Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2022

·8 min read

DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Revenue Source, Age Group, Visitors' Gender" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global amusement parks market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The global amusement parks market is expected to grow from $42.68 billion in 2021 to $70.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $153.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.7%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the amusement parks? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Amusement Parks market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider amusement parks market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The amusement parks market section of the report gives context. It compares the amusement parks market with other segments of the amusements market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, amusement parks indicators comparison.

Major companies in the amusement parks market include The Walt Disney Company, Oriental Land Company Ltd., Maruhan, OCT Amusement park, Vail Resorts, Inc., Comcast Corporation, Merlin Entertainment Plc, Fantawild, Chimelong and Delaware North.

The amusement parks and arcades market consists of sales of amusement parks and arcades entertainments and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate amusement parks and arcades. The amusement parks and arcades market also includes sales of amusement arcades such as family fun centres, pinball arcades and amusement device parlors. This market includes sales of entry fees and ticket sales for rides, games, food and beverages, merchandise goods, and hotels and resorts. However, this market excludes sales of exclusive restaurants such as fast food chains operating within the amusement parks. Amusement and theme park companies operate mechanical rides, water rides, water games (includes both spectator sports and crowd engagement games), events, games, shows, themed exhibits, refreshment stands and other visitor attractions for entertainment.

The main types of amusement parks and arcades are theme parks, water parks and amusement arcades. A theme park is a type of amusement park in which the landscaping, buildings, and attractions are based on one or more specific themes, such as jungle wildlife, fairy tales, or the Old West. The various sources of revenue include tickets, merchandise, food and beverages, hotels and resorts, others. The men and female of different age groups such as below 25 years, 25 to 39 years, 40 to 59 years, 60 to 74 years, 75 years and above are the visitors of the amusement parks.

North America was the largest region in the amusement parks market in 2021. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the amusement parks market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing Use Of Social Media: Increasing use of social media and access to mass media is positively influencing the amusement parks market. Visitors in amusements facilities such as amusement parks like sharing their experiences, photographs and videos on social media platforms which helps other people know the experiences offered by the amusement parks. According to a study conducted by Visa, a cards and payments company, 73% of Asians check-in online while on a holiday and as many as 71% people share their experiences on social media sites. Social media is the most effective marketing tool for amusements parks to acquire new customers. Extensive use of social media is expected to drive the amusement parks market going forward.

Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to enhance customer experience. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Amusement parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions . For instance, Plopsaland De Panne in De Panne, Belgium has a new virtual reality wooden roller coaster called Heidi the Ride, which can reach speeds of more than 43 mph. Amusement park SeaWorld has started operating a new Kraken Virtual Reality Roller Coaster in Orlando. The Weave Breaker coaster brings the reality of jet skiing in an amusement park. Universal Studios have The Walking Dead mazes with augmented reality elements.

The countries covered in the amusement parks market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Amusement Parks Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Amusement Parks Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Amusement Parks Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Amusement Parks Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Amusement Parks Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Amusement Parks

9. Amusement Parks Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Amusement Parks Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Amusement Parks Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Amusement Parks Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Amusement Parks Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Amusement Parks Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Amusement Parks Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Amusement Parks Market, Segmentation By Revenue Source, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
11.3. Global Amusement Parks Market, Segmentation By Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
11.4. Global Amusement Parks Market, Segmentation By Visitors' Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

12. Amusement Parks Market Metrics
12.1. Amusement Parks Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Amusement Parks Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9m59u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amusement-parks-global-market-report-2022-301499922.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

