May 2022

Arrangements for making preparatory documents
available and consulting them

Paris, Friday 22nd April 2022

The Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Amundi will be held at 9.30 a.m. CET (+1) on Wednesday, 18th May 2022 at the company’s head office at 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 PARIS.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO, French gazette for compulsory legal announcements) of 13th April 2022 and may be accessed on the company’s website (http://about.amundi.com). The convening notice will be published in the BALO of 2nd May 2022 and will also be made available on the company’s website.

The documents and information relating to the general meeting, including those listed in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, are included in the notice of meeting and in the company’s Universal Registration Document 2021, also available on the company’s website (http://about.amundi.com)

Other documents and information relating to the general meeting will be kept available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions at the company’s head office at 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris.

For more information, please contact the financial communication department at investor.relations@amundi.com

About Amundi
Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets.

With its six international investment hubs2, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,300 employees3 in more than 35 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €2.0 trillion of assets4.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society.

www.amundi.com

Press contact:

Nathalie Boschat

Tel. +33 1 76 37 54 96

nathalie.boschat@amundi.com

Investor contacts:

Anthony Mellor

Tel. +33 1 76 32 17 16

anthony.mellor@amundi.com

Thomas Lapeyre

Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2021, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2020
2 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo
3 Consolidated internal Amundi and Lyxor workforce as at 01/01/2022
4 Amundi data including Lyxor as at 31/12/2021

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Crumbled on Friday

    The company's better-than-expected results couldn't counter management's cautious forecast.

  • Price Targets Were Just Cut in These 2 Stocks -- Is It Time to Sell?

    Just about every industry has had to take special action to address road bumps in their supply chain. Because of this, two of the sector's titans, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), are getting some extra attention right now from several Wall Street research analysts. Let's dig into what Wall Street is saying about these two stocks.

  • Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks that analysts are increasing the price targets of. If you want to see some more tech stocks that were favored by market experts recently, click Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 5 Tech Stocks. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the technology sector into overdrive, in terms of […]

  • Market check: Stocks fall, China stocks sell-off as central banks tighten

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Friday.

  • Down Over 50% Year to Date, Is SoFi Now a Buy?

    As a result, SoFi shares have tanked 68% in the past six months and are trading near the company's 52-week low. As long-term investors, it's our responsibility to determine if companies like SoFi will be profitable in the future. In SoFi's case, profitability appears very feasible -- the company is a participant in a multi-trillion dollar market and continues to report striking financials quarter after quarter.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • My Top FAANG Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

    This acronym, which is a bit dated due to company name changes, stands for five companies: Meta, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet. As we close in on the first half of 2022, Amazon looks poised to reward shareholders handsomely. Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud-computing service, has a dominant share of the market, with 32%.

  • Oil services company Schlumberger beats on earnings, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for oil services company Schlumberger.&nbsp;

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    Stocks aren't like children -- it's OK to talk publicly about which investments are your favorites. I own shares of more than 60 different companies, but Disney (NYSE: DIS), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), and FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) are my three favorite stocks right now.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • Plug Power Jumped Tuesday, So Why Is It Now Down 10% This Week?

    Shares of fuel cell and hydrogen producer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a roller coaster of a week. On Tuesday, when the company announced a big new deal with Walmart, the stock rose double digits. The early-week surge came after the supplier of hydrogen fuel cells announced a new agreement with existing customer Walmart.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • Is Google (GOOG) a Great Long-Term Investment?

    Ensemble Capital, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. While this recent quarter represents the fund’s largest degree of underperformance, so too did its 2020 results. In 2020 the Fund was up 30.89% vs the S&P 500 up 18.39% for 12.51% outperformance. It […]

  • This will be a year for stock market traders — here are 12 companies to favor, says 40-year investing veteran Bob Doll

    If you’re relatively new to investing, and you think 2022 has been a year from hell, imagine being in the stock market for over 40 years. That would’ve put you through the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, the dot-com crash in 2000, the crash of 1987, and the savings and loan debacle of the 1980s — besides the pandemic bear.

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Back Friday

    Investors may believe the supply chain problems won't have as much of an impact as previously thought.

  • Why is the stock market falling? Dow drops over 500 points as investors weigh Fed’s policy path, earnings

    U.S. stocks were under pressure Friday a day after hawkish comments by the head of the U.S. central bank as investors also weigh some disappointing corporate earnings.

  • Wall Street Thinks Palantir Is Poised for a Comeback. Here's Why

    Wall Street is bullish on Palantir because it see catalysts for the company's long-term growth. But the software company's stock price has been cratering.

  • Kimberly-Clark tops estimates, raises sales outlook despite inflation

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Kimberly-Clark.

  • Why Kimberly-Clark Stock Jumped 10.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the paper products maker took off after it reported earnings. Here's a quick look at why investors were so upbeat.

  • Why Globus Medical Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Globus Medical (NASDAQ: GMED) were sinking 11% at 10:34 a.m. ET on Friday. Dave Demski had been with Globus for 20 years, serving as CEO for the past four and a half years. Globus named Daniel Scavilla as its new CEO, effective immediately.