Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMWAY) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMWAY) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's shares before the 8th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.05 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.38 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of 7.1% on the current stock price of MYR5.36. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad paying out a modest 42% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 28% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad, with earnings per share up 8.5% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's dividend payments per share have declined at 5.9% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Is Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad is halfway there. Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

